Top 15 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit in 2023
Many people desire to visit the biggest mall in South Africa for shopping and other recreational activities. Malls are perfect for all kinds of shopping in a common space. They offer numerous products and services, including fashion and accessories, technology, household goods, toys, pet accessories, cosmetics, and restaurants, among many others.
Did you know the first malls in the world were built in the 19th century on Paris Arcades? They soon became popular destinations for shoppers because they conveniently met the needs of the shoppers. The biggest mall in South Africa caters to a variety of budgets and offers a wide variety of products available in one space.
Biggest mall in South Africa: top 15 list
Many people visit shopping malls in South Africa because they offer parking spaces, a wide array of products and services, and a variety of food courts with different cuisines. They also have movie theatres and gaming zones, among other services.
15. Rosebank Mall
- Location: 15A Cradock Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196
- Owner: Hyprop Investments Limited
- Telephone number: (011) 788 5530
- Stores: Over 400
- Year of establishment: 2014 (most recent expansion)
Rosebank is one of the top South African malls in 2023. It opens Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, and 9am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Rosebank opens from 9am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays. It has over 400 stores that serve thousands of customers every day.
14. Centurion Lifestyle Centre
- Location: 1121 Violin Close, Brakfontein 399-Jr, Centurion, 0157
- Telephone number: +27 12 653 2536
- Stores: 90
- Year of establishment: 2008
Centurion Lifestyle Centre is conveniently located in Centurion district. It offers the community and commuters a highly accessible shopping hotspot. Ample parking is available, and shoppers have access to about 90 stores to meet their needs.
13. Clearwater Mall
- Location: Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort, 1735
- Owner: Hyprop Investments Limited
- Telephone number: +27 11 288 5260
- Stores: Over 400
- Year of establishment: 2004
Clearwater Mall opened its doors to the public in 2004. It is located in Roodepoort, a town in Gauteng and is home to over 400 shops. Its key tenants include Edgars, Woolworths, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay, and Game.
12. Greenstone Shopping Centre
- Location: Cnr Modderfontein Rd & Van Riebeeck Ave Greenstone Hill, Modderfontein, 1609
- Owner: The AECI Group
- Telephone number: +27 11 524 0445
- Stores: 156
- Year of establishment: 2007
Greenstone Shopping Centre is conveniently situated on Modderfontein Road in Edenvale. It covers 75,000 square metres and has over 150 stores, including Checkers, Game, Pick 'n Pay Hyper, and Woolworths.
11. Mall of the North
- Location: R81, Bendor, Polokwane, 0699
- Owners: Resilient Properties Income Fund, Moolman Group, and Flanagan & Gerar
- Telephone number: 015 265 1026
- Stores: 180
- Year of establishment: 2009
Mall of the North has a floor area of 77 788m². It offers offers reputable fashion and homeware brands, and boasts of the most diverse restaurant mix in Polokwane. Its anchors are Game, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Edgars, Checkers, and Ster-Kinekor.
10. Brooklyn Mall
- Location: Cnr Veale Street and, Fehrsen St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria
- Owner: Growthpoint Properties
- Telephone number: +27 12 346 1063
- Stores: About 220
- Year of establishment: 1989
In 1989, Growthpoint Properties established Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria. The facility is situated in the heart of Pretoria's cosmopolitan Embassy suburbs. A full complement of national retailers alongside about 220 specialist retail stores provide the best shopping experience.
9. Westgate Shopping Mall
- Location: 120 Ontdekkers Road, Horizon View, Roodepoort, Johannesburg
- Owner: Pareto Limited
- Telephone number: 011 768 0616
- Stores: 173
- Year of establishment: 1985
The Westgate Shopping Mall was established in 1985 and refurbished 2016. It now has a gross leasable area of 112,592 square meters and has 173 stores and 5676 parking bays. Some of its key tenants are Pick n Pay, Edgars, Checkers Hyper, Game, Food Lovers Market, and Woolworths.
8. The Pavilion Shopping Centre
- Location: Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611, Durban
- Owner: Pareto Limited
- Telephone number: +27 31 275 9800
- Stores: Over 200
- Year of establishment: 1993
The Pavilion Shopping Centre is located in Westville near Durban and one of the largest in South Africa. It has gone through many phases of extensions. Today, it has over 200 stores and 5319 parking bays.
7. Mall of Africa
- Location: Waterfall City, Midrand, Gauteng
- Owner: Attacq
- Telephone number: +27 10 596 1470
- Stores: Over 300
- Year of establishment: 2016
Attacq started building the Mall of Africa in 2012 and finished the project in 2016. It is South Africa's largest shopping centre to be constructed in a single phase. It is home to over 300 shops, including local and international brands.
6. Eastgate Shopping Centre
- Location: 43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, Gauteng
- Owner: Liberty Group Limited
- Telephone number: +27 11 479 6000
- Stores: Over 300
- Year of establishment: 1979
Eastgate Shopping Centre is located in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs. Its Call & Collect services are convenient because customers call the stores, place orders, pay, and collect their items from the rooftop using the Piazza entrance.
