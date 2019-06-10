Global site navigation

SMU online application 2022: courses, requirements, application process
Study

SMU online application 2022: courses, requirements, application process

by  Eunice Njoki

The medical profession is one of the most lucrative careers in South Africa, and students are in high demand after graduation. Obtaining the right skills will help you stand out, and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best universities to obtain your medical qualification. This article highlights all you need to know regarding the SMU online application in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African university applications
SMU offers a variety of medical-related courses. Photo: People Images
Source: Getty Images

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is a Pretoria North-based public university established in 2015. It was previously called the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA) and was formerly a campus of the University of Limpopo.

SMU application for 2022

The SMU online application for the 2023 intake was opened on 25th April 2022. The MEDUNSA online application for 2022 closing date will be 29th July 2022 for undergraduate programmes and 30th September 2022 for postgraduate studies.

Read also

Brilliant lady graduates as Medical Laboratory Scientist and valedictorian with 7 awards

Application requirements

Here is what you should know before making your Sefako Makgatho online application for 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

  • The names you enter have to be similar to the ones on your ID or passport.
  • SMU gives you the option to apply for two study courses. The course you choose first should be what you want to do as it will be regarded as the first choice and will be given priority.
  • Students that want to stay at the university premises should complete the residence section. However, not all applicants are guaranteed residence due to limited spaces.
  • All applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of R200.
  • Non-South Africans and non-permanent residents should obtain a study permit before registering as SMU students. The permit is submitted during registration.

SMU application documents

The following documents are needed during the application process, and failure to submit any of them will lead to disqualification. Ensure they are all certified.

Read also

NSFAS application 2022: Deadline, requirements, qualifications, how to apply

  • Certified copy of your identification document or passport
  • Those in Grade 12 should submit certified Grade 11 end of year examination results. If you have already completed Grade 12, provide the National Senior, IEB, or Matric Certificate.
  • Those who attended or are currently studying at SMU or another university should submit certified copies of the degree certificate(s) and academic record documents.
  • Proof of payment of the R200 compulsory and non-refundable application fee.
  • Those who are married should provide a certified copy of the marriage certificate.
2022 university application process
SMU 2022 applications were opened on 25th April 2022 and will close on 29th July 2022 for undergraduates and 30th September 2022 for postgraduates. Photo: People Images
Source: Getty Images

SMU online application for 2022

Students can make online or manual applications. For MEDUNSA online application in 2022, follow this procedure;

  • Go to www.smu.ac.za online application for 2022
  • Complete the application form with accurate information
  • Pay the R200 non-refundable application fee
  • Upload all the required documents (as mentioned above). They should be certified and scanned.

Manual application process

The facility also accepts manual applications. Follow these steps to ensure your application is successful.

Read also

SASSA grant 2022: How to apply for a Social Relief of Distress grant

  • Download the application form from the SMU website
  • Enter the required information with black ink
  • Attach certified copies of required documents
  • Provide proof of application fee payment
  • Scan the documents and send them via email to apply@smu.ac.za or

Physically deliver to;

  • Enrolment Management Office
  • Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
  • Clinical Pathology Building (basement)

You can also post to;

  • The Registrar
  • Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
  • P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204
Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
SMU was previously called MEDUNSA and was formerly a campus of the University of Limpopo. Photo: People Images
Source: Getty Images

SMU application status for 2022

After submission, SMU will go through all the applications. Successful applicants will receive a notification via email or SMS. You can also conduct an SMU status check for 2022 on the SMU website. If your application is selected, the facility will give you time to accept the offer. The slot will be given to someone else if you fail to respond within the stipulated timeframe.

SMU undergraduate programmes

SMU offers several undergraduate programmes spread across four schools, including medicine, oral health sciences, pharmacy, and science & technology. Here are the facility's courses and the required minimum entry points, as shown in the SMU prospectus.

Read also

What are the admission requirements to study medicine at UCT 2022?

COURSECODESCHOOLMINIMUM POINTS
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery MBChBSchool of Medicine38
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Extended Curriculum MBChB-ECPSchool of Medicine32
Diploma in Emergency Medical Care DIP EMCSchool of Medicine23
Higher Certificate in Emergency Medical Care HCERT EMCSchool of Medicine18
Bachelor of Diagnostic Radiography B RADSchool of Medicine16
Bachelor of Dental Surgery BDSSchool of Oral Health Sciences32
Bachelor of Dental Therapy BDTSchool of Oral Health Sciences26
Bachelor of Oral Hygiene BOHSchool of Oral Health Sciences26
Bachelor of Pharmacy BPharmSchool of Pharmacy 32
Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy BSc PhysioSchool of Pharmacy 28
Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology B SLP & ASchool of Pharmacy 25
Bachelor of Science in Dietetics BSc DieteticsSchool of Pharmacy 25
Bachelor of Science BSc BScSchool of Science & Technology25
Bachelor of Science- Extended Curriculum Programme BSc ECPSchool of Science & Technology22

Read also

Botho University: courses, fees, requirements, portal, vacancies

SMU undergraduate fees

All students have to pay a registration fee of R4,500 before they can be allowed in school. The tuition fees can be paid in full or in installments over the course of the year. All fee payments have to be paid to SMU’s Standard Bank account. The amount is subject to an annual increase.

For more details regarding fee amounts, contact SMU for more information. The table below contains the sundry fees you will have to pay in addition to the tuition amount.

