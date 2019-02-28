Top 30 construction companies in South Africa in 2022: a detailed list

The South African economy is among the most vibrant in Africa. This is partly due to a massive construction industry that has been instrumental in the country’s infrastructural development. The numerous construction companies in South Africa handle a wide range of tasks, including civil works, general building, repairs, and maintenance.

Like in other industries, the different construction companies in South Africa have varying sizes, contract charges, number of employees, and other definitive aspects of a company.

The top construction companies in South Africa

Here is a list of construction companies in South Africa.

30. Concor

Services: infrastructure, building, mining, and property development

infrastructure, building, mining, and property development Location : Block B, 2 Arbroath Road, Bedfordview, 2007

: Block B, 2 Arbroath Road, Bedfordview, 2007 Telephone : +27 11 590 5500

: +27 11 590 5500 Email address: info.construction@concor.co.za

info.construction@concor.co.za Website: concor.co.za

29. Motheo Construction Group

Services: Social housing, general building, civil construction, water-saving technologies, electrical works, and construction education.

Location : No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg

: No. 280 Kent Avenue, Randburg, Johannesburg Telephone : 011 789 8440

: 011 789 8440 Fax : 011 886 5939

: 011 886 5939 Email address: apply@motheogroup.co.za

apply@motheogroup.co.za Postal address: P.O. Box 4717 Randburg 2125

P.O. Box 4717 Randburg 2125 Website: motheogroup.co.za

28. CSV Construction Ltd

Services: Township infrastructure, bulk earthworks, major pipelines, stormwater infrastructure, and sewerage works.

Township infrastructure, bulk earthworks, major pipelines, stormwater infrastructure, and sewerage works. Location : 487 Old Main Road, ​Firgrove, ​Somerset West, 7130

: 487 Old Main Road, ​Firgrove, ​Somerset West, 7130 Telephone : +27 (0) 21 842 0013

: +27 (0) 21 842 0013 Email address: office@csvconstruction.com

office@csvconstruction.com Website: csvconstruction.com

27. UMDLA Civils and Plumbing

Services: Infrastructure maintenance, building works, and plumbing.

Infrastructure maintenance, building works, and plumbing. Location: 5 Utilis Street, Blackheath, 7580

5 Utilis Street, Blackheath, 7580 Telephone : +27 21 905 7338

: +27 21 905 7338 Email address: info@umdla.co.za

info@umdla.co.za Website: umdla.co.za

26. Temi Construction

Services: Water and sewer purification, mining infrastructure, bulk earthworks, new road construction, minor civil works, and installation of water and sewer infrastructure.

Water and sewer purification, mining infrastructure, bulk earthworks, new road construction, minor civil works, and installation of water and sewer infrastructure. Location: Bassonia Estate Office Park West, 2 Cussonia Dr, Bassonia 2061

Bassonia Estate Office Park West, 2 Cussonia Dr, Bassonia 2061 Telephone : 011 682 3862

: 011 682 3862 Email address: info@temiconstruction.co.za

info@temiconstruction.co.za Website: temi.co.za

25. Esor Ltd

Services : Civil engineering and construction work, including developments, building and housing, infrastructure, pipelines, pipe services and sanitation.

: Civil engineering and construction work, including developments, building and housing, infrastructure, pipelines, pipe services and sanitation. Location : 16 Industry Road, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein

: 16 Industry Road, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein Telephone : +2710 880 5283

: +2710 880 5283 Fax : +2786 657-2989

: +2786 657-2989 Email address: info@esor.co.za

info@esor.co.za Website: esor.co.za

24. Power Group South Africa

Services : Civil works, road construction and renovation, building, turnkey housing, and property development.

: Civil works, road construction and renovation, building, turnkey housing, and property development. Location : Head Office: Cnr. Strand (R102) and Wimbledon Roads, Blackheath, 7580

: Head Office: Cnr. Strand (R102) and Wimbledon Roads, Blackheath, 7580 Telephone : +27 21 907 1300

: +27 21 907 1300 Email address : general@powergrp.co.za

: general@powergrp.co.za Website: powergrp.co.za

23. Basil Read

Services : Building, civil engineering, road construction, mixed-use integrated housing developments, opencast mining and related services.

: Building, civil engineering, road construction, mixed-use integrated housing developments, opencast mining and related services. Location : Block B, Viscount Office Park, 8 Viscount Road, Bedfordview

: Block B, Viscount Office Park, 8 Viscount Road, Bedfordview Telephone : +27 11 418 6300

: +27 11 418 6300 Fax : +27 11 418 6334

: +27 11 418 6334 Email address: communications@basilread.co.za

communications@basilread.co.za Website: basilread.co.za

22. Capecon Construction

Services : construction, property development, turnkey solutions, project management and quality assurance.

