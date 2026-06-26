A dedicated staff member at a South African Spar branch retired after 30 years of retail work

Colleagues organised a moving farewell, forming a guard of honour and applauding her decades of service

The touching retirement celebration showed the end of long-term workplace loyalty in a modern economy

The Spar worker's retirement after three decades moved people. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

After thirty years in retail, a beloved Spar employee was honoured with an emotional retirement celebration at her branch in South Africa. Colleagues gathered to bid her farewell, giving her a standing ovation in a video shared on 25 June 2026. The celebration served as a public tribute to her decades of hard work and the deep bonds she formed at work. As she walked through the store one last time, her coworkers lined the aisles, offering gifts.

The elderly woman's 30 years of loyalty to Spar is a testament to a vanishing era of corporate loyalty. The level of dedication the worker in the video by @ericmbele08 showed is increasingly rare in the contemporary job market. Current economic trends show that the average employee now remains at a single organisation for only 2 years and 10 months, according to BusinessTech. The shift is due to workers having to job-hop to keep up with inflation and pursue better wage growth. On the other hand, workers usually stay long-term when companies offer good retirement benefits, regular promotions, and a supportive environment where they feel appreciated. Watch the video below:

SA applauds Spar veteran

The footage of the farewell sparked admiration as online users raved about the display of unity and respect. Commenters praised the retired retail worker's resilience and work ethic. Some hoped her loyalty would be rewarded with a substantial pension to match. Others related to the video as they remembered their parents, who were also the 'unsung heroes' of the service industry for decades. Read the comments below:

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Working for the same company for decades is becoming less common. Image: Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Bullie was touched:

"Ohhh!a!!! this is God love abantu bathola ama memorial service as a send off, mama is really privileged."

Malo'Moss wrote:

"She did this because she loves her family. Strong woman, a loving mother, the rock amongst the rocks. A dedicated Leader, we love you."

Sbongile Malinga wrote:

"You persevered, mama 🥰may God be with you usathatha umhlala phansi🥰"

VuyiJika shared:

"My mother worked for Spar for 17 years as well. I retired her at age 52."

waki added:

"Dedicated Mom for a hardworking serving company with dedication. God be with you👏"

Mphoza wished her the best:

"I wish her retirement package could speak to the number of years she has dedicated to this company. ☺️"

Nkosinathi_ka_Dube exclaimed:

"Wow 👏🏾🍾 my mom worked at Pick n Pay for 35 years, we never went to school with an empty stomach ❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about leaving jobs

A video on TikTok showed the moment that a petrol attendant spent his last day working at a Shell garage, saying goodbye to his colleagues.

People were touched by a video of a woman who was fired from a major grocery retailer, and she said goodbye to all her co-workers.

People were touched by a video of a teacher who received a warm farewell on her last day of work after working as an educator.

Source: Briefly News