ITEMFEE AMOUNT
Application feeR200
Application fee - International studentsR200
SRC levyR854
Academic administration feeR1,635
Residence administration feeR889
International LevyR4,843
International SocietyR1,453
Academic RecordR115
Change of key cylinderR460
Change of qualificationR402
Duplicate of degreeR460
Re-assessment of dissertationR1,725
Recognition of module credits per moduleR559
Re-marking of exam paperR575
Replacement of lost keyR92
Replacement of student (ID) cardR195
Clinic cardR11
Certificate replacementR435
FAX-internationalR17
FAX-localR7
ID PhotosR23

Read also

University of Botswana: courses, fees, ranking, points, admissions

SMU postgraduate programmes and fees

Students are required to pay fees in the first year of study in addition to the registration fee of R3,000. The registration fee should also be paid in the subsequent years of study. The following table contains the fees payable for each of the postgraduate qualifications.

COURSECODEFEES
PhD - Health SciencesDHMA01R57,494
PhD - ScienceDHSC01R57,494
Doctor of MedicineDME01R57,494
D Med ScienceDMS01R57,494
Doctor on PharmacyDPHA01R57,494
Doctor of Public HealthDPU01R57,494
PhD in Biochemistry251R57,494
Master of Public HealthMPUA01R34,496
Master in Nursing SciencesMNSG01R34,496
M Nursing Science - Community Health Nursing SCMNSC01R34,496
M Nursing SC - Adv Psychiatry Nursing SCMNSE01R34,496
M M Nursing SC - Adv Midwifery Neonatal SCIMNSD01R34,496
M Nursing SC - Health Service AdminMNSF01R34,496
M nursing EducationMNSA01R34,496
Master in Occupational TherapyMOT01R34,496
Masters - DieteticsMDIA01R34,496
MSc PhysiotherapyMSP01R34,496
M PharmMPRA01R34,496
M Dent - Community DentistryMDNB01R34,496
M Dent - Oral PathologyMDND01R34,496
M Dent - OrthodonticsMDNE01R34,496
M Dent - Periodontics & Oral Medicine MDNA01R34,496
M Dent - ProsthodonticsMDNFO1R34,496
M Dent - Maxillofacial & Oral SurgeryMDNC01R34,496
Masters of Dental ScienceMDSA01R34,496
M Dent ScienceMDS01R34,496
MSc DentistryMDT01R34,496
MMed - Neuro SurgeryMMEA01R34,496
MMed - DermatologyMMDP01R34,496

Read also

Makwarela TVET College courses, application, status, contacts

Numerous postgraduate medical programmes are offered at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. The fee payable depends on the course you take.

COURSECODEFEES
MMED Chemical PathologyMMDJ01R34,496
MMED Clinical PathologyMMDH01R34,496
MMED Forensic PathologyMMDI01R34,496
MMED Haematology Pathology MMDG01R34,496
MMED MicrobiologyMMDK01R34,496
MMED Anatomical PathologyMMDA01R34,496
MMED Virological PathologyMMDN01R34,496
Masters in Public Health Pharmacy and ManagementMMPM01R34,496
MMED in Clinical PharmacologyMMCP01R34,496
BSc Hons - Dental ScienceHDS01R28,747
BSc Hons - Medical ScienceHMS01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - Anatomical PathologyHMSA01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - Medical PhysicsHMSC01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - Chemical PathologyHMSD01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - Human GeneticsHMSE01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - HaematologyHMSF01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - MicrobiologyHMSG01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - VirologyHMSH01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - PharmacologyHMSI01R28,747
BSc Hons (MS) - PhysiologyHMSK01R28,747
B Nurs SC Hons - Nursing EducationHNSA01R28,747
B Nurs SC Hons - Comm Health Nursing SCHNSB01R28,747
B Nurs SC Hons - Adv MidwiferyHNSC01R28,747
B Nurs SC Hons - Adv Psychiatric NursingHNSD01R28,747
B Nurs SC Hons - Health ServiceHNSE01R28,747
BSc Hons - Computer & Information TechHSCI01R28,747
BSc Hons - ChemistryHSCN01R28,747
BSc Hons - PhysicsHSCO01R28,747
BSc Hons - BiochemistryHSCP01R28,747

Read also

Lovedale College courses, online application, alice, requirements, prospectus, contacts

SMU payment details

All payments to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University must be paid to the facility's Standard Bank account. The school does not take cash.

  • Account name: Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
  • Bank Name: Standard Bank
  • Account number: 071244395
  • Branch number: 020909
  • Reference number: ID, passport, or student number

Financial assistance at SMU

SMU has a Financial Aid Office that offers financial assistance to bright but needy students. The aid is given to first-year students who recently completed their grade 12. An average mark of 70% or higher in grade 12 exams is required to qualify for the bursary. Students should also apply for external bursaries, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Fundi Capital.

Higher education in South Africa
SMU offers financial assistance to bright but needy students. Photo: People Images
Source: Getty Images

Sefako Makgatho University contact details

In case you have questions regarding the SMU application or fees, you can contact the university through:

Read also

Apply online for the 2021 intake at Tshwane North College now

  • Fax: (012) 560-0086
  • Phone: (012) 521-5057 / 5059 / 5062
  • Postal Address: Registry, P.O. Box 60, Medunsa, 0204
  • Physical address: Molotlegi Street, Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, Gauteng

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) is one of the best medical institutions in South Africa, with proven quality education. Make use of the SMU online application window and realize your dream of becoming a skilled medical professional.

READ ALSO: How to get into Stanford: What GPA do you need? Requirements, tips

Briefly.co.za highlighted the requirements you must meet to secure admission into Stanford. The California-based private research university is one of the best institutions in the world that attracts students from all continents.

It is not easy to get into Stanford because the facility receives numerous applicants each year. This article will help you know the university’s admission criteria and the requirements you must meet to get a spot in the prestigious facility.

Read also

Tshwane South College courses, online applications, registration dates, contacts

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel