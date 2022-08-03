Whether attending to unavoidable family duties, annual holidays, personal emergencies, or adhering to a doctor's prescription to stay at home, there is always a valid reason to take some time off work here and there. This requirement applies to the employer and the employee as these needs are cut across all individuals. But, how do you know the number of days you are entitled to? Understanding the leave days calculator in South Africa will come in handy for knowing more about your rights in the workplace.

The leave days calculator in South Africa enables the workers to understand the number of days they are entitled to every year. In addition, the employees are entitled to payment and the same rights as they would get during their normal working days.

Leave days calculator South Africa

All employees are entitled to some time off work every year, whether voluntarily or involuntarily. The leave days calculator comes in handy to create a balance between the two. So, how do I calculate my leave days? Here is a detailed guide on effectively calculating your leave days in South Africa in 2022.

Leave cycle

To better understand how to calculate annual leave days in South Africa, it is important to understand what a leave cycle is and how it is determined. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) states that the annual leave cycle of any employee is the 12-month period that follows their appointment date.

However, most employers prefer standardising all workers' leave days to be on the same leave cycle for easier calculations. In such cases, the leave cycle is calculated between 1st January and 31st December, and you can expect your leave payout if you do not take it.

Leave entitlement

The annual leave calculator in South Africa is an important tool for anyone who wants to understand the number of days they are entitled to a paid leave every leave cycle. This is because the Basic Conditions Employment Act dictates that every worker is entitled to the same number of days they would normally work in three weeks.

This means that the employee’s minimum annual leave is calculated by multiplying their regular working days by three. In addition, the employer can offer their workers more leave days than the employment act dictates.

Leave calculator South Africa sample

Here are examples of how to calculate leave days through a leave days payout calculator method depending on the number of your working days:

Monthly-paid employee

An employee paid every month, working five days a week, is entitled to a minimum of 15 days of annual leave every year. This is calculated by multiplying five working days by three weeks.

Fortnightly-paid employee

A worker paid per fortnight, working three days weekly, should be granted an annual leave with a minimum of nine days. This is calculated by multiplying three working days by three weeks.

Weekly-paid employee

A worker, paid every week, working for seven days each week, is entitled to a minimum of 21 days of annual leave every year. This is calculated by multiplying seven working days by three weeks.

Granting annual leave

All workers are entitled to take accumulated leave on consecutive days at any point in their leave cycle. Depending on the working agreement, annual leave is taken at the time that best suits the employer.

However, the employee is not allowed to take their annual leave during their notice period before employment termination.

Unused annual leave

How does the leave days calculator work regarding unused leave days? For every leave cycle, the calculation remains the same, but the unused leave days are carried forward to the next cycle. However, once this is done, the employee must take leave within the first six months of the second leave cycle.

Other types of leave entitlement

Apart from the annual leave entitlement, workers are also entitled to the following leaves:

Sick leave – The sick leave calculator in South Africa should be calculated as the number of days the employee would normally work in six weeks in every three-year leave cycle.

– The sick leave calculator in South Africa should be calculated as the number of days the employee would normally work in six weeks in every three-year leave cycle. Injury on duty leave – This is granted when an accident or disease occurs while the employee is at work. The off days granted should not be subtracted from the ordinary sick leave.

– This is granted when an accident or disease occurs while the employee is at work. The off days granted should not be subtracted from the ordinary sick leave. Maternity leave – This is a four-month unpaid leave that starts one month before the expected delivery date.

– This is a four-month unpaid leave that starts one month before the expected delivery date. Family responsibility leave – Workers are entitled to three days' leave on full pay to attend to family matters. However, they are forfeited if the employee fails to use these days during one leave cycle.

Leave days calculator South Africa offers a standard time to all people regardless of where they are working. This is so because they are based on Fair Work's National Employment Standards (NES). However, your employer is at liberty to add more leave days depending on the nature of the job and your position there.

