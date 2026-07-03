Babes Wodumo honoured a promise she made two years ago by attending Angel Sithole's matric dance as her official partner

The gqom star went beyond the red carpet, treating the Class of 2026 to an after-party and encouraging them to excel in their final exams

South Africans praised Babes' heartfelt gesture, with many commending her for keeping her word and inspiring young people

Babes Wodumo kept a two-year promise to Angel Sithole. Image: Babes Wodumo and Angel Sithole

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo has warmed hearts after honouring a promise she made to a Grade 12 learner two years ago. The gqom star attended Angel Sithole's matric dance as her official partner at Sithengile Secondary School, earning praise from South Africans for keeping her word and making the teenager's milestone even more memorable.

Singer fulfils long-awaited promise to matric learner

Babes Wodumo recently shared that her appearance at Angel Sithole's matric dance was the fulfilment of a promise made when they met at a maidens' event two years ago. The musician said she had told the learner that she would be her matric dance partner if she continued to conduct good behaviour. When the invitation finally came, she did not hesitate.

The Wololo hitmaker arrived in a striking orange gown, while Angel wore a sparkling black dress as the pair walked into the event together. Photos and videos from the evening soon circulated online, with many South Africans describing the gesture as genuine and heartwarming.

Babes celebrates learners beyond the dance

The singer celebrated the Class of 2026 after the dance. Image: Babes Wodumo

Source: Instagram

The celebration continued after the formal event, with Babes treating the matric class to an after-party. In a post reflecting on the evening, the singer thanked the school's staff and learners for the warm reception and said she enjoyed seeing the pupils celebrate one of the biggest milestones of their school careers.

She also shared a message of encouragement, expressing hope that the Class of 2026 would stay committed to their studies and achieve excellent matric results. Babes added that she was proud to be part of a moment the learners would remember for years to come.

Fans applaud Babes for keeping her word

The singer's gesture drew widespread praise on Instagram, where supporters flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation.

Instagram user @thandwa_madlala wrote:

"You're truly one of a kind and will forever hold our memories."

Another user, @sheis_melo, commented:

"Each one teach one. Exactly what we need to build a prosperous country."

@lihle_mbongwa commented:

"Aw'makaSponge wena Wodumo ❤️."

Meanwhile, @cee_sandy added:

"God bless you."

@nompumelelo_mkhize wrote:

"This is so beautiful. May God continue to bless you."

@zanele_mabaso wrote:

"This is the Babes Wodumo we love to see. Keep inspiring the youth."

@queen_sbahle commented:

"You made this young lady's dream come true. Such a beautiful gesture."

@sbusiso_ndlela commented:

"Keeping your promises says a lot about your character. Well done, Babes."

See more heartwarming comments Instagram post below:

The overwhelming reaction has highlighted a different side of the gqom star, with many saying her actions showed that meaningful gestures often leave a greater impact than celebrity status alone.

Babes Wodumo delivers emotional Red Bull Symphonic performance

Recently Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo wowed fans during the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic with a powerful performance of her hit song Umngan'wam, featuring her late husband Mampintsha and Danger. Her emotional set earned widespread praise online, with many applauding her stage presence and resilience.

The performance gained even more attention after fellow South African star Tyla shared a clip on her Instagram Stories, sparking excitement among fans and speculation about a possible future collaboration.

Source: Briefly News