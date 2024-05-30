Sizwe Dhlomo asked his followers why they voted for the Democratic Alliance (DA)

This was after the general elections, where many South Africans discussed the election results

Mzansi praised the party's service delivery, while others claimed that people of colour voting for the DA were out of touch with reality

Sizwe Dhlomo questioned why South Africans supported the DA. Images: sizwedhlomo, our_da

Sizwe Dhlomo opened a discussion after the general elections to ask why people vote for the DA. This was after the votes were counted, which showed that the party came second to the ANC in the elections.

Sizwe Dhlomo sparks debate about the DA

On the day after the general elections, Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a heated debate by asking netizens about the Democratic Alliance.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the controversial media personality asked netizens why they voted for the DA, a question posed to his black followers.

As votes are counted, the DA currently sits in second place behind the ANC. After South Africans vowed to turn their backs on the Cyril Ramaphosa-led party, Sizwe wondered if they ran to its biggest rival.

And since changing his mind at the last minute, it begs the question of whether he, too, switched to the DA:

"But guys, let's talk about it. Why did you vote for the DA?"

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Netizens provided reasons as to why they would vote for the DA:

LorenzaBVisuals said:

"For regional, they do what must be done. At least where I come from, so they definitely got my vote in that regard."

Vha_Firie wrote:

"If you can get past the racism, those guys run a clean administration."

Siya_Ndlumbini defended the DA:

"For better service delivery and more job opportunities, we need to eat too."

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised black South Africans who voted for the party:

kofisori said:

"Blacks who voted for DA have an inferiority complex."

Khwezii_ wrote:

"I’m judging y'all!"

AHT_YssY posted:

"These people are trying to bring apartheid back."

