The announcement of the return of loadshedding caused outrage among South Africans

The CEO of Eskom, Dan Marokane, announced that the country will experience loadshedding because of unexpected power station breakdowns

Netizens were furious that rolling power cuts were back and many slammed the state-owned entity for failing to keep the lights on uninterrupted for a year

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like food, energy, loadshedding, fuel prices and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens lashed out at Eskom for loadshedding returning. Images: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans experienced anger, frustration and helplessness when Eskom announced the unceremonious return of loadshedding on 31 January 2025. Many expressed their raw feelings about the announcement on social media and called Eskom out.

When did loadshedding return?

Eskom announced that unexpected breakdowns at power stations forced the state-owned entity to replenish its reserves rapidly. These require extended repair times, forcing Eskom to implement Stage 3 loadshedding for the weekend. Eskom celebrated 300 days without loadshedding on 21 January and announced that it would strive to keep the lights on for 365 days.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook, however, were livid, despite Eskom assuring the nation that loadshedding was temporary.

South Africans are unhappy that loadshedding has returned. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Antoinette Henn said:

"They're just being spiteful because they didn't get the percentage increase they wanted. They must think we're fools.

Malome Khoza said:

''It's time now that our people should stop voting for the ANC."

Glen de Wildt said:

"Because they didn't get what they wanted, so now they are punishing us."

Liz Rudy said:

"We all knew this was coming."

Thabiso Thiza said:

"Eskom is disrespecting and undermining the people of this country."

Dave Singh said:

"Nothing to be shocked. We have a corrupt government."

Qongqo Samai Qapela said:

"South Africa never fails when it comes to disappointing its fellow citizens."

Kubie Pachappa said:

"Eskom has their excuses. But we still have to pay."

NERSA approves tariff hikes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved a 12.7% tariff hike for Eskom. This comes a year after Eskom applied for over 30% in increases.

NERSA announced that the tariffs would come into effect on 1 April. NERSA approved further tariff increases for the next few financial years, and South Africans were unhappy.

