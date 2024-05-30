The collapse of IEC systems on the crucial day on elections resulted in widespread frustration

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This caused a nationwide delay in voting and one social media user revealed that he ended up voting the following day

The elections have been marred by similar incidents and voters have called on the IEC to provide some answers

SOUTH AFRICA - A plethora of problems plagued the IEC on the election day. These problems including protest action resulting from missing ballot papers, technical glitches and voting stations opening late. As a result, the voting process was delayed, and many ended up voting well beyond the 9pm cut off.

One such vote is X user @_BlackZA, who took to social media to share that he only managed to cast his vote well after 5am on Thursday morning.

A voter has blasted the IEC after he only managed to vote the day after elections. Image: @_BlackZA/X, IEC/Facebook

Source: UGC

His post read:

"Just voted now now in Hatfield. The IEC is acting like they were told yesterday that we are going to vote, if I get sick yall will pay..."

Social media users react to late voting

Many social media users sympathised with the X user.

@Itu_MM said:

"Tjo I hope you're not going to work."

@bathabilem said:

"For that I know that you cast the right vote."

@Remz_028 said:

"You thugged it out."

@KhanyiKuubz said:

"You did it. I'm super proud."

IEC responds to criticism

Briefly News spoke to the IEC's Mosotho Moepya who dismissed the criticism as unfounded. He emphasised that party agents also have a critical role to play in the electoral process, highlighting their responsibility in upholding transparency and fairness.

2024 General Elections: Voters still making mark on unofficial 2nd day

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that as South Africans voted in the highly anticipated national elections, predictions and discussions about the outcome have been widespread. Voter trends suggest a highly competitive race, with the ANC facing significant competition from the DA and EFF. Analysts anticipate a possible coalition if the ANC wins with less than 50% of the vote.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News