: construction, property development, turnkey solutions, project management and quality assurance. Location : 8 Arum Lily Street, Durbanville Industrial, Unit 16, D’uville Office Park, Durbanville

: 8 Arum Lily Street, Durbanville Industrial, Unit 16, D’uville Office Park, Durbanville Telephone : +27 82 788 1006 or +27 78 921 5946

: +27 82 788 1006 or +27 78 921 5946 Cell : + 27 21 824 9600

: + 27 21 824 9600 Email address: ben@cape-con.co.za

ben@cape-con.co.za Website: cape-con.co.za

21. Stefanutti Stocks

Services : Building; geotechnical works, roads, earthworks; electrical and instrumentation services, mechanical (including water clarification), oil and gas, materials handling and tailings management.

: Building; geotechnical works, roads, earthworks; electrical and instrumentation services, mechanical (including water clarification), oil and gas, materials handling and tailings management. Location : 9 Palala Street, Chloorkop Kempton Park, Johannesburg 1619

: 9 Palala Street, Chloorkop Kempton Park, Johannesburg 1619 Telephone : +27 11 571 4300

: +27 11 571 4300 Email address: holdings@stefstocks.com

holdings@stefstocks.com Website: stefanuttistocks.com

20. Moolmans

Services : Open-cut contract mining across Africa and assorted construction services related to the mining value chain.

: Open-cut contract mining across Africa and assorted construction services related to the mining value chain. Location : 2 Merlin Rose Avenue, Parkhaven Ext 5, Boksburg 1459

: 2 Merlin Rose Avenue, Parkhaven Ext 5, Boksburg 1459 Telephone : +27 10 207 7000

: +27 10 207 7000 Fax : +27 10 207 7202

: +27 10 207 7202 Email address: info@moolmans.com

info@moolmans.com Postal address: P O Box 498, Isando, 1600, Gauteng RSA

P O Box 498, Isando, 1600, Gauteng RSA Website: moolmans.com

19. Murray & Roberts

Services : Project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions.

: Project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. Location : Douglas Roberts Centre, 22 Skeen Boulevard, Bedfordview 2007

: Douglas Roberts Centre, 22 Skeen Boulevard, Bedfordview 2007 Telephone : +27 11 456 6200

: +27 11 456 6200 Cell : +27 11 455 1322

: +27 11 455 1322 Email address : info@murrob.com

: info@murrob.com Postal address: P O Box 1000, Bedfordview 2008, Republic of South Africa

P O Box 1000, Bedfordview 2008, Republic of South Africa Website: murrob.com

18. Ruwacon

Services : Housing, building, plant infrastructure, solar and power station construction, scaffolding, and formworks.

: Housing, building, plant infrastructure, solar and power station construction, scaffolding, and formworks. Location : 6 Mimosa Street, Old East End, Bloemfontein, 9301

: 6 Mimosa Street, Old East End, Bloemfontein, 9301 Telephone : 051 403 0400

: 051 403 0400 Cell : (051) 403 0450

: (051) 403 0450 Email address: info@ruwacon.co.za

info@ruwacon.co.za Website: ruwacon.co.za

17. Raubex Group

Services : Infrastructure development and construction materials supply.

: Infrastructure development and construction materials supply. Location : 1 Highgrove Office Park, 50 Tegel Avenue, Highveld, Centurion

: 1 Highgrove Office Park, 50 Tegel Avenue, Highveld, Centurion Telephone : +27 12 648 9400

: +27 12 648 9400 Email address: raubex@raubex.com

raubex@raubex.com Website: www.raubex.co.za

16. Hillary Construction (PTY) Ltd

Services : Civil engineering projects specializing in roads, earthworks, steel-reinforced concrete structures and associated activities, as well as the manufacturing and supply of surfacing products and emulsions.

: Civil engineering projects specializing in roads, earthworks, steel-reinforced concrete structures and associated activities, as well as the manufacturing and supply of surfacing products and emulsions. Location : 9 Yster Street, Ladine, Polokwane, 0699, South Africa

: 9 Yster Street, Ladine, Polokwane, 0699, South Africa Telephone : +27 (0)15 293 1221

: +27 (0)15 293 1221 Fax : +27 (0)86 480 5115

: +27 (0)86 480 5115 Email address: admin@hillary.co.za

admin@hillary.co.za Website: hillary.co.za

15. Mamonyane Construction

Services : turnkey construction management and property development solutions to private and public-sector clients.

