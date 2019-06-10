SMU online application 2022: courses, requirements, application process
The medical profession is one of the most lucrative careers in South Africa, and students are in high demand after graduation. Obtaining the right skills will help you stand out, and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best universities to obtain your medical qualification. This article highlights all you need to know regarding the SMU online application in 2022.
Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is a Pretoria North-based public university established in 2015. It was previously called the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA) and was formerly a campus of the University of Limpopo.
SMU application for 2022
The SMU online application for the 2023 intake was opened on 25th April 2022. The MEDUNSA online application for 2022 closing date will be 29th July 2022 for undergraduate programmes and 30th September 2022 for postgraduate studies.
Application requirements
Here is what you should know before making your Sefako Makgatho online application for 2022.
- The names you enter have to be similar to the ones on your ID or passport.
- SMU gives you the option to apply for two study courses. The course you choose first should be what you want to do as it will be regarded as the first choice and will be given priority.
- Students that want to stay at the university premises should complete the residence section. However, not all applicants are guaranteed residence due to limited spaces.
- All applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of R200.
- Non-South Africans and non-permanent residents should obtain a study permit before registering as SMU students. The permit is submitted during registration.
SMU application documents
The following documents are needed during the application process, and failure to submit any of them will lead to disqualification. Ensure they are all certified.
- Certified copy of your identification document or passport
- Those in Grade 12 should submit certified Grade 11 end of year examination results. If you have already completed Grade 12, provide the National Senior, IEB, or Matric Certificate.
- Those who attended or are currently studying at SMU or another university should submit certified copies of the degree certificate(s) and academic record documents.
- Proof of payment of the R200 compulsory and non-refundable application fee.
- Those who are married should provide a certified copy of the marriage certificate.
SMU online application for 2022
Students can make online or manual applications. For MEDUNSA online application in 2022, follow this procedure;
- Go to www.smu.ac.za online application for 2022
- Complete the application form with accurate information
- Pay the R200 non-refundable application fee
- Upload all the required documents (as mentioned above). They should be certified and scanned.
Manual application process
The facility also accepts manual applications. Follow these steps to ensure your application is successful.
- Download the application form from the SMU website
- Enter the required information with black ink
- Attach certified copies of required documents
- Provide proof of application fee payment
- Scan the documents and send them via email to apply@smu.ac.za or
Physically deliver to;
- Enrolment Management Office
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Clinical Pathology Building (basement)
You can also post to;
- The Registrar
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204
SMU application status for 2022
After submission, SMU will go through all the applications. Successful applicants will receive a notification via email or SMS. You can also conduct an SMU status check for 2022 on the SMU website. If your application is selected, the facility will give you time to accept the offer. The slot will be given to someone else if you fail to respond within the stipulated timeframe.
SMU undergraduate programmes
SMU offers several undergraduate programmes spread across four schools, including medicine, oral health sciences, pharmacy, and science & technology. Here are the facility's courses and the required minimum entry points, as shown in the SMU prospectus.
|COURSE
|CODE
|SCHOOL
|MINIMUM POINTS
|Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
|MBChB
|School of Medicine
|38
|Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Extended Curriculum
|MBChB-ECP
|School of Medicine
|32
|Diploma in Emergency Medical Care
|DIP EMC
|School of Medicine
|23
|Higher Certificate in Emergency Medical Care
|HCERT EMC
|School of Medicine
|18
|Bachelor of Diagnostic Radiography
|B RAD
|School of Medicine
|16
|Bachelor of Dental Surgery
|BDS
|School of Oral Health Sciences
|32
|Bachelor of Dental Therapy
|BDT
|School of Oral Health Sciences
|26
|Bachelor of Oral Hygiene
|BOH
|School of Oral Health Sciences
|26
|Bachelor of Pharmacy
|BPharm
|School of Pharmacy
|32
|Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy
|BSc Physio
|School of Pharmacy
|28
|Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology
|B SLP & A
|School of Pharmacy
|25
|Bachelor of Science in Dietetics
|BSc Dietetics
|School of Pharmacy
|25
|Bachelor of Science BSc
|BSc
|School of Science & Technology
|25
|Bachelor of Science- Extended Curriculum Programme
|BSc ECP
|School of Science & Technology
|22
SMU undergraduate fees
All students have to pay a registration fee of R4,500 before they can be allowed in school. The tuition fees can be paid in full or in installments over the course of the year. All fee payments have to be paid to SMU’s Standard Bank account. The amount is subject to an annual increase.
