A South African educator went viral because of her last day of teaching

The teacher was celebrating the end of her career, and she received a heartwarming favour

The video of the teacher sparked discussions about educators who dedicate their entire lives to young people

A teacher from South Africa became a viral sensation because of her retirement. The woman bowed out of her career, and she received a farewell fit for a queen.

The video of the woman shared on 24 January 2026 was an emotional affair. The teacher's reaction to her farewell was touching.

An educator in a TikTok video @itstarynlee, was making her way out of her workplace for the last time. She walked among students, cheering for her to wish her well, as it was joyful. The retiree exchanged warm hugs with some staff members who were with the students and hyping her up. She maintained a composed expression amid the excitement. Watch the video of the women below:

South Africa amazed by retiring teacher

Many people thought that the teacher who was retiring looked amazing. People showered her with compliments for dedicating her life to educating children. Read people's comments below:

SG gushed over the teacher:

"The hurt is so visible in her eyes. Leaving what you loved and did for so many years is not something light. We thank her for her tremendous hard work and contribution to the education system and the many lives she helped shape. I wish her a blessed retirement. Well done, teacher 👏"

G. was impressed by the hyped students:

"If children love you like this. Imagine how much God loves. Our heavenly walks with you. When you serve others in any capacity, and you are shown so much love and affection, you can rest assured you lived a life well lived."

Zinzy🇿🇦❤ fondly remembered the teacher:

"😊Mrs Roderick, she was my English teacher back then. Happy Retirement to her.🫂❤️"

Bliss added to the praise for the retiree:

"I remember how Mrs Roderick read a story I had written out loud in her English class. It built my confidence as a writer, a skill that feeds me now."

silence Willemse admired the teacher's career:

"This is what love and respect are supposed to look like.I love you, my beautiful people."

Sanjeev Bhika joked:

"Teacher just wants to get out 😂"

Bronwyn M Singh shared:

"She was my English teacher at NHS when I was in grade 10. I'm now married with kids."

Sehr Abedeen🇿🇦🇵🇸 applauded her:

"She looks like a very strict teacher but loved by many."

