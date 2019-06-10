SMU online application 2022: courses, requirements, application process

The medical profession is one of the most lucrative careers in South Africa, and students are in high demand after graduation. Obtaining the right skills will help you stand out, and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best universities to obtain your medical qualification. This article highlights all you need to know regarding the SMU online application in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SMU offers a variety of medical-related courses. Photo: People Images

Source: Getty Images

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is a Pretoria North-based public university established in 2015. It was previously called the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA) and was formerly a campus of the University of Limpopo.

SMU application for 2022

The SMU online application for the 2023 intake was opened on 25th April 2022. The MEDUNSA online application for 2022 closing date will be 29th July 2022 for undergraduate programmes and 30th September 2022 for postgraduate studies.

Application requirements

Here is what you should know before making your Sefako Makgatho online application for 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The names you enter have to be similar to the ones on your ID or passport.

SMU gives you the option to apply for two study courses. The course you choose first should be what you want to do as it will be regarded as the first choice and will be given priority.

Students that want to stay at the university premises should complete the residence section. However, not all applicants are guaranteed residence due to limited spaces.

All applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of R200.

Non-South Africans and non-permanent residents should obtain a study permit before registering as SMU students. The permit is submitted during registration.

SMU application documents

The following documents are needed during the application process, and failure to submit any of them will lead to disqualification. Ensure they are all certified.

Certified copy of your identification document or passport

Those in Grade 12 should submit certified Grade 11 end of year examination results. If you have already completed Grade 12, provide the National Senior, IEB, or Matric Certificate.

Those who attended or are currently studying at SMU or another university should submit certified copies of the degree certificate(s) and academic record documents.

Proof of payment of the R200 compulsory and non-refundable application fee.

Those who are married should provide a certified copy of the marriage certificate.

SMU 2022 applications were opened on 25th April 2022 and will close on 29th July 2022 for undergraduates and 30th September 2022 for postgraduates. Photo: People Images

Source: Getty Images

SMU online application for 2022

Students can make online or manual applications. For MEDUNSA online application in 2022, follow this procedure;

Go to www.smu.ac.za online application for 2022

Complete the application form with accurate information

Pay the R200 non-refundable application fee

Upload all the required documents (as mentioned above). They should be certified and scanned.

Manual application process

The facility also accepts manual applications. Follow these steps to ensure your application is successful.

Download the application form from the SMU website

Enter the required information with black ink

Attach certified copies of required documents

Provide proof of application fee payment

Scan the documents and send them via email to apply@smu.ac.za or

Physically deliver to;

Enrolment Management Office

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Clinical Pathology Building (basement)

You can also post to;

The Registrar

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204

SMU was previously called MEDUNSA and was formerly a campus of the University of Limpopo. Photo: People Images

Source: Getty Images

SMU application status for 2022

After submission, SMU will go through all the applications. Successful applicants will receive a notification via email or SMS. You can also conduct an SMU status check for 2022 on the SMU website. If your application is selected, the facility will give you time to accept the offer. The slot will be given to someone else if you fail to respond within the stipulated timeframe.

SMU undergraduate programmes

SMU offers several undergraduate programmes spread across four schools, including medicine, oral health sciences, pharmacy, and science & technology. Here are the facility's courses and the required minimum entry points, as shown in the SMU prospectus.

COURSE CODE SCHOOL MINIMUM POINTS Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery MBChB School of Medicine 38 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Extended Curriculum MBChB-ECP School of Medicine 32 Diploma in Emergency Medical Care DIP EMC School of Medicine 23 Higher Certificate in Emergency Medical Care HCERT EMC School of Medicine 18 Bachelor of Diagnostic Radiography B RAD School of Medicine 16 Bachelor of Dental Surgery BDS School of Oral Health Sciences 32 Bachelor of Dental Therapy BDT School of Oral Health Sciences 26 Bachelor of Oral Hygiene BOH School of Oral Health Sciences 26 Bachelor of Pharmacy BPharm School of Pharmacy 32 Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy BSc Physio School of Pharmacy 28 Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology B SLP & A School of Pharmacy 25 Bachelor of Science in Dietetics BSc Dietetics School of Pharmacy 25 Bachelor of Science BSc BSc School of Science & Technology 25 Bachelor of Science- Extended Curriculum Programme BSc ECP School of Science & Technology 22

SMU undergraduate fees

All students have to pay a registration fee of R4,500 before they can be allowed in school. The tuition fees can be paid in full or in installments over the course of the year. All fee payments have to be paid to SMU’s Standard Bank account. The amount is subject to an annual increase.

For more details regarding fee amounts, contact SMU for more information. The table below contains the sundry fees you will have to pay in addition to the tuition amount.

ITEM FEE AMOUNT Application fee R200 Application fee - International students R200 SRC levy R854 Academic administration fee R1,635 Residence administration fee R889 International Levy R4,843 International Society R1,453 Academic Record R115 Change of key cylinder R460 Change of qualification R402 Duplicate of degree R460 Re-assessment of dissertation R1,725 Recognition of module credits per module R559 Re-marking of exam paper R575 Replacement of lost key R92 Replacement of student (ID) card R195 Clinic card R11 Certificate replacement R435 FAX-international R17 FAX-local R7 ID Photos R23

SMU postgraduate programmes and fees

Students are required to pay fees in the first year of study in addition to the registration fee of R3,000. The registration fee should also be paid in the subsequent years of study. The following table contains the fees payable for each of the postgraduate qualifications.

