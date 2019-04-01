Top 15 biggest malls in South Africa you should visit in 2023

Many people desire to visit the biggest mall in South Africa for shopping and other recreational activities. Malls are perfect for all kinds of shopping in a common space. They offer numerous products and services, including fashion and accessories, technology, household goods, toys, pet accessories, cosmetics, and restaurants, among many others.

Did you know the first malls in the world were built in the 19th century on Paris Arcades? They soon became popular destinations for shoppers because they conveniently met the needs of the shoppers. The biggest mall in South Africa caters to a variety of budgets and offers a wide variety of products available in one space.

Biggest mall in South Africa: top 15 list

Many people visit shopping malls in South Africa because they offer parking spaces, a wide array of products and services, and a variety of food courts with different cuisines. They also have movie theatres and gaming zones, among other services.

15. Rosebank Mall

Location: 15A Cradock Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196

15A Cradock Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196 Owner: Hyprop Investments Limited

Hyprop Investments Limited Telephone number: (011) 788 5530

(011) 788 5530 Stores: Over 400

Over 400 Year of establishment: 2014 (most recent expansion)

Rosebank is one of the top South African malls in 2023. It opens Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, and 9am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Rosebank opens from 9am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays. It has over 400 stores that serve thousands of customers every day.

14. Centurion Lifestyle Centre

Location: 1121 Violin Close, Brakfontein 399-Jr, Centurion, 0157

1121 Violin Close, Brakfontein 399-Jr, Centurion, 0157 Telephone number: +27 12 653 2536

+27 12 653 2536 Stores: 90

90 Year of establishment: 2008

Centurion Lifestyle Centre is conveniently located in Centurion district. It offers the community and commuters a highly accessible shopping hotspot. Ample parking is available, and shoppers have access to about 90 stores to meet their needs.

13. Clearwater Mall

Location: Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort, 1735

Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort, 1735 Owner: Hyprop Investments Limited

Hyprop Investments Limited Telephone number: +27 11 288 5260

+27 11 288 5260 Stores: Over 400

Over 400 Year of establishment: 2004

Clearwater Mall opened its doors to the public in 2004. It is located in Roodepoort, a town in Gauteng and is home to over 400 shops. Its key tenants include Edgars, Woolworths, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay, and Game.

12. Greenstone Shopping Centre

Location: Cnr Modderfontein Rd & Van Riebeeck Ave Greenstone Hill, Modderfontein, 1609

Cnr Modderfontein Rd & Van Riebeeck Ave Greenstone Hill, Modderfontein, 1609 Owner: The AECI Group

The AECI Group Telephone number: +27 11 524 0445

+27 11 524 0445 Stores: 156

156 Year of establishment: 2007

Greenstone Shopping Centre is conveniently situated on Modderfontein Road in Edenvale. It covers 75,000 square metres and has over 150 stores, including Checkers, Game, Pick 'n Pay Hyper, and Woolworths.

11. Mall of the North

Location: R81, Bendor, Polokwane, 0699

R81, Bendor, Polokwane, 0699 Owners: Resilient Properties Income Fund, Moolman Group, and Flanagan & Gerar

Resilient Properties Income Fund, Moolman Group, and Flanagan & Gerar Telephone number: 015 265 1026

015 265 1026 Stores: 180

180 Year of establishment: 2009

Mall of the North has a floor area of 77 788m². It offers offers reputable fashion and homeware brands, and boasts of the most diverse restaurant mix in Polokwane. Its anchors are Game, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Edgars, Checkers, and Ster-Kinekor.

10. Brooklyn Mall

Location: Cnr Veale Street and, Fehrsen St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria

Cnr Veale Street and, Fehrsen St, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria Owner: Growthpoint Properties

Growthpoint Properties Telephone number: +27 12 346 1063

+27 12 346 1063 Stores: About 220

About 220 Year of establishment: 1989

In 1989, Growthpoint Properties established Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria. The facility is situated in the heart of Pretoria's cosmopolitan Embassy suburbs. A full complement of national retailers alongside about 220 specialist retail stores provide the best shopping experience.

9. Westgate Shopping Mall

Location: 120 Ontdekkers Road, Horizon View, Roodepoort, Johannesburg

120 Ontdekkers Road, Horizon View, Roodepoort, Johannesburg Owner: Pareto Limited

Pareto Limited Telephone number: 011 768 0616

011 768 0616 Stores: 173

173 Year of establishment: 1985

The Westgate Shopping Mall was established in 1985 and refurbished 2016. It now has a gross leasable area of 112,592 square meters and has 173 stores and 5676 parking bays. Some of its key tenants are Pick n Pay, Edgars, Checkers Hyper, Game, Food Lovers Market, and Woolworths.

8. The Pavilion Shopping Centre

Location: Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611, Durban

Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville, 3611, Durban Owner: Pareto Limited

Pareto Limited Telephone number: +27 31 275 9800

+27 31 275 9800 Stores: Over 200

Over 200 Year of establishment: 1993

The Pavilion Shopping Centre is located in Westville near Durban and one of the largest in South Africa. It has gone through many phases of extensions. Today, it has over 200 stores and 5319 parking bays.

7. Mall of Africa

Location: Waterfall City, Midrand, Gauteng

Waterfall City, Midrand, Gauteng Owner: Attacq

Attacq Telephone number: +27 10 596 1470

+27 10 596 1470 Stores: Over 300

Over 300 Year of establishment: 2016

Attacq started building the Mall of Africa in 2012 and finished the project in 2016. It is South Africa's largest shopping centre to be constructed in a single phase. It is home to over 300 shops, including local and international brands.

