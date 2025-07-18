The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has come under fire for its stance on foreign nationals living in South Africa

Operation Dudula has accused the SAHRC of failing to represent the interests of South Africans

The civil organisation said that they are being accused of being xenophobic and misrepresented as a vigilante group

Operation Dudula has accused the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of failing to represent the interests of South African citizens. The civil organisation stated that the SAHRC has become biased and prioritises the protection of foreign nationals at the expense of local communities in South Africa.

The civil group calls for a national inquiry into the impact of illegal immigration. Image: joy_zelda/X

Source: Twitter

What did Operation Dudula say?

Operation Dudula handed a memorandum over to the Commission on Thursday, 17 July, accusing the SAHRC of being biased and showing favour to illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. The civil organisation said that while it respects the Commission's objective to protect human rights, it fails to protect South African citizens.

Operation Dudula stated that the SAHRC sidelines South Africans who demand jobs, decent housing and equal business opportunities. The civil organisation said that they are being accused of being xenophobic and misrepresented as a vigilante group. The memorandum revealed that the Commission has taken legal action against the civil organisation without consulting them.

Undermining the law

Operation Dudula further alleges that the SARHC protects illegal activities by defending illegal foreigners operating in unlawful businesses. It said that the Commission undermines the constitution of South Africa. The organisation also questioned the Commission's silence on misconduct within Home Affairs and SAPS in terms of illegal foreigners. It said that this frustrates communities because they feel ignored and marginalised.

Operation Dudula is urging the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to launch a national inquiry into how illegal immigration affects South Africans’ access to employment, public services, and safety, particularly in townships and informal settlements.

Operation Dudula hands over a memorandum accusing SAHRC of being biased. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

The organisation questioned the SAHRC’s priorities, demanding clarity on how it chooses which cases to pursue. It also raised concerns over whether the Commission represents the interests of ordinary South Africans or those of foreign donors.

The memorandum further called on the SAHRC to host a public town hall meeting in Soweto or another township before the end of August. Operation Dudula insists this engagement should happen without the involvement of NGOs or what it described as “foreign intermediaries” shaping the agenda.

“We call on SAHRC to immediately cease branding our movement as xenophobic or vigilante. And instead open a dialogue with community-based movements seeking lawful and peaceful solutions,” the civil organisation said.

SAHRC defend rights of foreign nationals to free healthcare

In an earlier report, Briefly News stated that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has taken issue with patients being denied healthcare based on their nationality or healthcare status. The SAHRC noted with concern that there were healthcare facilities where foreign nationals were being denied treatment, describing it as unethical and unlawful.

In a media statement released on 2 July 2025, the SAHRC stated that all those who live in the country, regardless of nationality, race, gender, age, income level or geographic location, had the right to access healthcare facilities.

Source: Briefly News