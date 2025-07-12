South African music producer Oscar Mbo has secured a major international partnership

The Yes God hitmaker's record label, Ashmed Hour Records, has partnered with Universal Music Group

This partnership is set to break records globally, and they have already released a new song under this deal

Oscar Mbo's record label has Universal Music Group (UMG). Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Mbo enters partnership with music label

Big things are happening for South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo, whose record label entered an exciting partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) SA.

Yes God hitmaker, Oscar Mbo, started a record label called Ashmed Hour Records. UMG is on a bid to cultivate local music, and who better than Oscar Mbo and his company to be the driving force for that.

According to TshisaLIVE, the partnership came into full effect in July 2025. Mbo said that he looks to take music to greater heights with the music giant by his side.

“Ashmed Hour Records has always been about pushing the boundaries while staying true to our roots, partnering with Universal Music gives us the platform to share our message and music with the world,” he told the news publication.

With this partnership, UMG will definitely take Oscar Mbo's music across the border and push his influence.

Oscar Mbo's label, Ashmed Hour Records, has entered a partnership with Universal Music Group. Image: Oscar Mbo

Source: Instagram

In 2023, the star acquired new office space for his label, a move which solidified the brand's growth.

"Officially opened our offices a few days back, and it’s been a hell of a journey, feels good with all the ups and downs life has. Inspiring to see things come to fruition as per the vision. Been travelling the world as of late, and a lot of things feel right, too, the right shows, right hosts (lol), right audience, right cities and right direction."

Since this partnership, Oscar has released a new song titled Love Theory, featuring Judy Jay. The soulful track is an ode to US Gospel star Kirk Franklin.

Oscar lights up Heineken House

The muso gave a fire performance at the Heineken House experience on Saturday, 31 May 2025. Mbo turned up the dance floor with his hit songs at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The excited star told the news publication: “I'm over the moon. This is super incredible, and it is just out of this world. I'm over the moon, this is super incredible. I am focusing on making music and my brand. With new ranges that are going to drop in summer,” he was quoted saying.

Oscar Mbo share update on new home

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo made a huge reveal on social media, leaving many stunned by his love for his baby mama.

An online news and gossip page, MDNews, posted pictures of the mansion Oscar Mbo is building for his girlfriend and kids. Peeps were stunned as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to Oscar's mansion.

The star revealed in his Instagram stories that he asked his girl what she wanted for Christmas, and she said she wanted a mansion.

