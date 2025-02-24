TikTok content creator @lifereset_za, known for her informative content on South African salaries, shared a breakdown of a safety officer's earnings including allowances and benefits

The safety professional receives a basic salary of R21,523 plus additional benefits including a R3,000 travel allowance, R2,500 medical aid, and R400 cell phone allowance

South Africans were quick to compare the figure with their own experiences in the safety industry, with many mining safety officers claiming they earn significantly more

A woman shared how much safety officers earn in the mining industry.

A woman has sparked discussion online after revealing a safety officer's detailed salary information. Content creator @lifereset_za, who regularly posts about various career earnings and educational paths in South Africa, shared a breakdown of what safety professionals can expect to earn in certain industries.

In the informative video, the TikToker provides a detailed breakdown of the safety officer's compensation package. She revealed that the professional, who works in Rustenburg at a company subcontracted by a mine, earns a basic salary of R21,523. Additional benefits include a cell phone allowance of R400, a travel allowance of R3,000, a medical aid contribution of R2,500, and a safety incentive of R2,000.

The content creator clarifies that while the safety officer works in the mining sector, they are not directly employed by a mine but rather by a subcontractor, which explains the salary level. She mentions that the safety professional has nine years of industry experience and holds diplomas in safety management and risk management in mining, working at a company that operates across nine sites.

Safety management career insights

Safety managers play an important role across various industries, with their responsibilities focused on ensuring workplace compliance with health and safety regulations. These professionals are responsible for planning and implementing safety programs, conducting audits, monitoring personnel and equipment, and leading investigations into workplace accidents.

The qualifications for safety managers typically include health and safety management certification, detailed knowledge of legal regulations, strong risk assessment understanding, and excellent interpersonal skills. Their duties span from conducting training sessions and safety inspections to maintaining proper documentation of workplace incidents and ensuring regulatory compliance. Safety professionals work in various sectors beyond mining, including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

One woman shared a clip showing how much safety officers earn.

South Africans compare safety salaries

@LoneWolve63 claimed:

"In Mining I was getting 62k per month then I was promoted to being a Safety Superintendent and I was earning more than that."

@MosesMoses stated:

"The basic salary of a safety officer in the mining industry where I work it's R50K."

@thulimungomeni asked:

"Is there a demand for safety officers? And is the work permanent or mostly contractual?"

@Phozisa_mhlauli inquired:

"Where else can a safety officer work? I don't like the idea of being in a mine..."

@Zuko confirmed:

"Mining Safety Officers are able to take +60K ... depending on the mine you work for or company."

