Who is Robert Plant's partner now? From Maureen Wilson to today

The former Led Zeppelin frontman has had a 'Whole Lotta Love' to give since his early marriage to Maureen Wilson, who was with him before the fame and during the band's success. After their divorce, Robert Plant's partners have included notable stars like Patty Griffin and Najma Akhtar, but he remains unmarried.

Robert Plant with Maureen Wilson and daughter (L), Audrey Hamilton (C), and Patty Griffin (R). Photo: @robertplant_fans/@la_woman_rocks on Instagram, Kevin Mazur on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Robert Plant married Maureen Wilson, his first and only wife, for 15 years from the late 1960s to the early 1980s.

At the height of Led Zeppelin's success in the 1970s, Robert was involved in several affairs with rock 'n roll groupies like Audrey Hamilton and Pamela Des Barres.

like Audrey Hamilton and Pamela Des Barres. The English singer welcomed four kids, including son Jesse Lee Plant, from his relationship with his former sister-in-law Shirley Wilson.

Robert Plant's partner and dating history

Robert Plant is not married as of 2025 and has yet to introduce a partner. At 76, he enjoys a quiet life in the leafy countryside of Worcestershire while continuing his multi-award-winning career. The rocker, who had relocated to the US for a while to be near his then-girlfriend Patty Griffin, told The Independent in 2017:

I know I'm emphatically British. But I didn't realise how much that was true until I'd been away for a while.

Five facts about British singer-songwriter Robert Plant. Photo: David Rogers on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Robert Plant's dating history has included several women in and out of show business, some of whom he was linked to while still married to Maureen Wilson. Here is a detailed look at the intriguing love life of the rock 'n roll icon:

Alison Krauss (Rumoured)

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant during the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant have never been in a romantic relationship but are regular collaborators. They worked together on the 2007 Grammy-winning album Raising Sand and the follow-up, Raise the Roof, in 2021.

The veteran singers have both denied any romantic involvement. Krauss told the LA Times in August 2022 that they are happily incompatible, and Robert added:

We're not Dale & Grace or Sonny & Cher, but we've definitely got something going on. We've got two totally different lives running. Alison's a lot more private than I am. I'm out in the flood. I've lived where I've always lived.

Patty Griffin (2010-2013)

Patty Griffin and Robert Plant during the 13th annual Americana Music Association Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on September 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Griffin and Robert's relationship began as a professional collaboration when Plant asked the American folk singer to be part of his 2010 album, Band of Joy. They started dating and briefly lived together in Austin, Texas, leading to marriage speculations. Patty shut down the rumours about being Robert Plant's second wife while talking to Billboard in June 2013.

The English rock legend confirmed their split in an August 2014 interview with The Independent. His 2014 song, House of Love, addresses their breakup. Patty Griffin and Robert Plant are no longer together, but he still values the folk singer and praised her talents in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

She's such a tiny, beautiful character, but she's just enormous in her passion and her writing. Her writing's staggeringly beautiful. And her voice… it's heavenly, but it's wild, and that's what she is. She's heavenly, and she carries such power.

Najma Akhtar (1993-1995)

British singer Najma Akhtar in January 1990. Photo: Michael Putland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

British-Indian singer Najma Akhtar dated Plant for two years. She accompanied him and Jimmy Page on the No Quarter: Page & Plant Unledded Tour in 1995, where they sang The Battle of Evermore. In February 1995, Robert told Rolling Stone he was trying to talk to Najma's mother, but they broke up later that year.

Shirley Wilson (1991)

Robert Plant was linked to his former sister-in-law, Shirley Wilson, eight years after divorcing Maureen Wilson. They welcomed their son Jesse Lee Plant in 1991. The pair's relationship was short-lived.

Alannah Myles (1990-1991)

Alannah Myles performs at Wappensaal in Munich, Germany, in January 1996. Photo: Bernd Mueller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Canadian singer-songwriter Alannah Myles was linked to Plant in the early 1990s. The pair toured together in the United States following Alannah's breakthrough in the music industry with the release of her self-titled debut album in 1989.

