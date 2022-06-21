Who is Vivian Falcone? Age, parents, education, movies, profiles, net worth

Can celebrities keep their children a secret? It seems so, in cases like that of Vivian Falcone where her parents have successfully kept their daughters off the public eye. So who are her parents? Find out in this read as we explore her bio.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Who is Vivian Falcone? She is the daughter of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Photo: Flannery Underwood, Emma McIntyre (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vivian Falcone is a celebrity kid who has escaped the public eye despite her celebrity status. If her surname is not telling enough, she is the daughter of veteran actors Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy.

Vivian Falcone's profile summary

Date of birth 5 May 2007 Place of birth United States of America Zodiac sign Taurus Age 17 years (as of June 2022) Profession Actress Nationality American Mother Melissa McCarthy Father Ben Falcone Sibling (Sister) Georgette Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown

Vivian Falcone's bio

The beauty is best known for acting credits in notable films like The Boss and Thunder Force. Here is everything you should know about this actress. Her famous mother, Melissa McCarthy has described her eldest daughter as being creative.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

How old is Vivian Falcone?

She was born on 5 May 2007 in the United States of America and Falcone is 17 years of age as of June 2022. She has a younger sister called Georgette.

Her maternal grandparents are Sandra and Michael McCarthy, and her paternal grandparents are Steve and Peg. In addition, renowned actress, model, and TV host Jenny McCarthy and professional basketball player Joanne McCarthy are her maternal aunts.

Who are Vivian Falcone's parents?

There are so many questions about her folks and for good reasons. For one, her paternal grandparents and aunts seem to bear familiar surnames. Secondly, she has occasionally been spotted and starred in projects alongside her mother, veteran actress Melissa McCarthy.

Is Vivian Falcone related to Melissa McCarthy?

She is the eldest daughter of Ben and Melissa McCarthy. Melissa and Ben have been in a relationship for years and rose through the ranks of Hollywood together.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, who are Vivian Falcone's parents, have been in a relationship for years! They are happily married with two children, Vivian and Georgette. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

They tied the knot on 8 October 2005. The two are household names in Hollywood. Ben is best known for projects like roles in What to Expect When You're Expecting and Enough Said. On the other hand, Melissa is infamous for her works in Bridesmaids, Identity Thief and The Heat.

Vivian Falcone's education profile

Little is known about the education profile of this child actress. So, it is hard to tell if she is home-schooled or not. It is also hard to tell if she is done with high school or not, or the high school she attends, for that matter. But one thing that seems solid is that her parents want her to concentrate on her education before pursuing an acting career.

Career

Vivian Falcone is best known for her role in The Boss, where she starred as the younger version of her mother's character. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

The actress made her movie debut in 2016 at eight in the comedy, The Boss. In the film, the beauty plays the younger version of her mother's character.

What movies has Vivian Falcone played in?

Most people may know her for her role as 10-year-old Michelle in her 2016 debut movie, The Boss. But that is not the only acting work to her name. Some of Vivian Falcone's movies include:

Thunder Force (2021) as Young Lydia

(2021) as Young Lydia Entertainment Tonight (2016)

What is Vivian Falcone's net worth?

There is no official report about her worth. Her father's net worth stands at an impressive $20 million in 2022. Her mother's net worth, on the other hand, is an estimated $90 million.

Vivian Falcone is the daughter of prominent actors Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. She has taken in their footsteps and also ventured into acting.

READ ALSO: Michelle Thomas' biography, age at death, siblings, parents, movies, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a piece about Michelle Thomas' biography. Michelle was one of the most talented and phenomenal actresses in Hollywood. She was famous for her roles in The Cosby Show, Family Matters, and The Young and the Restless.

Unfortunately, she tragically lost her life at 30. So what was her cause of death? Click on the link for this and other details about this gone but never forgotten angel.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News