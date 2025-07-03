South African Amapiano vocalist has many netizens buzzing with excitement with her recent video announcement

The Amalanga hitmaker revealed that she and music producer Kabza De Small will be dropping a new song soon

Many netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to the upcoming new song's preview

South African Amapiano artists Kabza De Small and Thatohatsi had many of their fans buzzing with excitement as they shared an exciting announcement.

Recently, an online user @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of the Amalanga hitmaker previewing her upcoming song with the King of Amapiano on X (formerly Twitter). This was after Kabza had already teased yet another song with the vocalist ahead of long anticipated new album Bab'Motha 1.

The preview video was shared on social media on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

Netizens can't wait for the song to drop

Shortly after the preview of Thatohatsi's upcoming song was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others complimented the vocalist's raw talent.

Here's what they had to say below:

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 said:

"She really did something there on Ngiyahamba."

@iamsihlenhlapo wrote:

"Best vocalist, my love for Thatohatsi runs deep!"

@neau___money commented:

"Everyone's album is the best until the best actually releases something."

@luxy_96 responded:

"I dont think we are ready for Bab Motha."

@__Tsatsii replied:

"I swear Thatohatsi’s music is going to make me cry this year, she’s just too good."

@uSefa_06 mentioned:

"Kabza de Small is really in the business of making music."

While fans were impressed by Kabza De Small and Thatohatsi's upcoming song, Afro Music Observatory founder and data journalist Farai Mudzingwa previously shared his thoughts on how social media can impact an album's success and why more and more musicians are teasing new music online before releasing it.

He explained how social media is fast replacing physical listening parties. Mudzingwa elaborated that teasing music online can increase its reach and is beneficial not only financially.

"I think in today’s age, social media enhances the fan experience and acts as a marketing avenue for artists. That whole world online essentially becomes a virtual listening party for your fans and that’s another avenue for the music to scale because as your fans share the music or their thoughts on it - they are reeling in other people who then go listen because there’s naturally a fear of missing out," he explained.