: turnkey construction management and property development solutions to private and public-sector clients. Location : 217 Pretorius Street, Van Erkom BLD, floor 5, offices 547 & 548, Pretoria

: 217 Pretorius Street, Van Erkom BLD, floor 5, offices 547 & 548, Pretoria Telephone : 012 771 7906

: 012 771 7906 Email address: admin@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za

admin@mamonyaneconstruction.co.za Website: mamonyaneconstruction.co.za

14. Trencon Construction

Services : Construction of industrial developments, office blocks, shopping centres, residential developments, airports, and schools.

: Construction of industrial developments, office blocks, shopping centres, residential developments, airports, and schools. Location : Our Office:42 Main Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, 1609

: Our Office:42 Main Road, Eastleigh, Edenvale, 1609 Telephone : +27 (0)11 451 8000

: +27 (0)11 451 8000 Email address: info@trencon.co.za

info@trencon.co.za Website: trencon.co.za

13. WCB Construction

Services : Demolitions, road and civil services, bulk earthworks, and concrete structures.

: Demolitions, road and civil services, bulk earthworks, and concrete structures. Location : 17 Saxenberg Road, Blackheath, Cape Town

: 17 Saxenberg Road, Blackheath, Cape Town Cell : 021 000 2354

: 021 000 2354 Email address: info@wcbcon.co.za

info@wcbcon.co.za Website: wcbcon.co.za

12. Roycher Construction

Services : Building, kitchen design, architectural and property development

: Building, kitchen design, architectural and property development Location : Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town

: Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town Telephone : 021 554 3838

: 021 554 3838 Cell : 082 920 5052

: 082 920 5052 Email address : postings@iafrica.com

: postings@iafrica.com Postal address: P.O. Box 11352, Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town

P.O. Box 11352, Bloubergrant, 7443, Cape Town Website: roycher.co.za

11. WKC Construction

Services : Civil engineering, general building works, mechanical engineering works, specialist works, and corrosion protection services.

: Civil engineering, general building works, mechanical engineering works, specialist works, and corrosion protection services. Location : 16 Industry Rd, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein, 1665

: 16 Industry Rd, Clayville Industrial, Olifantsfontein, 1665 Telephone : +27 11 206 2000

: +27 11 206 2000 Website: wkc.co.za

10. Lafarge South Africa

Services : Provision of cement, ready-mix, aggregates, infrastructure development, general building, and housing development.

: Provision of cement, ready-mix, aggregates, infrastructure development, general building, and housing development. Location : 35 Westfield Road, Longmeadow Business Estate, Ext 11

: 35 Westfield Road, Longmeadow Business Estate, Ext 11 Telephone : +27 (0) 11 657 0000/1000

: +27 (0) 11 657 0000/1000 Fax : +27 (0) 11 657 109

: +27 (0) 11 657 109 Email address: info@lafarge.co.za

info@lafarge.co.za Postal address: Private Bag X26, Gallo Manor 2052

Private Bag X26, Gallo Manor 2052 Website: lafarge.co.za

9. Tri-Star Construction

Services : Traditional building contracts, complete turnkey (design and build) solutions, development management and property development, client partnerships, and public-private partnerships (PPP).

: Traditional building contracts, complete turnkey (design and build) solutions, development management and property development, client partnerships, and public-private partnerships (PPP). Location : Irene Corporate Corner, 37 Via Salara Crescent, Irene, Centurion, 0157

: Irene Corporate Corner, 37 Via Salara Crescent, Irene, Centurion, 0157 Telephone : +27 12 687 1000

: +27 12 687 1000 Fax : +27 12 687 1020

: +27 12 687 1020 Email address: info@tri-star.co.za (General Enquiry)

info@tri-star.co.za (General Enquiry) Postal address: P.O. Box 68959, Highveld, 0169

P.O. Box 68959, Highveld, 0169 Website: tri-starconstruction.co.za

8. Doron

Services : Civil construction and general building for clients in the mining, governmental, commercial and residential sectors.

: Civil construction and general building for clients in the mining, governmental, commercial and residential sectors. Location : Plot 836, Vyfhoek, Potchefstroom, 2531

: Plot 836, Vyfhoek, Potchefstroom, 2531 Telephone : +27 (0)18 011 2306

: +27 (0)18 011 2306 Postal address: P.O Box 11318, Riverwalk, 2538

P.O Box 11318, Riverwalk, 2538 Website: doron.co.za/

7. Tiber

Services : Turnkey solutions, client partnering, property development, traditional building contracts.

