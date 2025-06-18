Kabza De Small has been sampling new music ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album, Bab’Motha Part 1

A new video of Kabza De Small sampling his unreleased collaboration with Thatohatsi was shared on social media

Fans begged Kabza De Small to officially release the song, with several fans praising Thatohatsi's vocals

Kabza De Small sampled an unreleased song featuring Thatohatsi again. Image: thatohatsi_official, kabelomotha

It is now public knowledge that Kabza De Small is working on a new album, and he keeps teasing unreleased songs ahead of his highly anticipated full-length release.

Kabza De Small teases new song with Thatohatsi again

Kabza De Small sparked a frenzy when he announced that his new album Bab’Motha Part 1 would be released in June 2025. While there hasn’t been an official update on when exactly the album will be released, the Imithandazo hitmaker continues to tease a new song with vocalist of the moment, Thatohatsi.

As fans continue the countdown, the King of Amapiano has been taking to his Instagram account and giving fans a taste of what they can look forward to on his new album. Kabza, who won over fans after teasing the song for the first time, recently previewed it again.

Social media user @PianoConnectSA shared a recording of the Instagram Live session on X on Tuesday, 17 June 2025. The video was captioned:

“Kabza De Small and Thatohatsi have got some new heat on the way 🔥🔥”

Fans beg Kabza De Small to release Thatohatsi collab

Reacting to the snippet, several music fans praised Thatohatsi, while others begged Kabza De Small to release the new song.

@Papi23dollar said:

“Once Thatohatsi says 'yay yani,' just know she is about to heal your soul.”

@TshepangPraise gushed:

“Oh, Thatohatsi and Tracy are real gems 💎”

@Kxstor14 pleaded:

“Release it now. I’m ready😂”

@Lebohang_d claimed:

“I dreamt about this collaboration.”

@CatryLegodi suggested:

“Okare nkaya to his studio and drop all unreleased songs tomorrow, re swere ke tlala ya mmino 💔💔💔.”

Kabza De Small dropped another teaser of his song with Thatohatsi. Image: kabelomotha_, thatohatsi_official

Fans slam Kabza De Small's studio session

Kabza De Small isn't always praised for his music. Sometimes, the talented producer is at the receiving end of fans' harsh criticism before a song is even released.

A video of Kabza's studio session had fans rolling their eyes. In the footage shared on social media, Kabza De Small was captured behind the mic recording what sounds like backup vocals for a song.

However, after hearing the finished product, which features Leehleza and the polarising Scotts Maphuma, fans scrapped the song and said he should keep it unreleased.

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa announce Amapiano event

Meanwhile, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are about to make South African music history with an upcoming event.

Briefly News reported that the duo under the Scorpion Kings banner announced the much-anticipated music festival, Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, a first in the Amapiano music fraternity.

The music festival will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and it is expected to pull over 50,000 partygoers. It will take place on Friday, 29 August 2025.

