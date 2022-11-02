FedEx's contact number, address, locations, business hours in 2022

FedEx dates back to 1965 when its chairman and chief executive officer, then a Yale undergraduate, created a top-notch system to facilitate fast and timely delivery of sensitive consignments. Since then, the company has not looked back; today, it has made a name for itself internationally. With so many offices globally, the firm has its presence in South Africa. So, what is FedEx's contact number in South Africa?

FedEx has offices in seven locations in South Africa.

The esteemed transport company has offices in seven locations in the country. Some locations include Bloemfontein, Durban, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, East London, and Midrand. So, what is FedEx's South Africa's contact number?

FedEx's contact numbers in South Africa

FedEx Express South Africa Proprietary Limited has its head office in Johannesburg. You can contact the following contact numbers during working hours to get their services. Here are FedEx's courier contact details in South Africa.

FedEx Johannesburg

1-7 ROMEO STREET, HUGHES, BOKSBURG

Johannesburg GT 1614

ZA

FedEx's contact number in Johannesburg: 010 300 1777

FedEx Bloemfontein

50 Monument Road, Monument Business Park Unit 7

Bloemfontein FS 9301

ZA

Contact: 080 003 3339

FedEx Midrand

Unit 4, Platinum Close, 50 Tsessebe Crescent

Midrand GT 1685

ZA

Contact: 080 003 3339

FedEx Cape Town

Borcherds Quarry Road & Bahrain Drive

Cape Town WC 7550

ZA

FedEx's contact number in Cape Town: 080 003 3339

FedEx East London

2A Electron Road, Woodbrook 1

East London EC 5214

ZA

Contact: 080 003 3339

FedEx Durban

11 Moreland Drive, Redhill

Durban NL 4051

ZA

FedEx's Durban contact number: 080 003 3339

FedEx Port Elizabeth

32 1st Avenue, Walmer

Port Elizabeth EC 6065

ZA

Contact: 080 003 3339

How do I contact FedEx South Africa?

FedEx South Africa's working hours are from 07:00 to 18:00 (Monday to Friday) and 08:00 to 13:00 on Saturdays. On Sundays, the office remains closed. During public holidays, the offices are open from 08:00 to 12:00. Any other calls made after hours mentioned above will be received on an emergency basis. You can also reach the head office through the following contacts:

+27 87 742 8000

+27 87 742 8001

How do I contact my local FedEx?

FedEx South Africa's working hours are from 07:00 to 18:00 (Monday to Friday) and 08:00 to 13:00 on Saturdays.

You can contact your local office in several ways. For starters, you can reach them on the phone through the following contacts;

010 300 1777

+27 87 742 8000

+27 87 742 8001

Alternatively, you can contact them through the official email. If you have an inquiry, you can email southafrica@fedex.com and wait for a response.

Do we have FedEx in Kenya?

Yes, the transport company is available in Kenya. FedEx connects East African businesses worldwide using their weekly flights from Kenya. Their offices are located on;

Masai Road off Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

Contact: 020 3907000

How do I contact FedEx Nigeria?

FedEx Express South Africa Proprietary Limited has its head office in Johannesburg.

The company is represented by a service contractor. You get in touch with them and enjoy their services, contact the following address and phone number;

Red Star Express

Address: 70 Murtala Moh'd Int'l Airport Road

Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234 12715670 (Ext: 1297)

FedEx's contact number is now available for prospective clients who wish to enjoy stress-free transportation. You can visit the website to see the agency's various services and choose the one that suits you best.

