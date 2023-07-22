Award-winning DJ Oscar Mbo has announced that he has finally acquired a new office space

The DJ is currently on an international tour and has revealed that he has another sold-out show

He mentioned all the losses he had faced before, but through resilience, he managed to overcome them

Oscar Mbo's hard work is paying off!

Oscar Mbo admitted to having challenges, so the new office space is just what he needs. Image: @oscarmbi

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo gives fans a glimpse of his new office, shares that it was not an easy victory

Taking to his Instagram page, Oscar Mbo shared that he had opened an office for his company Ashmed Hour Records.

"Officially opened our offices a few days back, and it’s been a hell of a journey, feels good with all the ups and downs life has.

"Inspiring to see things come to fruition as per vision. Been traveling the world as of late, and a lot of things feel right, too, the right shows, right hosts (lol), right audience, right cities & right direction. feeling really blessed and looking forward to another international sold out show tonight - appreciate everyone who’s assisting with the journey with any form of support."

Fans congratulate the DJ and music producer

@leratophasha_ said:

"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!

@_tumelolekalakala said:

"Whatever God got for you, no man can get in the way of."

sandraharris_sky said:

"A WHOLE OTHER LEVEL! Great work Sir! Yebo Nkosi."

@govern.sibisi said:

"If “You would think it broke down, the way I push it!” was a person, it would definitely be you."

@_skeelow's profile picture

You also bought an office space for ere somewherel ngalapho

@Era

"Ghost Mbo."

Oscar Mbo alleged to be a scammer, event organiser alleges he did not pitch for event

Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Mbo was alleged to be a scammer after an event organiser exposed him.

DJ Archie claimed he paid Oscar for his event but was later blocked after he was promised to be refunded.

He even claimed Oscar's manager Yolisa, was not taking his calls.

