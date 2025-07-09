Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj targeted the American star Megan Thee Stallion once again

This was after the WAP hitmaker's cameraman filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old rapper

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Nicki Minaj's rant

Bathong! Nicki Minaj is at it again as she targeted the American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, again on social media.

Recently, the Trinidadian singer and rapper reacted to the news that the judge denied Roc Nation and Megan's motion to dismiss a lawsuit that the 30-year-old's cameraman filed.

This was after the cameraman claimed that the star forced him to watch her have a freaky car sex with another female in Ibiza, Spain, in 2022. Nicki Minaj then ranted on social media about karma and vengeance law and that this is only the beginning.

She wrote:

"What was the name of that law again? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory & he’s only just begun."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's rant

Shortly after Nicki targeted Megan on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@artificialkp7 wrote:

"She is so weird sometimes."

@JamesMulamb said:

"She really wants to start beef again because not enough people are talking about her."

@aaliyahscorp asked:

"Doesn’t she have a kid to take care of?"

@LeeLovesBey commented:

"She’s so obsessed with Megan it’s so scary."

@Eilishlifestyle responded:

"One thing about Nicki is that she will always speak up when people are being treated unfairly and that will always be iconic of her."

@akpiriutazi replied:

"Nicki’s just stirring the pot again, man. She needs to focus on her own mess instead of shading Megan like that."

Nicki Minaj held up by Netherlands authorities

Meanwhile, the Trinidadian rapper mocked Megan Thee Stallion. In May 2024, the Ganja Burn hitmaker was detained at the Netherlands Airport under suspicion of transporting recreational drugs. Nicki Minaj was live on Instagram when she got detained, and it caused an uproar on social media with #FreeNicki.

The rapper also tweeted about her ordeal, saying she was in a cell for 5-6 hours. Nicki was released and thanked her fans for being on her side. After Nicki Minaj's detainment, she was tweeting, and some passionate supporters showed up in Manchester to protest. Fans were delighted when Nicki Minaj was released.

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Jay-Z in latest remix

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News reported that the rapper fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO. Lil Wayne fans expected Nicki Minaj to be featured on Tha Carter VI, which dropped on streaming platforms on Friday, 6 June 2025.

While Nicki Minaj wasn’t featured on the album, she made up for it with her verse on the Banned From NO Remix. In a cadence that she popularised, Nicki Minaj delivered wordplay and lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

