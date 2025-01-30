The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has approved a tariff increase for Eskom

The power utility originally asked for a 36.15% increase, but NERSA has approved a 12.7% hike

South Africans were frustrated with the news, with many saying they were already struggling to pay

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (NERSA) decision to approve an electricity tariff increase has sparked outrage on social media.

NERSA announced that it approved a 12.7% tariff hike for Eskom on Thursday, 30 January 2025. The new tariff will take effect from 1 April 2025.

Eskom originally asked for a bigger increase

NERSA’s increase, while disappointing for many, falls short of what Eskom initially requested. The power utility wanted a 36.15% increase as part of its multi-year price determination revenue application. In their application, Eskom highlighted tariff adjustments for the 2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028 financial years.

For 2026, Eskom asked for an 11.81% increase, while they wanted a 9.10% in 2027. NERSA has approved an increase of 5.36% for 2026 and 6.19% for 2027.

South Africans fume at NERSA’s decision

The announcement has not sat well with social media users who vented over yet another increase.

Sedick Abrahams said:

“People, it's high time that we need to stand up against this high price for power, whereas some people are just getting it for free.”

Salman Ahjum-Mathee added:

“This is so unjustified. Whether there has been loadshedding or not, it does not justify constant tariff hikes like this. People's salaries probably remain the same, but expenses increase. To the government, make this make sense because I'm sure to all of us it makes no sense at all.”

Schalk Cornelessen stated:

“This is getting ridiculous. We can’t afford this anymore🤦🏼‍♂️.”

@visse_ss said:

“Once again, Eskom’s tariff hike request has been dramatically toned down, but the reality is clear, South Africans are still left paying the price for years of mismanagement and corruption. NERSA’s approval only puts a band-aid on a broken system, while we continue to face power outages and rising costs.”

@Ketso28 added:

“In an extremely poor country, tariff hikes are just an economic burden. We can barely afford electricity as it is. Just a couple of months back there was an introduction of a compulsory R200 service charge by the City of Johannesburg. Yoh, no wonder illegal connections are rife everywhere.”

@lesiba_keetse stated:

“This is not going to end well.”

@Malome10 said:

“I think it’s time we stand up.”

@Gerrard8_Xavi6 added:

“We are currently struggling to buy electricity, then NERSA decides to approve tariff increases 🚮.”

Minister admits electricity is expensive

The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa admitted that the average people cannot afford electricity.

The minister made the comments during the African National Congress’s lekgotla in Mpumalanga on 26 January 2025.

Briefly News reported that the minister also promised that electricity would not go up by 35% as Ekom wanted.