Lyrics from Myles' 1992 single, Song Instead of a Kiss, express how she felt about the break-up. Robert's 1993 single, 29 Palms, was also thought to have been inspired by the relationship.

Audrey Hamilton (1977)

Audrey Hamilton and Robert Plant in Chicago in 1977. Photo: @la_woman_rocks (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Audrey Hamilton was a 20-year-old rock 'n roll groupie when she had an affair with Plant, who was still married to Maureen Wilson. She met Led Zeppelin in Dallas, Texas, and joined Plant on the band's 1977 US tour as his road wife.

Led Zeppelin's song, Hot Dog, was reportedly inspired by their affair. Their relationship was cut short in July 1977 when Robert had to return to England following the death of his five-year-old son, Karac. Audrey later welcomed a child with Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley in 1980 before ending her run as a groupie.

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performing on stage at Earl's Court, London, in May 1975. Photo: Watal Asanuma (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robert Plant was linked to other young groupies in the 70s, including Morgana Welch and Pamela Des Barres. In a 1985 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared that he had left the lifestyle after Led Zeppelin broke up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham.

I consider that people in my position should set an example. I have a lot of musicians around me who could be following the old rock 'n roll routine of going over the top and being a bit crazy. I find it a bit shabby. I've been a good exponent of that lifestyle, but it's just one of those things that's gone, and I'm a little more sedate, more comfortable.

Maureen Wilson (1966-1983)

Robert Plant with his former wife, Maureen Wilson, on May 12, 1969, at Honolulu Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: Robert Knight (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Plant and Maureen met in 1966 at a Georgie Fame concert. The singer was still struggling with his music career, and Wilson helped him get a job at her dad's steel factory. She became Robert Plant's wife on November 9, 1968, at the Roundhouse in London.

They welcomed three children, including daughter Carmen Jane (October 1968) and sons Karac Pendragon (1972) and Logan Romero (January 1979). Karac passed away in 1977 from a stomach virus, and Plant co-wrote the song, All My Love, with Led Zeppelin bandmate John Paul Jones for him.

The pair divorced in 1983 after 15 years of marriage. Robert Plant may no longer be married to Maureen, but they have remained close. In November 2018, he sang Elvis Presley songs at her 70th birthday party.

Robert Plant performs at the Pearl Concert Theatre on June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robert Plant's children have independent careers

The multi-award-winning rock star loves being back in England to be near his growing family. His eldest daughter, Carmen Jane Jones, welcomed three kids with her husband, bassist Charlie Jones, and works as a belly dancer.

Son Logan Romero studied sports science at the University of Wales and played soccer. He also sings and launched Duke's Brew & Que in 2011. Logan has two children with his wife, Bridget Emma Smith.

The rockstar's lastborn, Jesse Lee Plant, lives out of the spotlight. Robert continues to honour the memory of his late son Karac and revealed during his 2023 appearance on The Big Interview with Dan Rather:

The memory changes, contrast and focus changes as time goes on—Every now and again he turns up in songs for no other reason than I miss him a lot...He was a little nature boy, he was a mountain man.

Robert Plant's son, Logan Romero, performs in June 2009 in London (L) and with his daughter, Carmen Jane, in August 1979, in Hertfordshire (R). Photo: Christie Goodwin/Ian Cook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robert Plant's partners have been an important part of his life as a legendary rock & roll icon. While he has yet to find the one to settle down with after Maureen, he continues to wow fans with his music alongside frequent collaborators like Alison Krauss.

READ ALSO: Who is Missy Elliott's husband? The rapper's love life and dating history

Briefly.co.za highlighted Missy Elliott's dating history. She is one of hip-hop's legendary stars with a career dating back to the 1980s.

Missy Elliott has never tied the knot but has been linked to several celebrities within the industry, both male and female. The rap icon previously opened up about not wanting to be a mother, but is open to adoption.

Source: Briefly News