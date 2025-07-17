President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed some of the challenges within the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The GNU has faced criticism from opposition parties and internal disagreements that threatened its stability

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts, but were not as confident as the president

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa is committed to making the Government of National Unity (GNU) work.

The GNU has faced a lot of criticism from opposition parties and hurdles from within. The coalition government has faced challenges over the past year as the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance haven’t always seen eye to eye about some things.

What did Ramaphosa say?

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate on Thursday, 17 July 2025, Ramaphosa said that it required great courage and bravery to tackle the country’s many challenges. He also added that disputes were to be expected, but despite these, it remained committed to rapid and sustainable economic growth.

"There have indeed been disagreements and disputes among GNU members as you would expect them to be, and yet despite those differences, the GNU partners have chosen to work together for the common good of all South Africans," Ramaphosa noted.

Which parties criticised the GNU?

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has often criticised the GNU, saying that it’s failed to deliver in the past year. The party has also taken issue with Ramaphosa and has called on the president to resign on Mandela Day.

ActionSA has also been extremely critical of the coalition government. The party previously described it as an Instagram government and has even created a report card by which it assesses the performance of the government.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has also had issues with the coalition government and called on the DA to leave the coalition if it was unhappy with how things were done. Some ANC members like Fikile Mbalula have also questioned why the DA remained in the GNU if they were unhappy with some of the president’s decisions.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s statement, with many saying that the president said a lot, but that’s where it ended.

Magda Westley said:

“We are beyond tired of Cyril Ramaphosa’s rehearsed speeches and recycled lies. Every time he talks about economic growth and job creation, the country sinks deeper into crisis. He is not building; he is breaking South Africa. And let’s be honest, the only ones still clapping for him are those feeding off his failures; the corrupt, the connected, and the cadre elite. The rest of us are left to suffer. South Africa deserves better than this sham of a president.”

Rochelle van Onselen joked:

“I want to be a kid and say Liar, liar, pants on fire🤣.”

Erwin Colbeck stated:

“With all due respect, Mr President, I think it's best that you step down. There have been a lot of negatives that have been happening in our country in the last few weeks, and you have no control over them. Shame, you tried your best. It's time to vacate the Presidential offices.”

Christopher Reynolds said:

“Cyril says a lot of things. And that's where it ends.”

Louise Pharo added:

“The proof is in the pudding, sir. And there is no pudding to be found. Only a very broken country.”

Eugene Burgins said:

“Courage and bravery are two factors sorely missing in the ANC. How can a spineless coward talk about courage and bravery?”