5. Canal Walk
- Location: Cape Town, South Africa
- Owner: Hyprop Investment Limited
- Telephone number: (021) 529 9600
- Stores: 400+
- Year of establishment: 2000
Canal Walk is Cape Town's largest shopping centre. It is situated in the Century City precinct. It is the best place for 4k movies and food, including vegan dishes. It has over 400 shops in its 141,000 square metre property that hosts 8,000 parking bays.
4. Sandton City South Africa
- Location: 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg
- Owners: Liberty Holdings Limited/Liberty Two Degrees and Pareto Ltd
- Telephone number: +27 11 217 6000
- Stores: 300+
- Year of establishment: 1973
Sandton City South Africa occupied an area of 50,000 square metres in 1973. It was expanded in 2011 and now covers an area of 146,803 square metres. It has over 300 local and international shops.
3. Fourways Mall Johannesburg
- Location: 11 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068, Johannesburg
- Owner: Accelerate Property Fund
- Telephone number: +27 11 465 6095
- Stores: 400+
- Year of establishment: 1994
Fourways Mall is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, and it occupies a 170,000 square meter space with over 2500 parking bays. Fourways consists of over 400 stores, multiple restaurants, a two-level food court, a massive open-air exhibition arena, and an impressive entertainment area.
2. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
- Location: Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063
- Owner: Pareto Limited
- Telephone number: +27 12 764 9600
- Stores: 500+
- Year of establishment: 1979
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is located in Tshwane, Pretoria. It is the second-largest shopping mall in South Africa, covering a gross leasable area of 177,000 square meters with 8,250 parking bays.
1. Gateway Theatre of Shopping
- Location: 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021
- Owner: Old Mutual Property
- Telephone number: +27 31 514 0500
- Stores: 460
- Year of establishment: 2001
Gateway Theatre of Shopping is the largest mall in South Africa in 2023. It is among the world's top 100 largest malls and the ultimate destination for dining, entertainment, and fashion in South Africa. It has about 460 stores and 70 eateries.
List of malls in Durban
Durban is a coastal city in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, and is home to these shopping centres.
- Gateway Theatre of Shopping
- The Pavilion Shopping Centre
- Ballito Junction Regional Mall
- Musgrave Centre
- uShaka Village Walk
- La Lucia Mall
- Watercrest Mall
- Westwood Mall
- The Crescent at Umhlanga Ridge
- Windermere Shopping Centre
- Springfield Value Centre
List of malls in Gauteng
Below is a list of the top malls in Gauteng Province.
- Sandton City Shopping Centre
- The Mall of Rosebank
- 44 Stanley
- Cresta Shopping Centre
- Irene Village Mall
- Eastgate Shopping Mall
- Mall of Africa
- Clearwater Mall
- East Rand Mall
- Menlyn Maine Central Square
- Greenstone Shopping Centre
- The Grove Mall
- Mall of the South
- Hyde Park Corner
- 27Boxes
Best malls in Cape Town
Here is a look at the best malls in Cape Town in 2023.
- Canal Walk Shopping Centre
- Cape Quarter Mall
- Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre
- Eden on the Bay
- Blue Route Mall
- Table Bay Mall
- The Point
- The Woodstock Exchange
- Bayside Mall
- Vangate Mall
- Haasendal Gables
- Stadium on Main
Johannesburg malls list
Johannesburg is South Africa's biggest city and the capital of Gauteng Province. Below is a list of the best malls in Johannesburg in 2023.
- The Mall of Rosebank
- 44 Stanley
- Eastgate Shopping Mall
- Mall of the South
- Hyde Park Corner
- 27Boxes
- Walter Sisulu Square
- The Factory
- Maponya Mall
- The Glen Shopping Centre
- The Zone @ Rosebank
- Victory Park Shopping Centre
- Ormonde Shopping Centre
- Killarney Mall
- Balfour Mall
Which is the biggest mall in Africa in 2023?
Morocco Mall is the largest shopping mall in Africa. It has 590,000m² of floor space and is situated in Casablanca, Morocco.
How many malls are in South Africa?
There are about 2,000 luxury shopping centres in Mzansi in 2023.
What is the biggest mall in South Africa?
The largest mall in South Africa is Gateway Theatre of Shopping. It has about 460 stores and 70 restaurants.
What is the 2nd biggest mall in South Africa?
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is the second-largest shopping mall in South Africa. It covers a gross leasable area of 177,000 square meters and has about 8,250 parking bays.
What are the top 5 biggest malls in South Africa?
The five biggest malls in South Africa are Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Fourways Mall Johannesburg, Sandton City South Africa, and Canal Walk.
What is the largest mall in Africa?
The largest mall in Africa is Morocco Mall in Casablanca, Morocco. It has 590,000m² of floor space.
Which is the best mall in South Africa?
The best mall is one that meets your shopping, eating, and entertainment needs.
There are numerous malls in Mzansi. The biggest mall in South Africa offers a wide array of products and services, including eateries, supermarkets, and gaming points.
READ ALSO: Who is the highest paid model in the world in 2023? Top 20 list
Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the highest-paid models in the world in 2023. Modelling has become one of the world's most sought-after careers due to its high earnings.
Some of the highest-paid models got recognition from participating in local beauty pageants as teenagers. The top-paid models earn millions and thousands of dollars every month.
Source: Briefly News