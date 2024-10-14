Michael Beaumont from ActionSA lambasted the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Beaumont described the GNU as an Instagram government because it cared more about PR

South Africans are divided over ActionSA's comments that the GNU has failed so far

ActionSA has called the Government of National Unity an Instagram government because it was more focused on PR work than doing anything. Image: Jakub Porzyck/Fani Mahuntsi.

ActionSA has once again criticised the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Although Herman Mashaba’s party is not one of the 10 parties that make up the GNU, it has been very vocal in its criticism.

While briefing the media in Parliament, ActionSA Chairperson Michael Beaumont said that the GNU has relied on public relations over the past 100 days.

Beaumont describes GNU as Instagram government

While criticising the GNU's lack of actual work, Beaumont announced a delivery tracker website to monitor its achievements.

“What we are growing increasingly concerned about, which has led us to the point where we believe a tracker government performance is necessary, because it looks like we have an Instagram government that has emerged in South Africa.

“A government that tends to make announcements in tweets more than it does in terms of policy and legislative reforms in a real way,” he said.

Beaumont rated the GNU for its achievements over the past 100 days with an “e” rating.

South Africans divided by ActionSA

The party’s comments about the GNU have resonated with many, but others think they’re just jealous.

@MkhukhuQueen_ said:

“Well, to be honest, they are not lying. It’s been a full 100 days of PR, more PR and even more PR.”

@Reggie_ZAR added:

“They are spot on.”

Gino Da Silva said:

“And all you have done is hand Tshwane over to the ANC.”

Sinhlatii Munhu added:

“It's human nature to badmouth anything that u are not part of.”

@Lesiba01 asked:

“Action SA is cooking these days. Where is all this confidence coming from?”

@Jonatha05697761 joked:

“Well, that would make ActionSA the Temu of political parties then.”

@cjoub0705 said:

“Sour grapes make vinegar, not red wine #AuctionSA.”

