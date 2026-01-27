A teacher’s payslip shared online opened a discussion about how much teachers really earn once deductions are taken into account

The post resonated with young people who are questioning whether certain professions are still sustainable in today’s economy

The earnings pushed people to think about workload, responsibility, and how society values those shaping the next generation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A teacher’s salary opened the discussion that passion alone may no longer be enough to keep people committed to careers that carry so much responsibility.

The visual on the right captured a teacher giving a lesson to learners. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

A video posted by TikTok user @itsjustizzyog on 26 January 2026 reignited debate around teacher salaries in South Africa after he shared a payslip belonging to a teacher in Limpopo. The payslip showed a basic salary of R30,065, with deductions totalling R11,346, leaving a net pay of R21,231. The clip focused on the reality behind the figures and questioned whether the take-home amount fairly reflects the workload and responsibility carried by educators.

Teacher pay has long been a sensitive topic in South Africa, especially as the cost of living continues to rise. While salaries may appear stable on paper, deductions and inflation often erode real value. In provinces like Limpopo, educators frequently work in under-resourced schools, making the debate about fair compensation even more layered.

Teacher salaries spark national debate

User @itsjustizzyog is known for anonymously sharing salaries of people in different industries to create transparency. The video gained traction because it placed real numbers in front of the public, removing speculation. It also arrived at a time when young people are increasingly questioning career paths, particularly in education. Seeing the payslip sparked honest conversations about whether teaching remains a sustainable profession.

Public sentiment was divided, with some feeling the salary does not match the pressure teachers face, while others debated working hours and perceived benefits. The post reopened a broader national discussion about valuing educators beyond policy statements.

The screenshot on the left showed a man reacting to the salary of a teacher. Image: @itsjustizzyog

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

User85300267905133 said:

“Underpaid? Working from 8 am to 2 pm and want to be paid around 35k? Come on.”

Know said:

“Eh, these comments are not it, teachers are underpaid. Those people literally spend more time with kids than their family, after that, it’s paperwork and studies, marking? Y’all are disrespectful towards people who actually shaped your future. 💀”

Visco said:

“8 am to 2 pm, school closes every 2 months, periods are shared in school, you don't work the whole day or teach every grade, bro; that’s luxury plus the school location doesn’t change”

Imagination said:

“Teachers are underpaid.”

user81231610861104 said:

“I retired after 42 years in teaching...BA, Hons, MA, D Phil, HEd, BEd...R28 900 a month.”

Jeff said:

“I just told my younger to do a transition from teaching at school to teaching at mines because there’s a lot of money there, he might even get paid double that amount.”

Prideful_guy said:

“Maybe that deduction includes tax, medical aid and insurance.”

Siseko said:

“Ai with 5 months of leave per year, that’s fine.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries

A Cape Town-based IT Team Lead’s pay slip shared online offered a rare breakdown of earnings, deductions, and take-home pay in South Africa’s tech sector.

A woman revealed a Zimbabwean lecturer’s payslip showing a low income, sparking shock across social media.

A young woman shared her weekly delivery driver's pay slip, revealing how gig work earnings are structured.

Source: Briefly News