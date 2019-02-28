Top 30 construction companies in South Africa in 2022: a detailed list
The South African economy is among the most vibrant in Africa. This is partly due to a massive construction industry that has been instrumental in the country’s infrastructural development. The numerous construction companies in South Africa handle a wide range of tasks, including civil works, general building, repairs, and maintenance.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Like in other industries, the different construction companies in South Africa have varying sizes, contract charges, number of employees, and other definitive aspects of a company.
The top construction companies in South Africa
Here is a list of construction companies in South Africa.
30. Concor
- Services: infrastructure, building, mining, and property development
- Location: Block B, 2 Arbroath Road, Bedfordview, 2007
- Telephone: +27 11 590 5500
- Email address: info.construction@concor.co.za
- Website: concor.co.za
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
29. Motheo Construction Group
Services: Social housing, general building, civil construction, water-saving technologies, electrical works, and construction education.
- Location: No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg
- Telephone: 011 789 8440
- Fax: 011 886 5939
- Email address: apply@motheogroup.co.za
- Postal address: P.O. Box 4717 Randburg 2125
- Website: motheogroup.co.za
28. CSV Construction Ltd
- Services: Township infrastructure, bulk earthworks, major pipelines, stormwater infrastructure, and sewerage works.
- Location: 487 Old Main Road, Firgrove, Somerset West, 7130
- Telephone: +27 (0) 21 842 0013
- Email address: office@csvconstruction.com
- Website: csvconstruction.com
27. UMDLA Civils and Plumbing
- Services: Infrastructure maintenance, building works, and plumbing.
- Location: 5 Utilis Street, Blackheath, 7580
- Telephone: +27 21 905 7338
- Email address: info@umdla.co.za
- Website: umdla.co.za
26. Temi Construction
- Services: Water and sewer purification, mining infrastructure, bulk earthworks, new road construction, minor civil works, and installation of water and sewer infrastructure.
- Location: Bassonia Estate Office Park West, 2 Cussonia Dr, Bassonia 2061
- Telephone: 011 682 3862
- Email address: info@temiconstruction.co.za
- Website: temi.co.za
25. Esor Ltd
- Services: Civil engineering and construction work, including developments, building and housing, infrastructure, pipelines, pipe services and sanitation.
- Location: 16 Industry Road, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein
- Telephone: +2710 880 5283
- Fax: +2786 657-2989
- Email address: info@esor.co.za
- Website: esor.co.za
24. Power Group South Africa
- Services: Civil works, road construction and renovation, building, turnkey housing, and property development.
- Location: Head Office: Cnr. Strand (R102) and Wimbledon Roads, Blackheath, 7580
- Telephone: +27 21 907 1300
- Email address: general@powergrp.co.za
- Website: powergrp.co.za
23. Basil Read
- Services: Building, civil engineering, road construction, mixed-use integrated housing developments, opencast mining and related services.
- Location: Block B, Viscount Office Park, 8 Viscount Road, Bedfordview
- Telephone: +27 11 418 6300
- Fax: +27 11 418 6334
- Email address: communications@basilread.co.za
- Website: basilread.co.za
22. Capecon Construction
- Services: construction, property development, turnkey solutions, project management and quality assurance.
- Location: 8 Arum Lily Street, Durbanville Industrial, Unit 16, D’uville Office Park, Durbanville
- Telephone: +27 82 788 1006 or +27 78 921 5946
- Cell: + 27 21 824 9600
- Email address: ben@cape-con.co.za
- Website: cape-con.co.za
21. Stefanutti Stocks
- Services: Building; geotechnical works, roads, earthworks; electrical and instrumentation services, mechanical (including water clarification), oil and gas, materials handling and tailings management.
- Location: 9 Palala Street, Chloorkop Kempton Park, Johannesburg 1619
- Telephone: +27 11 571 4300
- Email address: holdings@stefstocks.com
- Website: stefanuttistocks.com
20. Moolmans
- Services: Open-cut contract mining across Africa and assorted construction services related to the mining value chain.