COURSE CODE FEES PhD - Health Sciences DHMA01 R57,494 PhD - Science DHSC01 R57,494 Doctor of Medicine DME01 R57,494 D Med Science DMS01 R57,494 Doctor on Pharmacy DPHA01 R57,494 Doctor of Public Health DPU01 R57,494 PhD in Biochemistry 251 R57,494 Master of Public Health MPUA01 R34,496 Master in Nursing Sciences MNSG01 R34,496 M Nursing Science - Community Health Nursing SC MNSC01 R34,496 M Nursing SC - Adv Psychiatry Nursing SC MNSE01 R34,496 M M Nursing SC - Adv Midwifery Neonatal SCI MNSD01 R34,496 M Nursing SC - Health Service Admin MNSF01 R34,496 M nursing Education MNSA01 R34,496 Master in Occupational Therapy MOT01 R34,496 Masters - Dietetics MDIA01 R34,496 MSc Physiotherapy MSP01 R34,496 M Pharm MPRA01 R34,496 M Dent - Community Dentistry MDNB01 R34,496 M Dent - Oral Pathology MDND01 R34,496 M Dent - Orthodontics MDNE01 R34,496 M Dent - Periodontics & Oral Medicine MDNA01 R34,496 M Dent - Prosthodontics MDNFO1 R34,496 M Dent - Maxillofacial & Oral Surgery MDNC01 R34,496 Masters of Dental Science MDSA01 R34,496 M Dent Science MDS01 R34,496 MSc Dentistry MDT01 R34,496 MMed - Neuro Surgery MMEA01 R34,496 MMed - Dermatology MMDP01 R34,496

Numerous postgraduate medical programmes are offered at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. The fee payable depends on the course you take.

COURSE CODE FEES MMED Chemical Pathology MMDJ01 R34,496 MMED Clinical Pathology MMDH01 R34,496 MMED Forensic Pathology MMDI01 R34,496 MMED Haematology Pathology MMDG01 R34,496 MMED Microbiology MMDK01 R34,496 MMED Anatomical Pathology MMDA01 R34,496 MMED Virological Pathology MMDN01 R34,496 Masters in Public Health Pharmacy and Management MMPM01 R34,496 MMED in Clinical Pharmacology MMCP01 R34,496 BSc Hons - Dental Science HDS01 R28,747 BSc Hons - Medical Science HMS01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Anatomical Pathology HMSA01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Medical Physics HMSC01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Chemical Pathology HMSD01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Human Genetics HMSE01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Haematology HMSF01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Microbiology HMSG01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Virology HMSH01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Pharmacology HMSI01 R28,747 BSc Hons (MS) - Physiology HMSK01 R28,747 B Nurs SC Hons - Nursing Education HNSA01 R28,747 B Nurs SC Hons - Comm Health Nursing SC HNSB01 R28,747 B Nurs SC Hons - Adv Midwifery HNSC01 R28,747 B Nurs SC Hons - Adv Psychiatric Nursing HNSD01 R28,747 B Nurs SC Hons - Health Service HNSE01 R28,747 BSc Hons - Computer & Information Tech HSCI01 R28,747 BSc Hons - Chemistry HSCN01 R28,747 BSc Hons - Physics HSCO01 R28,747 BSc Hons - Biochemistry HSCP01 R28,747

SMU payment details

All payments to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University must be paid to the facility's Standard Bank account. The school does not take cash.

Account name: Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Bank Name: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Account number: 071244395

071244395 Branch number: 020909

020909 Reference number: ID, passport, or student number

Financial assistance at SMU

SMU has a Financial Aid Office that offers financial assistance to bright but needy students. The aid is given to first-year students who recently completed their grade 12. An average mark of 70% or higher in grade 12 exams is required to qualify for the bursary. Students should also apply for external bursaries, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Fundi Capital.

SMU offers financial assistance to bright but needy students. Photo: People Images

Source: Getty Images

Sefako Makgatho University contact details

In case you have questions regarding the SMU application or fees, you can contact the university through:

Fax: (012) 560-0086

(012) 560-0086 Phone: (012) 521-5057 / 5059 / 5062

(012) 521-5057 / 5059 / 5062 Postal Address: Registry, P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204

Registry, P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204 Physical address: Molotlegi Street, Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, Gauteng

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best medical institutions in South Africa, with proven quality education. Make use of the SMU online application window and realize your dream of becoming a skilled medical professional.

READ ALSO: How to get into Stanford: What GPA do you need? Requirements, tips

Briefly.co.za highlighted the requirements you must meet to secure admission into Stanford. The California-based private research university is one of the best institutions in the world that attracts students from all continents.

It is not easy to get into Stanford because the facility receives numerous applicants each year. This article will help you know the university’s admission criteria and the requirements you must meet to get a spot in the prestigious facility.

Source: Briefly News