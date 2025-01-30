"Ridiculous": Engineer’s Payslip Showing R21K Tax Deduction Gives SA Chest Pains

An engineer's paycheck left many South Africans outraged by the deduction of the tax which left people stunned

In the TikTok video, a woman unveiled the amount the individual earns as the clip went viral online

The online community responded as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

South Africans were left in shock after a lady displaced an engineer’s payslip, revealing a hefty tax deduction that gave Mzansi netizens chest pains.

A lady unveiled an engineer's payslip showing a tax deduction in South Africa, which sparked a buzz online. Image: @mpendulo_sibiya

Engineer’s R21K tax deduction leaves SA in shock

The woman shared under the TikTok handle @mpendulo_sibiya a salary breakdown, highlighting the staggering amount deducted for tax of an engineer amounting to R21 590.

@mpendulo_sibiya went on to showcase how much the individual earns per month, which is R78,00.00, the basic hourly pay is R58,500.00 and over time the person got R19.500.00.

The woman's revelation quickly gained traction on social media with many netizens left in disbelief, with some expressing sympathy for professionals facing such deductions, while others debated whether the salary was still worth it after tax.

How much does an engineer earn in South Africa?

In South Africa, the average salary for an engineer according to Talent.com is typically R 559 665 a year, or R 287 an hour. Most experienced professionals earn up to R 7 200 000 annually, while entry-level roles start at R 305 001.

SA chimes in on engineer's tax pay

The post ignited discussions about South Africa’s tax system, cost of living, and financial planning. While some acknowledged that high earners inevitably pay more tax, others felt that the deductions were excessive with many questioning if salaries truly reflect take-home earnings in the current economic climate.

Billz Billz Reloaded shared:

"I am also on R78k, but my tax is R17k, why is this one on R21k?"

Sandile Shezi cracked a joke, saying:

"He is being taxed my salary, Jesus."

Ngwato expressed:

"Payslip doesn't add up because 78k tax cannot be 21k and why basic hourly pay instead of basic monthly pay?"

Khulekani commented:

"Engineer earning such a small amount which company is this?"

Habiba simply said:

"This is insane ridiculous."

One lady had tounges wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

A young lady shared an ultimate plug in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media, and Mzansi is loving it.

