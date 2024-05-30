In a surprising turn of events during the counting of the 2024 general elections vote, the Economic Freedom Fighters got an unexpected vote

One person in the gated community of Orania voted for the Red Berets, much to the amusement of many

South Africans commented that the EFF leaves a mark in every part of the country

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Some in Orania is an EFF supporter. Images: Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg via Getty Images. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— One person from the entire Orania community voted for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Orania resident votes for the EFF

@JohannBiermann1 posted a screenshot of the results of the 2024 general elections, which were marked by disruptions, long lines and an offline system. His picture showed that the Freedom Front Plus still has a majority in Orania, with a closely followed Democratic Alliance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The EFF and ActionSA received one vote each from the Oranians, and the Patriotic Alliance received two votes from Orania. View the tweet here:

The result entertains netizens

South Africans had different reactions to the EFF voter in Orania.

Phuncuka Bemphethe said:

"We have a fighter in Orania."

Phathu said:

"Someone was against the assignment mandate."

Phillix M. Kokwele said:

"Please record the town hall meeting for us, even if it's in Afrikaans."

Cozmino said:

"That voter is gonna be hunted down and chased away."

Marius said:

"I see a crack in the vetting process, my good sir."

Lite said:

"No one wants a cartel-like leader in power."

Habile said:

"As long as there is a fighter in Orania. We will be there to fix that place."

Minister of Electricity said:

"We have a fighter there. We are heading in the right direction."

Sizwe Dhlomo questions why people must vote for the DA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo questioned why South Africans voted for the DA.

His post sparked a debate online, with some grilling him for the approach and others supporting him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News