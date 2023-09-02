SAQA verification service (2023): Everything you need to know

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) is a statutory body mandated by legislation to oversee the development and implementation of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). Conversely, NQF is a formal system describing qualifications. The Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Labour, have developed the SAQA verification process to evaluate academic qualifications.

The SAQA verification process takes about 15 days. Photo: @SAQALive on Twitter, @SAQA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

South Africa takes pride in being home to some of the most reputable institutions of higher learning. However, most employers will request a verification letter to prove that your qualification meets the required standard. Here is a guide on how to check your SAQA qualifications online.

How to apply for SAQA?

The application process can be done manually or through an online application procedure. Here is the most recommended method:

Create an account on the body’s website. You will be required to provide an email and password that you will use when logging in.

Login to the account by filling in your registration details.

Next, select the New Application: Evaluation option, which will provide information about the procedure.

Click ‘’Next’’ and proceed to complete the relevant sections.

After filling in the relevant information, you must print the SAQA application form and sign the declaration part before submitting it. It is important to note that the body does not process unsigned forms.

SAQA charges R610 per verification letter. Photo: @SAQA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to check my qualifications online in South Africa?

You can verify your educational qualifications on the National Learners’ Records Database via SAQA VeriSearch. Employers can also confirm the qualifications of their employees on the database.

When other parties verify your information as a learner, they must give an exact query (which qualification, institution and date). SAQA’s response is either found or not found concerning that information only.

How to get a certificate from SAQA?

With the evolution of technology, you can now obtain a certificate from SAQA from the comfort of your home. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Go to www.saqa.org.za Click on Services, Evaluation of Foreign Qualifications, Apply for an evaluation Login to your profile Click on View Click on the General Education Development Diploma link to download your document

South Africa takes pride in being home to some of the most reputable institutions of higher learning. Photo: @SAQA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to obtain a SAQA verification letter?

Obtaining an official SAQA verification letter is limited to registered qualifications, not short courses, foreign qualifications, or professional designation.

It is, therefore, a service offered only to individuals who need verification letters confirming their tertiary qualifications obtained in South Africa. To access this service, send your request to verificationsletter@saqa.co.za with the subject ‘’Verification Letter – Quotation.’’

How much is SAQA verification?

SAQA charges R610 per verification letter. You can attach all your qualifications, including a Bachelor, Honours and Masters. This standard fee applies if you request all of these documents together. In addition, SAQA charges R100 for a reprint.

How long does it take for SAQA to verify the qualifications?

The SAQA verification process can be done online in the comfort of your home. Photo: @SAQA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The SAQA verification process takes about 15 days. The longest that the procedure can take is three working months.

This article has everything you need to know about the SAQA verification service. SAQA is the oversight body of the NQF and the custodian of its values and quality character.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: SASSA confirms the existing application (2023): Everything you ought to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about SASSA's R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant that was introduced in South Africa to offer vital financial support to unemployed residents during the pandemic.

SASSA has established new regulations for 2023 that require all applicants to confirm their existing SRD application.

Source: Briefly News