: Turnkey solutions, client partnering, property development, traditional building contracts. Location : 12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton

: 12 Desmond Street, Kramerville, Sandton Telephone : +27 11 430 7700

: +27 11 430 7700 Fax : 086 502 2408

: 086 502 2408 Email address: tiber@tiber.co.za

tiber@tiber.co.za Website: tiber.co.za/

6. Lemay

Services : End-to-end solutions to infrastructural needs, painting and renovations, and contracting.

: End-to-end solutions to infrastructural needs, painting and renovations, and contracting. Location : 7 Kingfisher Drive, Fourways, 2055

: 7 Kingfisher Drive, Fourways, 2055 Telephone : 011 465 0809

: 011 465 0809 Postal address: P.O. Box 2088, Fourways, 2055

P.O. Box 2088, Fourways, 2055 Website: lemay.co.za

5. Ivecon Projects

Services : Home construction

: Home construction Location : 104 Hendrick Potgieter Road, Florida Hills, Johannesburg

: 104 Hendrick Potgieter Road, Florida Hills, Johannesburg Telephone : 086 516 0726, 082 566 1274

: 086 516 0726, 082 566 1274 Cell : 011 472 3154

: 011 472 3154 Email address: sven@iveconprojects.co.za

sven@iveconprojects.co.za Website: iveconprojects.co.za

4. Sebedisan Construction

Services : Construction services, painting, maintenance, fencing, and civil contracting.

: Construction services, painting, maintenance, fencing, and civil contracting. Location : Bloemfontein

: Bloemfontein Telephone : +27510110005

: +27510110005 Cell : 27 72 749 6380

: 27 72 749 6380 Email address: info@sebedisan.co.za

info@sebedisan.co.za Website: sebedisanconstruction.co.za/

3. JVZ Construction

Services : Sewerage, water, earthworks, dams’ construction, stormwater facilities, civil services, dams, and general building.

: Sewerage, water, earthworks, dams’ construction, stormwater facilities, civil services, dams, and general building. Location : 7A Zuidmeer, Huguenot, Paarl, 7646, South Africa

: 7A Zuidmeer, Huguenot, Paarl, 7646, South Africa Telephone : +27(0) 21 862 1973

: +27(0) 21 862 1973 Fax : +27(0) 21 862 1975

: +27(0) 21 862 1975 Email address: info@jvzconstruction.co.za

info@jvzconstruction.co.za Website: jvzconstruction.co.za

2. Pretorius Structures

Services : Manufacturing and erecting structural steel.

: Manufacturing and erecting structural steel. Location : 22 Toyota Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1760

: 22 Toyota Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1760 Telephone : 011 692 2748/50

: 011 692 2748/50 Cell : 011 692 1290

: 011 692 1290 Email address : therese@pstaal.co.za

: therese@pstaal.co.za Website: pretoriusstructures.co.za

1. WBHO Construction

Services : Roads and earthworks, building and engineering, design, and construction.

: Roads and earthworks, building and engineering, design, and construction. Location : 53 Andries Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2090

: 53 Andries Street, Wynberg, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2090 Telephone : +27 11 321 7200

: +27 11 321 7200 Cell : +27 11 887 4364

: +27 11 887 4364 Email address: wbhoho@wbho.co.za

wbhoho@wbho.co.za Website: wbho.co.za

Which South African construction company is hiring?

One can find out the construction companies looking for subcontractors in South Africa by checking out the numerous job search sites available in the country.

Which is the biggest construction company in South Africa?

What is the biggest engineering company in South Africa? The answer is WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd. The company deals with civil engineering works, earthworks, and building construction. Besides being one of the biggest construction companies in South Africa, WBHO is also among the richest, with an annual turnover of about $669m.

How many construction companies are in South Africa?

As of 2019, the South African construction industry has 58 registered construction companies, including those registered in the JSE. The sector contributes about 4% of the country’s GDP and has employed more than 1.3 million people.

What is the most popular construction company?

According to constructionblog, the most popular construction company in the world is the ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. located in Madrid, Spain. The company has more than 190,000 employees and annual revenue of about €39 billion.

There are numerous construction companies in South Africa that, combined, meet the country’s general, civil, and mechanical construction needs. These companies have been instrumental to the country’s growth over the last few decades.