6. Eastgate Shopping Centre

Location: 43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, Gauteng

43 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview, Germiston, 2008, Gauteng Owner: Liberty Group Limited

Liberty Group Limited Telephone number: +27 11 479 6000

+27 11 479 6000 Stores: Over 300

Over 300 Year of establishment: 1979

Eastgate Shopping Centre is located in Johannesburg's eastern suburbs. Its Call & Collect services are convenient because customers call the stores, place orders, pay, and collect their items from the rooftop using the Piazza entrance.

5. Canal Walk

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Owner: Hyprop Investment Limited

Hyprop Investment Limited Telephone number: (021) 529 9600

(021) 529 9600 Stores: 400+

400+ Year of establishment: 2000

Canal Walk is Cape Town's largest shopping centre. It is situated in the Century City precinct. It is the best place for 4k movies and food, including vegan dishes. It has over 400 shops in its 141,000 square metre property that hosts 8,000 parking bays.

4. Sandton City South Africa

Location: 83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg

83 Rivonia Rd, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196, Johannesburg Owners: Liberty Holdings Limited/Liberty Two Degrees and Pareto Ltd

Liberty Holdings Limited/Liberty Two Degrees and Pareto Ltd Telephone number: +27 11 217 6000

+27 11 217 6000 Stores: 300+

300+ Year of establishment: 1973

Sandton City South Africa occupied an area of 50,000 square metres in 1973. It was expanded in 2011 and now covers an area of 146,803 square metres. It has over 300 local and international shops.

3. Fourways Mall Johannesburg

Location: 1 1 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068, Johannesburg

1 Ruby Cl, Witkoppen, Sandton, 2068, Johannesburg Owner: Accelerate Property Fund

Accelerate Property Fund Telephone number: +27 11 465 6095

+27 11 465 6095 Stores: 400+

400+ Year of establishment: 1994

Fourways Mall is located in Sandton, Johannesburg, and it occupies a 170,000 square meter space with over 2500 parking bays. Fourways consists of over 400 stores, multiple restaurants, a two-level food court, a massive open-air exhibition arena, and an impressive entertainment area.

2. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Location: Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063

Atterbury Road And, Lois Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria, 0063 Owner: Pareto Limited

Pareto Limited Telephone number: +27 12 764 9600

+27 12 764 9600 Stores: 500+

500+ Year of establishment: 1979

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is located in Tshwane, Pretoria. It is the second-largest shopping mall in South Africa, covering a gross leasable area of 177,000 square meters with 8,250 parking bays.

1. Gateway Theatre of Shopping

Location: 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021

1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4021 Owner: Old Mutual Property

Old Mutual Property Telephone number: +27 31 514 0500

+27 31 514 0500 Stores: 460

460 Year of establishment: 2001

Gateway Theatre of Shopping is the largest mall in South Africa in 2023. It is among the world's top 100 largest malls and the ultimate destination for dining, entertainment, and fashion in South Africa. It has about 460 stores and 70 eateries.

List of malls in Durban

Durban is a coastal city in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, and is home to these shopping centres.

Gateway Theatre of Shopping

The Pavilion Shopping Centre

Ballito Junction Regional Mall

Musgrave Centre

uShaka Village Walk

La Lucia Mall

Watercrest Mall

Westwood Mall

The Crescent at Umhlanga Ridge

Windermere Shopping Centre

Springfield Value Centre

List of malls in Gauteng

Below is a list of the top malls in Gauteng Province.

Sandton City Shopping Centre

The Mall of Rosebank

44 Stanley

Cresta Shopping Centre

Irene Village Mall

Eastgate Shopping Mall

Mall of Africa

Clearwater Mall

East Rand Mall

Menlyn Maine Central Square

Greenstone Shopping Centre

The Grove Mall

Mall of the South

Hyde Park Corner

27Boxes

Best malls in Cape Town

Here is a look at the best malls in Cape Town in 2023.

Canal Walk Shopping Centre

Cape Quarter Mall

Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre

Eden on the Bay

Blue Route Mall

Table Bay Mall

The Point

The Woodstock Exchange

Bayside Mall

Vangate Mall

Haasendal Gables

Stadium on Main

Johannesburg malls list

Johannesburg is South Africa's biggest city and the capital of Gauteng Province. Below is a list of the best malls in Johannesburg in 2023.

The Mall of Rosebank

44 Stanley

Eastgate Shopping Mall

Mall of the South

Hyde Park Corner

27Boxes

Walter Sisulu Square

The Factory

Maponya Mall

The Glen Shopping Centre

The Zone @ Rosebank

Victory Park Shopping Centre

Ormonde Shopping Centre

Killarney Mall

Balfour Mall

Which is the biggest mall in Africa in 2023?

Morocco Mall is the largest shopping mall in Africa. It has 590,000m² of floor space and is situated in Casablanca, Morocco.

How many malls are in South Africa?

There are about 2,000 luxury shopping centres in Mzansi in 2023.

What is the biggest mall in South Africa?

The largest mall in South Africa is Gateway Theatre of Shopping. It has about 460 stores and 70 restaurants.

What is the 2nd biggest mall in South Africa?

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is the second-largest shopping mall in South Africa. It covers a gross leasable area of 177,000 square meters and has about 8,250 parking bays.

What are the top 5 biggest malls in South Africa?

The five biggest malls in South Africa are Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Fourways Mall Johannesburg, Sandton City South Africa, and Canal Walk.

What is the largest mall in Africa?

The largest mall in Africa is Morocco Mall in Casablanca, Morocco. It has 590,000m² of floor space.

Which is the best mall in South Africa?

The best mall is one that meets your shopping, eating, and entertainment needs.

There are numerous malls in Mzansi. The biggest mall in South Africa offers a wide array of products and services, including eateries, supermarkets, and gaming points.

