Julius Malema, the President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has outright rejected the Government of National Unity ANC's President

Ramaphosa addressed the media after the ANC NEC's announcement that it has decided to partner with political parties to form a government of national unity

South Africans snubbed him and roasted him for receiving nine per cent of the votes during the 2024 general election

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema does not want a Government of National Unity. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Economic Freedom Fighters' President, Julius Malema, is not interested in a Government of National Unity and has vehemently opposed it.

Malema stands against GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa, also the African National Congress, addressed the nation following the ANC's National Executive Committee meeting on 6 June to discuss what form of government the party will forge to create a new government.

However, the leader of the Red Berets was far from impressed with the President's announcement that the ruling party would create a seventh administration out of a Government of National Unity. He posted on his X account, @Julius_S_Malema, about how he felt.

"We can't share power with the enemy. The arrogance continues even after the South African voters issued warning signs. You can't dictate the way forward as if you have won elections. We are not desperate for anything. Ours is a generational mission."

South Africans roast the EFF

Netizens were displeased with the EFF and slammed Malema and the party's performance during the 2024 general elections, where it received just under 10% of the votes.

Tsogang said:

"With all due respect, my leader, you have shared power with the enemy before without any trouble."

Amo said:

"It's not about the power but about serving the nation without being greedy."

Conscious Caracal said:

"The EFF lost 350,000 voters, got demoted from 3rd to fourth place and dropped from double-digit support back to single-digit support. Voters sent a warning indeed, comrade."

DecideDied asked:

"Could you remind us what the percentage of votes was for the EFF?"

Mrs Kat said:

"Those words 'we are not desperate' got the EFF into a sticky situation the last time they were uttered."

Malema faces calls to reconsider open-border policy

In another article, Briefly News reported that Malema was compelled to rethink his stance on an open-border policy.

South Africans on social media called for him to revise his party's policy, and many believed the EFF lost out on votes because of the open-border policy.

