A man working at a car dealership shared insight into a R10k salary and if it could afford an individual a vehicle

In the TikTok video, the gent explained the different factors that may need to be considered

People reacted to the man's clip by flooding the comments section, expressing their thoughts and asking questions

A salesman in South Africa sparked an intriguing conversation around salary expectations and car affordability.

A salesman in South Africa revealed if a R10k salary could afford one a car such as a Golf GTI. Image @billymashitoa

Source: TikTok

Salesman shows R10k car affordability

The young man took to his TikTok account under the handle @billymashitoa, where he answered a question from an individual who was inquiring whether they qualified for a Golf GTI with a R10k salary.

@billymashitoa explained in the video that while a salary of R10,000 may be considered modest, it’s important to take into account several factors that influence whether it’s feasible for someone to own a vehicle.

However, the salesman went on to showcase a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI and he expressed that with that type of car, one should be looking at R5k for the car payment monthly depending on your credit record and credit score.

He emphasised budgeting for not just the car payment but also the associated costs, such as insurance, fuel, maintenance, and interest rates. As for the insurance @billymashitoa stated that it would cost an individual R1500 and the full tank would be R1500 along with the car services which he stressed would take one's full R10k salary for just a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

He expressed that individuals must assess their total monthly expenses before committing to any form of vehicle finance. Many people fail to consider factors like fuel consumption and car repairs, which can add up over time.

"With that salary, it just gonna be too much I would not advise to go for this a GTI," said the salesman in the video.

The clip, which has gained traction on social media gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage of the salesman below:

SA reacts to car salesman's advice

Many people in South Africa shared their own experiences, offering advice or cautioning others against stretching their budgets too thin. Others raised concerns about the increasing cost of living, especially when it comes to owning a car in South Africa, where the prices of petrol, insurance, and repairs continue to rise.

Kagiso Moikanyane said:

"Save money first before buying a car that’s the best way as long as you earn less than R25k."

Lesh wrote:

"Now you are a good salesman, properly advising someone."

Koba shared:

"Back in days I used to take home around R12k and I decided to get myself a very nice Citi golf that I was paying R1.8k the car is paid up and still in perfect condition. It's not stupid to buy a cheap."

Lekepi commented:

"Just tell them straight in the face that they do not qualify."

