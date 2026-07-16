A 2022 interview featuring Seputla Sebogodi resurfaced after news of his death, reigniting discussion about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry

South Africans were divided by his remarks, with some sympathising with his experience while others argued that actors must adapt to industry demands

The former Generations star previously clarified his financial situation shortly before his passing

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Seputla Sebogodi opened up about his career challenges before his passing. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

A video of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi discussing the challenges he faced in the South African entertainment industry has resurfaced following news of his death, sparking an emotional debate online.

The clip was shared on X by user @joy_zelda on Thursday, 16 July 2026, shortly after news broke that the beloved actor had passed away. Sharing the video, the user claimed the entertainment industry had failed the actor because he could not speak Zulu.

"The Entertainment Industry failed the actor Seputla Sebogodi 😭💔 because he couldn't speak Zulu he turned downed 5 Soapies and he became jobless struggling to make ants meet."

What did Seputla Sebogodi say?

The resurfaced clip is from a 2022 episode of the King David Podcast, hosted by David Mashabela. During the interview, the former The River and Generations star reflected on how language had affected his career.

Sebogodi explained that he had declined five television productions because they required actors who could speak Zulu.

"This year I said no to five soapies or drama series. Because you ask me, 'Can you speak Zulu'? My brother, if you can't speak Zulu, be prepared to starve. Tell me one soapie without Zulus, I will give you a million (rand). In SA, if you can't speak Zulu, you are as good as scrambled eggs. It's a big thing," he said.

The actor, who won over audiences with his portrayal of Kenneth Mashaba on the original Generations and later appeared on The River, said the language requirement had become a significant hurdle in his career.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi debates Seputla Sebogodi's remarks

The resurfaced interview quickly gained traction on social media, with South Africans sharing mixed opinions about Sebogodi's comments.

Some sympathised with the late actor and argued that the industry should be more inclusive, while others felt language requirements were simply part of the profession.

@Mpushini41 wrote:

"It's a lesson: provide skills the market needs, learn skills/languages that provide economic opportunities for you. Unfortunately, the market will not change to accommodate you. It's uncomfortable as it is reality. Actuary earns more than Nurse, Teacher for this reason."

@morokasa said:

"That's nonsense. This guy has been on our screens for many years & as a leading actor. Writers can't change the script because he can't speak Zulu; clearly, he didn't qualify for those roles."

@Stella09894758 commented:

"It's sad that we fight for them when they are gone💔"

@Mhlengi78 wrote:

"I know what you're doing. Based on the comments, it's working for you."

@Meluleki__N added:

"He said 'No' to 5 soapies. The soapies didn't say 'No' to him."

@ramiluzo joked:

"I will also struggle to make ants meet, that will be hard, don't you think 😂"

@shwala_yomuya wrote:

"No one failed anyone... no one owes anyone anything... just how things work."

Mzansi reacted to Seputla Sebogodi's comments. Image: mahumagroupofficial

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi debunk reports he's struggling

Seputla Sebogodi's passing comes days after Briefly News reported that he had debunked reports that he was ‘broke’ and ‘homeless’.

It was revealed that the viral photo of the actor was actually taken during a promotional shoot in Makanda at the festival.

Source: Briefly News