- Location: 2 Merlin Rose Avenue, Parkhaven Ext 5, Boksburg 1459
- Telephone: +27 10 207 7000
- Fax: +27 10 207 7202
- Email address: info@moolmans.com
- Postal address: P O Box 498, Isando, 1600, Gauteng RSA
- Website: moolmans.com
19. Murray & Roberts
- Services: Project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions.
- Location: Douglas Roberts Centre, 22 Skeen Boulevard, Bedfordview 2007
- Telephone: +27 11 456 6200
- Cell: +27 11 455 1322
- Email address: info@murrob.com
- Postal address: P O Box 1000, Bedfordview 2008, Republic of South Africa
- Website: murrob.com
18. Ruwacon
- Services: Housing, building, plant infrastructure, solar and power station construction, scaffolding, and formworks.
- Location: 6 Mimosa Street, Old East End, Bloemfontein, 9301
- Telephone: 051 403 0400
- Cell: (051) 403 0450
- Email address: info@ruwacon.co.za
- Website: ruwacon.co.za
17. Raubex Group
- Services: Infrastructure development and construction materials supply.
- Location: 1 Highgrove Office Park, 50 Tegel Avenue, Highveld, Centurion
- Telephone: +27 12 648 9400
- Email address: raubex@raubex.com
- Website: www.raubex.co.za
16. Hillary Construction (PTY) Ltd
- Services: Civil engineering projects specializing in roads, earthworks, steel-reinforced concrete structures and associated activities, as well as the manufacturing and supply of surfacing products and emulsions.
- Location: 9 Yster Street, Ladine, Polokwane, 0699, South Africa
- Telephone: +27 (0)15 293 1221
- Fax: +27 (0)86 480 5115
- Email address: admin@hillary.co.za
- Website: hillary.co.za
15. Mamonyane Construction
- Services: turnkey construction management and property development solutions to private and public-sector clients.
- Location: 217 Pretorius Street, Van Erkom BLD, floor 5, offices 547 & 548, Pretoria
- Telephone: 012 771 7906
- Email address: admin@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za
- Website: mamonyaneconstruction.co.za
14. Trencon Construction
- Services: Construction of industrial developments, office blocks, shopping centres, residential developments, airports, and schools.
- Location: Our Office:42 Main Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, 1609
- Telephone: +27 (0)11 451 8000
- Email address: info@trencon.co.za
- Website: trencon.co.za
13. WCB Construction
- Services: Demolitions, road and civil services, bulk earthworks, and concrete structures.
- Location: 17 Saxenberg Road, Blackheath, Cape Town
- Cell: 021 000 2354
- Email address: info@wcbcon.co.za
- Website: wcbcon.co.za
12. Roycher Construction
- Services: Building, kitchen design, architectural and property development
- Location: Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town
- Telephone: 021 554 3838
- Cell: 082 920 5052
- Email address: postings@iafrica.com
- Postal address: P.O. Box 11352, Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town
- Website: roycher.co.za
11. WKC Construction
- Services: Civil engineering, general building works, mechanical engineering works, specialist works, and corrosion protection services.
- Location: 16 Industry Rd, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein, 1665
- Telephone: +27 11 206 2000
- Website: wkc.co.za
10. Lafarge South Africa
- Services: Provision of cement, ready-mix, aggregates, infrastructure development, general building, and housing development.
- Location: 35 Westfield Road, Longmeadow Business Estate, Ext 11
- Telephone: +27 (0) 11 657 0000/1000
- Fax: +27 (0) 11 657 109
- Email address: info@lafarge.co.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X26, Gallo Manor 2052
- Website: lafarge.co.za
9. Tri-Star Construction
- Services: Traditional building contracts, complete turnkey (design and build) solutions, development management and property development, client partnerships, and public-private partnerships (PPP).
- Location: Irene Corporate Corner, 37 Via Salara Crescent, Irene, Centurion, 0157
- Telephone: +27 12 687 1000
- Fax: +27 12 687 1020
- Email address: info@tri-star.co.za (General Enquiry)
- Postal address: P.O. Box 68959, Highveld, 0169
- Website: tri-starconstruction.co.za
8. Doron
- Services: Civil construction and general building for clients in the mining, governmental, commercial and residential sectors.
