Every time Karrueche Tran's name comes up, her relationship with Chris Brown follows suit. Most people do not know that she was in the process of carving a lucrative career in the entertainment industry when they met. Karrueche Tran's net worth debunks her rise to fame and where she is now.

Karrueche Tran is an American model, actress and social media star. She is a multiple Emmy Awards winner, a testament to how good she is at her craft. She has featured on the covers of top magazines and played lead roles in films and TV shows. These details of Karrueche Tran's net worth let you into her life.

Karrueche Tran's profile summary and bio

Full name Karrueche Minters Gender Female Date of birth 17th May 1988 Age 34 as of September 2022 Birthday 17th May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S. Nationality American Ancestry Vietnamese American, African-American Religion Christian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in cm 155 cm Height in feet 5'1" Weight in kg 52 kg Weight in pounds 115 lbs Occupation Model, actress, entrepreneur Year active 2009-present Marital status Single Partners Chris Brown (2011-2015), Victor Cruz (November 2017 to January 2021) Father DeVon Minters Mother Cindy Adamson Sibling Raymond Adamson Net worth $1 million (2022) Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook

What is Karrueche's real name?

Karrueche's full name is Karrueche Minters. She was born to mixed-race parents.

How old is Karrueche Tran?

The American actress and model was born on 17th May 1988. Karrueche Tran is 34 years of age as of September 2022.

Where was Karrueche Tran born?

Reports reveal Karrueche Tran was born in Los Angeles, USA and holds American nationalism.

Karrueche Tran's ethnicity

She is of mixed ethnicity; her mother is of Vietnamese descent, while her father is an African-American. Nevertheless, she identifies as Blasian.

Does Karrueche speak Vietnamese?

Reports reveal Tran wishes she had learned to speak Vietnamese fluently. She grew up having different cultures around her; hence she did not pay enough attention to her mother's language.

Karrueche Tran's family

She was raised by her mother and her Jamaican godmother. Details about her father's identity are not publicly available. She has a younger half-brother from her maternal side.

What high school did Karrueche go to?

Education reports reveal Karrueche Minters is an alumnus of Fairfax High School, although she switched schools and graduated from Birmingham High School in 2006.

Karrueche Tran's career

Minters was passionate about exploring her artsy side. She began her career in the fashion industry as a personal shopper. Between 2009 and 2012, she worked at Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga mall. She also worked as a celebrity stylist in Hollywood.

Karrueche became more famous in 2011 when she started dating Chris Brown, the famous R&B singer. Around that time, she began landing modelling gigs for small brands. Her professionalism and creativity earned her the spot to be the face of Lady Crooks for their Summer 2013 collection. She also started working on The Kill, her clothing line.

Modelling

In 2015, Minters was featured in the Spring/Summer lookbook for Le Coq Sportif, the French-based athletic brand. She also graced the covers of several magazines, among them:

Flaunt

Rolling Out

Out Magazine

The Hundreds

Bleu Magazine

Cliche Magazine

Annex Magazine

Ouch Magazine

One of the peaks of her modelling career was landing a contract with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles in 2015.

Karrueche Tran's movies and TV shows

Apart from her creativity in fashion, Minters gave acting a chance. Between 2013 and 2016, she featured as Johnson on The Bay, the Emmy award-winning web series. She has been in the following movies and TV shows:

Movies TV shows 3-Headed Shark Attack The Bay A Weekend with the Family Rip the Runway Only for One Night Single Ladies Welcome to Willits Truth be Told The Nice Guys Fashion Police Only for One Night Claws The Honor List The Joker's Wild Never Heard Drop the Mic Child's Play Ridiculousness Jay and Silent Bob Reboot The Last O.G. Embattled Games People Play

Hosting career

In 2014, Minters hosted the BET Awards red carpet and several events during the official BET Weekend. She had previously co-hosted the BET Show 106 & Park. Karrueche's TV One movie, The Fright Nite Files, screened that same year.

How long were Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown together?

Karrueche Tran's boyfriend was the "King of R&B", Chris Brown, in 2011. Their relationship put her on the spot but propelled her career and fame. They officially broke up after the R&B singer reconciled with Rihanna, whom he had dated before. The new relationship did not last for long.

After the breakup, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran rekindled their relationship. Months in, they broke up again, and the split was revealed in March 2015. That same month, news about the singer having sired a baby, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman surfaced. Two years later, Minters was granted a restraining order against Chris Brown after she accused him of harassing her.

Is Karrueche still in a relationship?

Between November 2017 and January 2021, Karrueche Tran dated Victor Cruz, a former footballer. The relationship was not publicized, so why they broke up is unclear.

Who does Karrueche Tran have a baby with?

In 2022, reports reveal that Karrueche Tran has no husband or children. When details of baby Royalty Brown surfaced, fans assumed she was her baby. Royalty's mother is Nia Guzman-Amey.

Karrueche Tran's net worth

In 2020, Minters had a worth of $3 million. In 2022, reports suggest she is worth $1 million. She earns through her career as an actress, model, host and social media personality.

These details about Karrueche Tran reveal a steady decrease in the actress and model's net worth. She was in a relationship with Chris Brown (2011 to 2015) and Victor Cruz (2017 to 2021). Since then, she has kept her private life out of the spotlight.

