South African teacher was in tears after she alleged that the Department of Education replaced her without her knowledge

The woman revealed that she was employed for 13 years as a Grade R educator, and it gained massive attraction online

The online community rushed to the comments section to send her heartwarming messages

One lady was heartbroken upon returning to work, leaving many people devastated on the internet. The woman stated in a TikTok video that she was unfairly dismissed from her job.

A woman cried uncontrollably in a TikTok video after she was allegedly dismissed from her job. Image: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images and 10'000 Hours/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A teacher gets replaced after 13 years

@newsnexussa shared a video of a woman hysterically crying and pleading for help with the public. According to @newsnexussa, after 13 years of being a "suitable" Grade R teacher, the woman was replaced upon her return on the 3rd of April, 2023.

The publication further alleged that the Department of Education replaced her with someone else without her consent.

The woman's story touched social media users as they flooded the comments section and expressed their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The teacher's story moved people and caused a huge stir online, as many took to the comments section saying:

Yolande Mikyla said:

"They cant JUST do that....its called unfair dismissal."

Grant M shared:

"I remember back in the day you didn’t need a degree for Garde R you only needed grade 12 now they want a Degree."

Nokwandamzolo1 wrote:

"That's how DOE operates sisi, sorry. if you're not permanently employed, that is bound to happen. Principal akana says in this situation."

Ntsikayezwemafaku Maraule added:

"No man this is so sad. sorry cc something better than what you crying for is coming, you might not understand now uThixo uyakuva ukukhala kwakho."

Woman loses her job and has to sell dream house, starts building from scratch

Briefly News previously reported that one woman took to her TikTok account to share her journey from losing her job to selling her home. In the picture post, @makaazah said the pain of losing her job was like no other. The woman was forced to sell her dream home.

Thank God to her loving brother, who gave her a piece of land to build a new home for her children without bonds and loans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News