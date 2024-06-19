The African National Congres released the government of national unity's statement of intent

The statement, signed by the Democratic Alliance, was published in the African National Congress's latest "Conversations with the President" column

South Africans weighed in on the statement of intent, and some were against it, while others questioned the ANC

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa questioned the African National Congress about whether it knew what it was signing up for after publishing its statement of intent for a government of national unity.

ANC's GNU statement of intent

@NalaThokozane posted the statement of intent from the ANC on her X account. The statement of intent has 26 clauses divided into the preamble and the modalities of the national government. TK_Nala questioned whether the ANC fully understood sections 18 and 19 of the clause.

Section 18 states that the government of national unity will make decisions according to consensus, meaning all parties have to be on board for a decision to be given the green light. Section 19 provides provisions in case a consensus is not reached. This section gives all parties involved the freedom to formally record and have their objections considered before 60% of the GNU decides based on sufficient consensus.

View the complete statement here:

South Africans question the ANC

Netizens supported TK_Nala and discussed the implications of the statement of intent.

Noma said

"They understood it well. The problem is thinking politicians love you. They are in it for themselves and to save themselves by any means necessary."

Callie said:

"They just signed on the dotted line without reading."

Kastido said:

"The ANC of Ramaphosa understood everything."

@MrorMsdrunkard said:

"The ANC can always withdraw and form a minority government with small parties."

@LekoloaneManam2 said:

"Someone talked about Zille being the supervisor of Ramaphosa."

