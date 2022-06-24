Who is Carmen Jane Plant? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Carmen Jane Plant is the celebrity child and only daughter of Led Zeppelin's lead singer Robert Plant and his wife, Maureen Plant. Despite making appearances in a few of the Led Zeppelin feature songs and performances, Carmen did not follow after her father's singing profession but would instead choose a different and unique career. Here it would be safe to say that the family has a soft spot and great passion for the entertainment industry.

Robert Plant (left) of Led Zeppelin with his daughter Carmen Jane at their home, Jennings Farm at Blakeshall in Worcestershire, England. Photo: Mike Randolph/Paul Popper/Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

Who is Carmen Plant? Carmen is an English Belly dancer and dance instructor famous as the daughter of Robert Plant and her stage performances. Her most recent production, The Serpent Slayer, which premiered at the Exeter Corn Exchange on 13th May 2018, has been making the headlines as it encompassed cultural dance moves from different continents.

Profile summary

Full name Carmen Jane Plant Gender Female Date of birth 21st November 1968 Age 53 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Robert Anthony Plant Mother Maureen Wilson Marital status Married Husband Stephen Charles Jones Children 3 Siblings 3 Education Elmfield Rudolf Steiner School Sturbridge, West Midlands Profession Belly dancer and dance instructor

Background Information

Carmen was born on 21st November 1968 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Carmen Jane Plant's age in November 2022 will be 54 years. Her earliest education was at Elmfield Rudolf Steiner School Sturbridge, West Midlands, in the United Kingdom.

She grew up mostly around her mother and siblings while her father, an acclaimed international singer, toured the world during his numerous concerts. Carmen's childhood was painted with short memories of her father and his band group. This resulted from some of the short features and dedication to the name she attracted in her early days.

She was also involved in an accident with her parents when her parent's car skidded off the road on the Greek island of Rhodes and collided with a tree. This occurred on 4th August 1975 when she was only seven years, and the young Carmen suffered some injuries just like her parents did.

What does Robert Plant's daughter do?

Like her father, Robert Plant, a renowned and professional singer and musician, Carmen chose a career in the entertainment industry, but on a different path. Instead, she chose dancing and excelled so well in it that she became a professional belly dancer and instructor.

Carmen was tutored in belly dancing by Serena Ramzy. Serena is married to Hossam Ramzy, a Page and Plant's No Quarter Middle Eastern orchestra performer. Interestingly, she has shows and appearances, including the Rivermead Womad Music Festival, Glastonbury Festival, and the Babylon Arabic Ensemble.

On 13th May 2018, she held a live music concert at the Exeter Corn Exchange. According to Carmen, the concert tagged The Serpent Slayer featured live music and a dance performance from Club Cairo and Middle Eastern culture, African trance, martial arts, and other high-definition multimedia projections.

Parents

Carmen Jane Plant's parents, Robert Anthony Plant and Maureen Wilson, married on 9th November 1986. Carmen was their first child, while two other sons came after her, Karac Pendragon and Logan Romero.

Unfortunately, Karac Pendragon passed away at age five due to a stomach virus infection when Robert was on tour in the United States. The singer later stated that he regretted being away from his family while prioritizing tours for so long during his children's formative stage.

Who was married to Robert Plant?

Maureen Wilson and Plant's relationship went sour a few years after the birth of their second child, and they later divorced in 1983. Plant, in 1991, had an affair with Carmen's aunt, Shirley Wilson, which produced a son, Jesse Lee Plant, who would become Carmen's half-brother.

Carmen Jane Plant's children and husband

Carmen married Charles Jones on 18th May 1991. Their wedding vows were exchanged at St. Peter's Church, while the reception was held at Robert's farm in Kidderminster in a series of marquees. A song, Evening Star, was even written for the wedding occasion.

How old is Sunny Plant Jones?

Carmen Jane Plant and Charlie Jones gave birth to their first child two years after their wedding. She was named Sunny Plant-Jones. She was born in 1993 and will be 29 years in 2022. The couple had additional two children, making them a family of five. Interestingly, Carmen Jane Plant's husband played bass for her father in Led Zeppelin and Jimmy Page groups.

Carmen Jane Plant's Instagram

At the time of writing, research revealed no verified social media accounts for Carmen. Her father, Robert Plant is on Instagram and has 667k followers as of 27 June 2022.

Carmen Jane Plant's net worth

Carmen is not very open to revealing her net worth. Her income and earnings from shows and dancing tutorials have not also been disclosed. But then, her father, Robert Plant, has amassed a net worth of $200 million. Part of his wealth could be passed to his daughter as a beneficiary.

Carmen Jane Plant has made a name for herself as a belly dancer and dance instructor despite choosing a path that differs from her father's in the entertainment industry. She is a successful family woman and has maintained a good relationship with her father and siblings. Her father also has put a lot of energy into making reparations for his absence during her childhood days.

