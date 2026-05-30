Students were rescued after getting stuck nearly 30 metres high on the Iron Shark rollercoaster in Texas during a terrifying four-hour operation

Firefighters safely rescued passengers trapped high above the ground after a rollercoaster malfunction forced the ride to stop mid ascent in Texas

The internet was left traumatised, with some saying they would sue the company and some calling for the ban of such amusement parks

Eight students and staff members were rescued after a dramatic four-hour operation when the Iron Shark rollercoaster at Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, Texas, USA malfunctioned, leaving them suspended nearly 30 metres above the ground. The incident unfolded on 28 May, drawing panic from bystanders and triggering discussions on rollercoaster safety as emergency crews worked diligently to bring the stranded passengers down safely.

A massive blue steel roller coaster track curved sharply against a bright blue sky filled with light, scattered clouds. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene after park management contacted firefighters for assistance. Rescue teams used a large ladder truck and an extended rescue basket to reach the stranded passengers one by one. Authorities explained that each rider had to be secured into a safety harness before being carefully guided down the ladder system. The process reportedly took nearly four hours as rescue crews worked cautiously to avoid putting anyone in danger. Despite the terrifying experience, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Mike Varela Jr praised the firefighters involved in the operation, saying the rescue was a proud moment for the department. He explained that the amusement pier had previously been designed with emergency access in mind, which helped crews position their trucks and equipment close enough to the ride.

Ride safety system halts mid-ascent malfunction

At one stage, the rescue basket had to be extended to its full height in order to safely reach the trapped passengers. The riders in the video shared by the account @dailymail were later identified as students and staff members who had been visiting the park during a school field trip connected to STEM Academy schools in Houston. School officials later confirmed that all students, staff and chaperones were safe following the ordeal.

The amusement park also released a statement saying the ride stopped as part of its built-in safety system after experiencing a malfunction during the ascent. Management said the ride would undergo a full inspection before being allowed back into operation.

A group of riders sat stranded at the very top of a towering roller coaster structure while emergency personnel initiated a rescue. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’ what the internet said

Karlee_grey03 wrote:

"I’d sue for an amount never heard before."

GhostyNinetyOne wrote:

"They sued and got 3 mill each, btw."

Maumaumitty wrote:

"I can’t believe they had to climb down!"

The Captain Morgan wrote:

"My brother was the one who rescued them."

Fish wrote:

"Why is a roller coaster hanging above water in the first place?"

Amjeez wrote:

"These rides should be banned."

Elton freak wrote:

"Firefighters are pure angels."

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Source: Briefly News