For more details regarding fee amounts, contact SMU for more information. The table below contains the sundry fees you will have to pay in addition to the tuition amount.
|ITEM
|FEE AMOUNT
|Application fee
|R200
|Application fee - International students
|R200
|SRC levy
|R854
|Academic administration fee
|R1,635
|Residence administration fee
|R889
|International Levy
|R4,843
|International Society
|R1,453
|Academic Record
|R115
|Change of key cylinder
|R460
|Change of qualification
|R402
|Duplicate of degree
|R460
|Re-assessment of dissertation
|R1,725
|Recognition of module credits per module
|R559
|Re-marking of exam paper
|R575
|Replacement of lost key
|R92
|Replacement of student (ID) card
|R195
|Clinic card
|R11
|Certificate replacement
|R435
|FAX-international
|R17
|FAX-local
|R7
|ID Photos
|R23
SMU postgraduate programmes and fees
Students are required to pay fees in the first year of study in addition to the registration fee of R3,000. The registration fee should also be paid in the subsequent years of study. The following table contains the fees payable for each of the postgraduate qualifications.
|COURSE
|CODE
|FEES
|PhD - Health Sciences
|DHMA01
|R57,494
|PhD - Science
|DHSC01
|R57,494
|Doctor of Medicine
|DME01
|R57,494
|D Med Science
|DMS01
|R57,494
|Doctor on Pharmacy
|DPHA01
|R57,494
|Doctor of Public Health
|DPU01
|R57,494
|PhD in Biochemistry
|251
|R57,494
|Master of Public Health
|MPUA01
|R34,496
|Master in Nursing Sciences
|MNSG01
|R34,496
|M Nursing Science - Community Health Nursing SC
|MNSC01
|R34,496
|M Nursing SC - Adv Psychiatry Nursing SC
|MNSE01
|R34,496
|M M Nursing SC - Adv Midwifery Neonatal SCI
|MNSD01
|R34,496
|M Nursing SC - Health Service Admin
|MNSF01
|R34,496
|M nursing Education
|MNSA01
|R34,496
|Master in Occupational Therapy
|MOT01
|R34,496
|Masters - Dietetics
|MDIA01
|R34,496
|MSc Physiotherapy
|MSP01
|R34,496
|M Pharm
|MPRA01
|R34,496
|M Dent - Community Dentistry
|MDNB01
|R34,496
|M Dent - Oral Pathology
|MDND01
|R34,496
|M Dent - Orthodontics
|MDNE01
|R34,496
|M Dent - Periodontics & Oral Medicine
|MDNA01
|R34,496
|M Dent - Prosthodontics
|MDNFO1
|R34,496
|M Dent - Maxillofacial & Oral Surgery
|MDNC01
|R34,496
|Masters of Dental Science
|MDSA01
|R34,496
|M Dent Science
|MDS01
|R34,496
|MSc Dentistry
|MDT01
|R34,496
|MMed - Neuro Surgery
|MMEA01
|R34,496
|MMed - Dermatology
|MMDP01
|R34,496
Numerous postgraduate medical programmes are offered at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. The fee payable depends on the course you take.
|COURSE
|CODE
|FEES
|MMED Chemical Pathology
|MMDJ01
|R34,496
|MMED Clinical Pathology
|MMDH01
|R34,496
|MMED Forensic Pathology
|MMDI01
|R34,496
|MMED Haematology Pathology
|MMDG01
|R34,496
|MMED Microbiology
|MMDK01
|R34,496
|MMED Anatomical Pathology
|MMDA01
|R34,496
|MMED Virological Pathology
|MMDN01
|R34,496
|Masters in Public Health Pharmacy and Management
|MMPM01
|R34,496
|MMED in Clinical Pharmacology
|MMCP01
|R34,496
|BSc Hons - Dental Science
|HDS01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons - Medical Science
|HMS01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Anatomical Pathology
|HMSA01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Medical Physics
|HMSC01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Chemical Pathology
|HMSD01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Human Genetics
|HMSE01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Haematology
|HMSF01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Microbiology
|HMSG01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Virology
|HMSH01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Pharmacology
|HMSI01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons (MS) - Physiology
|HMSK01
|R28,747
|B Nurs SC Hons - Nursing Education
|HNSA01
|R28,747
|B Nurs SC Hons - Comm Health Nursing SC
|HNSB01
|R28,747
|B Nurs SC Hons - Adv Midwifery
|HNSC01
|R28,747
|B Nurs SC Hons - Adv Psychiatric Nursing
|HNSD01
|R28,747
|B Nurs SC Hons - Health Service
|HNSE01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons - Computer & Information Tech
|HSCI01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons - Chemistry
|HSCN01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons - Physics
|HSCO01
|R28,747
|BSc Hons - Biochemistry
|HSCP01
|R28,747
SMU payment details
All payments to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University must be paid to the facility's Standard Bank account. The school does not take cash.
- Account name: Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
- Bank Name: Standard Bank
- Account number: 071244395
- Branch number: 020909
- Reference number: ID, passport, or student number
Financial assistance at SMU
SMU has a Financial Aid Office that offers financial assistance to bright but needy students. The aid is given to first-year students who recently completed their grade 12. An average mark of 70% or higher in grade 12 exams is required to qualify for the bursary. Students should also apply for external bursaries, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Fundi Capital.
Sefako Makgatho University contact details
In case you have questions regarding the SMU application or fees, you can contact the university through:
- Fax: (012) 560-0086
- Phone: (012) 521-5057 / 5059 / 5062
- Postal Address: Registry, P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204
- Physical address: Molotlegi Street, Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, Gauteng
Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best medical institutions in South Africa, with proven quality education. Make use of the SMU online application window and realize your dream of becoming a skilled medical professional.
