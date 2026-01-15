A Cape Town-based IT Team Lead’s payslip shared online offered a rare breakdown of earnings, deductions and take-home pay in South Africa’s tech sector

The figures revealed how a strong gross salary can look very different once PAYE, UIF and medical aid are deducted

The video reopened conversations about studying, upskilling and whether tech careers still offer the financial freedom many expect

One payslip challenged assumptions about tech money and had South Africans rethinking what success really pays.

A payslip shared by TikTok account @school_of_it on 14 January 2026 has sparked conversation online after revealing what an IT Team Lead in South Africa earns. The video, posted from Cape Town, breaks down a detailed monthly salary and deductions, answering a question many South Africans regularly ask about what tech leadership actually pay in the local market. The clip shows the payslip on screen while the creator explains the figures, offering a transparent look into earnings within the IT sector.

According to the payslip shown, the IT Team Lead’s total payments for the period amount to R98,000, which is also reflected as the taxable gross income. From this amount, deductions play a significant role. The slip shows total deductions of R32,277.12, including PAYE of R28,900, UIF contributions of R177.12, and medical aid costing R3,200. After all deductions are applied, the net pay comes to R65,722.88, a figure that surprised many viewers who assumed tech salaries come with far fewer deductions.

What IT salaries really look like locally

The video by user @school_of_it quickly gained traction as it tapped into broader conversations around salaries, qualifications and whether high-paying careers still require formal education. Many South Africans are increasingly curious about how industries like IT compare to rising living costs, especially in cities like Cape Town, where housing, transportation, and everyday expenses continue to climb. The detailed breakdown offered a rare moment of financial transparency in a space often filled with estimates and rumours.

Netizens saw more than just numbers; they saw the reality behind a senior role, including how taxes and benefits reduce take-home pay. The discussion shifted toward skills development, career growth, and whether returning to study is still worthwhile in South Africa’s evolving job market, especially for those considering a move into tech. According to Payscale, the average annual salary for an Information Technology (IT) Lead in South Africa is about R 939,350, with typical base pay ranging from around R 720,000 to R 1,000,000 per year.

What did South Africans say?

Mwelase said:

“PAYE doesn’t look correct for the 2025/2026 income bracket.”

Welma Crause said:

“Those deductions are most people's only income. 😳 This economy is crazy.”

Coin said:

“I love these videos. In a country where salaries are like secrets, this gives a lot of transparency.”

That Geek said:

“Bro, this’s team lead! Is underpaid! 😳”

Roman said:

“As A software engineer graduate...this gives me hope.”

Sparks said:

“I'm a self-taught Developer currently busy with AZ-204 certification with no work experience yet. I'm 36 years old, will my age be a disadvantage when I start applying?”

Seshen said:

“Which year was this? PAYE seems low around 30%?”

Butterfly said:

“His total deductions are over 3 times my salary. 😬”

