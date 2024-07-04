A South African woman, Snikiwe Mthembu, shared a TikTok video of herself crying uncontrollably after riding a rollercoaster

In the TikTok post, Snikiwe revealed that she saw her life flash before her eyes after the ride

While some viewers sympathised, many found humour in Snikiwe's emotional reaction to the ride

A hectic rollercoaster ride had Snikiwe Mthembu traumatised. Image: @snikiwemthembu

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman cried real tears after an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Woman weeps after rollercoaster

Snikiwe Mthembu (@snikiwemthembu_) posted a TikTok of herself crying hysterically and even dropping down to her knees after a stomach-chugging head-spinning rollercoaster ride.

"I must say, I saw my life flash before my eyes✊," Snikiwe wrote in her caption.

According to Deldar Legal, rollercoaster rides can cause distress and can manifest as acute stress reactions, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or anxiety.

Mzansi teases woman's pain

The video garnered many views and funny comments from netizens who couldn't help but poke fun at Snikiwe's traumatic experience.

◾️ teased Snikiwe:

What’s sad is that ibiyi idea yakho(What's sad is that it was your idea)."

Vee_Khuluse reprimanded Snikiwe:

"Ungaphinde sisnext year ungayiii (Don't ever do it again, next year don't go)."

londiemav commented:

"Ngacishe ngamelwa nhliziyo la ngaphuma ngvevezela amadolo (My heart almost stopped there, I left with my knees shaking)."

Jennifer_M said:

"Ooh girl I swore I would never!!!."

akhona.molefe could relate:

"I remember when I did this I fainted and told myself never again."

Nonhlahla hlero swore to never do it:

"I will never nange party Ka Mandela."

