Babes Wodumo shared cheeky photos showing off her figure on Instagram, with a cheeky caption

The post gained massive traction amid unconfirmed reports that she was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Durban July

Mzansi had mixed reactions to Babes Wodumo's bold move, with some praising her glow-up and others questioning her timing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Babes Wodumo flaunted her curves in bold pictures. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo is turning heads again, and this time it's her body doing the talking. The Gqom star shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account, showing off her figure with a caption that had the internet buzzing.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, Babes Wodumo shared two photos of herself in a one-piece swimsuit. She shared the photos with a cheeky caption. Writing in Zulu, she said:

"Morning zithandwa zami ngiyanigcela usuku lwenu ilifane nomzimba Wami 😘❤️😊(Morning my beloved, may your day be like my body.)"

The playful message landed on a week when her name was already circulating for all the wrong reasons. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Babes Wodumo was arrested at the 2026 Durban July for allegedly assaulting a woman and leaving her with visible injuries. The photos, shared shortly after the alleged incident, immediately drew speculation about whether she posted them before or after the reported arrest.

Celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula amplified the images on X, where they quickly racked up over hundreds of thousands of views.

See the photos below:

Mzansi reacts to Babes Wodumo's swimsuit photos

The comment sections were far from quiet. Some fans were living for the glow-up, while others weren't buying it. Here's what people had to say:

@sizwemguni wrote:

"This makes me hate dying with passion. Have you seen how hot Babes and Nadia Nakai are since those gents died?😭"

@NgizweUpdates said:

"Eish, people forget she's been through a lot. Let her shine, mfwethu. The body is still banging."

The same account added:

"Hawu, Babes knows how to keep the internet busy. Mampintsha is watching from above saying 'yebo, that's my queen.'"

@TThauru asked:

"Was this after or before the arrest?"

@BlackCock2022 remarked:

"People who don't use common sense think she's in jail. There's something called bail you morons."

@BMothabela criticised:

"She is trying hard to stay relevant, but she forgets that we can't read yesterday's news today."

@KobusDuToit90 added:

"When they start doing this nonsense, just know it's chai😏"

@VusMuz_Magubs commented:

"We know this body. 10years straight... 🙄"

@SphaBooms said:

"Aeee nothing appetising here"

Mzansi reacted after Babes Wodumo flaunted her curves. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo earns praise for honouring matric dance promise

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo won hearts after she honoured a promise she made two years ago to Angel Sithole.

The gqom star went beyond the red carpet, treating the Class of 2026 to an after-party and encouraging them to excel in their final exams.

Source: Briefly News