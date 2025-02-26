A woman showed how she had to think outside the box when load shedding hit her home, forcing her to find an alternative to ironing her child's uniform

In the TikTok video, she unveiled her interesting method that left South Africans buzzing online

Briefly News takes a look at the latest update on loadshedding and everything there is to know about it

Loadshedding has returned, and it continues to disrupt the daily lives of South Africans, forcing citizens to find creative ways to complete basic household tasks.

A South African woman unveiled how she ironed her child's clothing during load shedding. Image: @connie_luwi

Source: TikTok

Woman irons child's uniform with gas stove and spoon

A lady shared a video on TikTok under the handle @connie_luwi, where it captured the ingenuity of @connie_luwi, who found an unconventional method to iron her child’s uniform using a gas stove and a spoon.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the woman heating a metal spoon over a gas flame before carefully pressing it against her child’s clothing to remove wrinkles. With power cuts lasting for hours at a time, many South Africans are struggling to maintain their usual routines, prompting some to turn to alternative methods.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the lady expressed the following:

"We didn't realise we'll have loadshedding in the morning and had to quickly think of a plan to iron the shirt lol."

Take a look at lady's genius method in the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s ironing method

The clip has sparked a wave of reactions from people in Mzansi, with many who admired the woman’s resourcefulness, while others expressed concern over the challenges that loadshedding continues to impose on everyday life as they criticised the government and power suppliers for failing to provide consistent electricity, leaving citizens with no choice but to resort to makeshift solutions.

Aurz said:

"I love this living in South Africa is not for the faint hearted in your CV must add, innovative and flexible during any crisis, works well under pressure."

Megidear shared:

"My kid was shocked when I put his damp socks in the oven and tada 10 min later they were dry!"

Uncle Wallie expressed:

"This was me this morning with an iron cast pan."

Terror was impressed:

"So smart. Love it. I would never have thought of it."

Jann henderson replied:

"Well done mom. Nothing is impossible. For your baby. The world."

Adellenaude197 commented:

"This is very innovative and smart."

Miss B cracked a joke saying:

"Cause not going to school is not an option."

Eskom suspends loadshedding

At five in the morning on Wednesday, 26 February, Eskom halted load shedding. In a statement that the power utility company shared on Twitter, now known as X, just after four in the morning, it confirmed the decision, stating that the suspension comes after a "recovery of generation capacity and the replenishment of emergency reserves."

Following the recovery of multiple generating units at power plants that tripped over the weekend, the degree of load shedding was lowered to Stage 2 around 5:00 on Tuesday morning after reaching Stage 6 on Sunday morning.

Stage 3 load shedding was first put into effect on Saturday when a trip at the Majuba power facility in Mpumalanga caused the generating units to shut down. Another 800 MW went offline as a result of the Majuba trips, which also caused a unit at Medupi in the Limpopo to go out.

Loadshedding stories in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans experienced anger, frustration and helplessness when Eskom announced the unceremonious return of loadshedding on 31 January 2025.

Eskom announced after 1 am on 23 February 2025 that the country would be experiencing Stage 6 loadshedding until further notice.

Eskom is expected to continue rolling loadshedding out until 28 February 2025 after it plunged the country into Stage 3 and Stage 6 loadshedding within hours of each other on 22 February.

