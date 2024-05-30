Mosotho Moepya, IEC Chair, urges party agents to support the Commission for fair elections amidst rising criticism

Collaboration between parties and the IEC is crucial to safeguarding electoral integrity, Moepya emphasises

Moepya warns that criticism not only threatens the IEC but also jeopardises the credibility of upcoming elections, urging party agents to uphold transparency

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Several parties have accused the IEC of failing to uphold electoral integrity during the 2024 elections. Images: Photo by Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Chairperson Mosotho Moepya slammed rumours of the organisation's role in sabotaging elections.

South Africans came out in their numbers on election day, 29 May, to cast their votes.

Moepya said that instead of political parties bashing the Commission, they should work together to ensure free and fair elections and keep an extra eye out for them in case they fall short.

Safeguard the integrity of the electoral process

His plea comes amid escalating criticism and bashing directed at the IEC, which poses a significant threat to the Commission and the credibility of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to Briefly News on the sidelines emphasised the critical role that party agents play in the electoral process, highlighting their responsibility in upholding transparency and fairness.

He said law enforcement was deployed at voting stations to ensure cooperation.

He stressed the importance of constructive engagement and cooperation between all stakeholders to maintain the integrity of the electoral system.

"The success of any election largely depends on the collective efforts of all involved parties, including political party agents."

"Their active participation in the electoral process is indispensable in ensuring that elections are conducted transparent, credible, and impartial."

Vote counting process

Moepya's call for support from party agents comes as the IEC has been subjected to increasing scrutiny and criticism from various quarters.

Recent allegations of electoral malpractice and procedural irregularities have fueled scepticism regarding the Commission's ability to oversee a fair electoral process.

See the post below:

Among many incidents, the Commission was criticised for “failing” to safeguard election materials at Chesterville, according to IOL.

If left unaddressed, such concerns could undermine public trust in the electoral system and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election outcomes.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the IEC, Moepya urged party agents to refrain from engaging in actions that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

He emphasised the need for all stakeholders to abide by the rules and regulations governing elections and to seek resolution through established channels in case of grievances or disputes.

"The credibility of our electoral system hinges on our collective commitment to upholding democratic principles and respecting the sanctity of the electoral process."

"I implore all party agents to demonstrate their dedication to our democracy by actively supporting the IEC in its mandate to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections."

Ekurhuleni voters clash with police at Thokoza polling station

Briefly News reported that the SAPS reportedly fired rubber bullets at registered voters eager to make their mark in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni.

Community members reportedly accused the IEC of sabotaging their chances to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election.

