A woman started the year unemployed after being recently let go. Images: @thengyngcuka/ TikTok, @thengy_ngcuka

When the year starts, everyone anticipates it will be good. People make resolutions and hope to reach specific goals. The resolutions may range from buying a car, attending the gym, finishing studies or advancing your career.

No one wants to start the year bad. But unfortunately for one woman, that was the case. @thengyngcuka took to her TikTok account and revealed that she lost her job on 24 January 2024.

In the video she shared, she can be seen in her workplace, shutting down the work laptop, seemingly preparing to give it back to her employer. In another part, she captured a moment when she walked out of the building onto a bus going home.

Woman loses job as year begins

Watch the heartbreaking TikTok video below:

TikTokkers feel sad for the woman

The video has over 1,000 likes, with many online users sharing similar stories and encouraging the woman not to let her job loss get her down.

@Tholumusa Madlala said:

"My last day is next week Wednesday "

@mamsholozi zama wrote:

"I'm sorry I know the pain I lost mine towards the end of the year bt I'm surviving God has a plan for you."

@Tashlyn commented:

"When God closes a door know that he is opening a bigger one as painful as it is...we donot question Gods ways of doing things."

@Sibu Mazibuko Khondlo said:

"Mina I lost my Job on the 22 Jan .. It's so funny how I'm in so much peace and trusting God for another Job."

@SthehM commented:

"Askies dear."

@sesidineo shared:

"Sending love and light."

@Mbali Dube361 said:

"Yoh so said "

After job loss, a woman turned to farming

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who turned job loss into a thriving farm.

Nombuso Mvuyana faced the challenge of unemployment. After losing her job, with a spirit fueled by resilience and a desire to provide for herself, she turned to the fertile soil, starting a small-scale farming business that has become a beacon of hope and inspiration.