- Location: Plot 836, Vyfhoek, Potchefstroom, 2531
- Telephone: +27 (0)18 011 2306
- Postal address: P.O Box 11318, Riverwalk, 2538
- Website: doron.co.za/
7. Tiber
- Services: Turnkey solutions, client partnering, property development, traditional building contracts.
- Location: 12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton
- Telephone: +27 11 430 7700
- Fax: 086 502 2408
- Email address: tiber@tiber.co.za
- Website: tiber.co.za/
6. Lemay
- Services: End-to-end solutions to infrastructural needs, painting and renovations, and contracting.
- Location: 7 Kingfisher Drive, Fourways, 2055
- Telephone: 011 465 0809
- Postal address: P.O. Box 2088, Fourways, 2055
- Website: lemay.co.za
5. Ivecon Projects
- Services: Home construction
- Location: 104 Hendrick Potgieter Road, Florida Hills, Johannesburg
- Telephone: 086 516 0726, 082 566 1274
- Cell: 011 472 3154
- Email address: sven@iveconprojects.co.za
- Website: iveconprojects.co.za
4. Sebedisan Construction
- Services: Construction services, painting, maintenance, fencing, and civil contracting.
- Location: Bloemfontein
- Telephone: +27510110005
- Cell: 27 72 749 6380
- Email address: info@sebedisan.co.za
- Website: sebedisanconstruction.co.za/
3. JVZ Construction
- Services: Sewerage, water, earthworks, dams’ construction, stormwater facilities, civil services, dams, and general building.
- Location: 7A Zuidmeer, Huguenot, Paarl, 7646, South Africa
- Telephone: +27(0) 21 862 1973
- Fax: +27(0) 21 862 1975
- Email address: info@jvzconstruction.co.za
- Website: jvzconstruction.co.za
2. Pretorius Structures
- Services: Manufacturing and erecting structural steel.
- Location: 22 Toyota Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1760
- Telephone: 011 692 2748/50
- Cell: 011 692 1290
- Email address: therese@pstaal.co.za
- Website: pretoriusstructures.co.za
1. WBHO Construction
- Services: Roads and earthworks, building and engineering, design, and construction.
- Location: 53 Andries Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2090
- Telephone: +27 11 321 7200
- Cell: +27 11 887 4364
- Email address: wbhoho@wbho.co.za
- Website: wbho.co.za
Which South African construction company is hiring?
One can find out the construction companies looking for subcontractors in South Africa by checking out the numerous job search sites available in the country.
Which is the biggest construction company in South Africa?
What is the biggest engineering company in South Africa? The answer is WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd. The company deals with civil engineering works, earthworks, and building construction. Besides being one of the biggest construction companies in South Africa, WBHO is also among the richest, with an annual turnover of about $669m.
How many construction companies are in South Africa?
As of 2019, the South African construction industry has 58 registered construction companies, including those registered in the JSE. The sector contributes about 4% of the country’s GDP and has employed more than 1.3 million people.
What is the most popular construction company?
According to constructionblog, the most popular construction company in the world is the ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. located in Madrid, Spain. The company has more than 190,000 employees and annual revenue of about €39 billion.
There are numerous construction companies in South Africa that, combined, meet the country’s general, civil, and mechanical construction needs. These companies have been instrumental to the country’s growth over the last few decades.
READ ALSO: How to check if a company is registered in South Africa 2022
Briefly.co.za recently created a guide on how to check whether a company is registered in South Africa. The business landscape in South Africa is quite wide and dynamic, with thousands of organizations in different economic sectors. Most of the firms operate legally in accordance with the country’s business registration laws. Others, however, are not registered.
There are numerous reasons you may want to do a background check on a company. Some of the most common reasons include conducting business deals, buying shares, or issuing credit. Read on to discover how you can ascertain whether a company is registered or not.
Source: Briefly News