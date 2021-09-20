Who is John Stankey? Mr. Stankey is a renowned businessman, currently serving as the CEO of AT&T Inc. after succeeding Randall L. Stephenson in July 2020. John Stankey has been with AT&T for 36 years, making him one of the most experienced members of the company.

CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group speaks onstage during AT&T's celebration of the Launch of DIRECTV NOW at Venue 57 on November 28, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DirecTV

Source: Getty Images

John Stankey is the highest employee in the hierarchy of AT&T Inc, a global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. The firm offers over 100 million U.S. customers entertainment and communications experiences across television, mobile, and broadband, among other services. Here is everything you need to know about its CEO, including his age, wife, career journey, and earnings.

John Stankey’s profile summary

Full name : John T. Stankey

: John T. Stankey Date of birth : 19th December, 1962

: 19th December, 1962 Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States John Stankey’s age : 59 years as of 2021

: 59 years as of 2021 Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Siblings : 2

: 2 John Stankey’s alma mater : Loyola Marymount University; UCLA Anderson School of Management

: Loyola Marymount University; UCLA Anderson School of Management Height : About 6 ft 2 in (1.82 meters)

: About 6 ft 2 in (1.82 meters) Weight : About 203 pounds

: About 203 pounds Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour : Grey

: Grey John Stankey’s Linkedin : johnstankey

: johnstankey Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married John Stankey’s spouse : Shari Stankey

: Shari Stankey Occupation : Businessman and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T

: Businessman and Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Famous for : AT&T's acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner

: AT&T's acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner Net worth: $31.2 million

John Stankey’s biography

CEO, AT&T Entertainment Group AT&T John Stankey speaks at the MediaLink Presents. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Source: Getty Images

Mr. Stankey grew up in Los Angeles. His father was an insurance underwriter, and his mother was a housewife. Stankey has two older siblings.

Education

Businessman Stankey went to Loyola Marymount University, where he graduated with a B.B.A. in Finance in the 1980s. He obtained his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1991.

Career

Stankey worked part-time at a sporting goods store while in high school. He began his career in an entry-level position at Pacific Bell in 1985. In 1998, he became the Executive Vice President of Industry Markets and rose to the level of President in 2000.

What happened to John Stankey? He became the President and CEO for SBC Southwest in 2001 and CIO of the new AT&T after the merger of SBC with AT&T Corporation was finalized in 2005. He then rose to the rank of senior executive vice president and CTO for AT&T from 2008 to 2012 and the CSO and group president of AT&T from January 2012.

Before becoming the CEO of AT&T and a board member on July 1, 2020, Stankey served as the company’s COO and President from October 1, 2019. He was the CEO of WarnerMedia in 2018 and led AT&T's acquisition of DirecTV (2015) and Time Warner (2018). This year, he oversaw selling both DTV and WM at a substantial loss.

According to the CEO’s LinkedIn, he served in various leadership positions at AT&T between 1985 and 2012. Those not mentioned above include CEO of AT&T Operations, CEO of AT&T Business Solutions, and Chief Information Officer. Stankey was on the board of directors for the United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) from 2014 until 2020.

John Stankey’s political affiliation

Stankey habitually donates to members of the Republican Party through the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). He also contributes to individual campaigns, for instance, to Friends of John Thune in 2016.

John Stankey’s family

Stankey is married to Shari. The couple has three adorable kids. However, the businessman is a very private individual; therefore, details of his personal life are very scarce..

John Stankey’s net worth

John Stankey attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Source: Getty Images

John Stankey’s wealth is approximately $31.2 million in 2021, from approximately $24.6 million as of January 2020. However, this amount may be much higher considering the handsome salary he earns in his role. Additionally, he owns more than 34,614 units of AT&T stocks that are worth over $8,677,534.

John Stankey’s salary was about $22.5 million in 2019 and $21 million in 2020. This raised questions because of the massive layoffs, poor service, subscriber outcomes, subscriber losses, average stock returns, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He earned $9,034,333 as CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group for the fiscal year ending in 2016.

How do I contact John Stankey?

John Stankey’s office is in Dallas, Texas, United States, where AT&Ts headquarters are found. You can contact him through John Stankey’s mailing address, 208 S. Akard Street, Dallas, Texas, or through:

John Stankey’s AT&T email address: js9991@att.com or

John Stankey’s CEO ATT email: john.stankey@att.com

John Stankey has gathered a wealth of experience by serving various roles at AT&T. His knowledge, skills, and abilities have significantly contributed to his wealth by enabling him to earn one of the most coveted salaries globally. What is your opinion on his leadership style? Share with us in the comments section below.

READ ALSO: Marla Maples net worth, age, children, husband, career, tv shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared Marla Maples’ net worth. Marla is famous for being the former US president Trump’s second wife. However, she is a talented actor, presenter, film producer, model, spiritual & wellness advocate, and philanthropist who has made great milestones on her own.

Unlike most people would assume, most of her wealth is from her career and not from her association with Trump.

Source: Briefly.co.za