Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mawhoo dropped their much-awaited single “Unembeza,” and fans have given the Afropop track their stamp of approval

The song, now available across all major streaming platforms, explores themes of love and vulnerability.

Undoubtedly one of the hottest new releases this June, it joins a wave of new music, with several other stars, including Kabza De Small, also set to drop new tracks

Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mawhoo are making headlines after they dropped their much-anticipated collaboration, Unembeza.

The song has been making moves on several streaming platforms, and fans have since approved it.

Lwah and Mawhoo dropped a new track.

Source: Instagram

The publication has since noted that the song explores love, accountability, and emotional vulnerability themes.

Mawhoo and Lwah Ndlunkulu drop new Afropop single

Surprisingly, this is one of Mawhoo’s second projects this month.

In the track, Lwah dives into the experience of falling in love, while Mawhoo’s verse strikes in with an apology.

The song comes barely a few days after Mawhoo took to social media to celebrate the big win of her new single, Bengicela.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, she revealed that the song had surpassed the 1.5 million views mark just five days after its release. She posted on X:

"We’ve done 1.5 million views in 5 days on YouTube! Siyabonga."

Mawhoo featured GL_Ceejay and Thakuthela on her second project.

The song, a heartfelt plea for hope, infused a three-step rhythm that resonates with listeners.

SA stars who recently dropped new music

With their recent release, Lwah and Mawhoo join a host of South African singers who recently dropped new projects this month.

Earlier this month, award-winning star DJ Zinhle dropped her much-awaited collaboration, Sweet Guluva.

DJ Zinhle featured Big Brother Umlilo star Sweet Guluva.

Their song has undoubtedly been winning big thanks to their dance moves that sparked TikTok challenges.

Lady Zamar was spotted out and about.

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar also made headlines after she dropped a video for her new song Russian Roulette.

Some steamy scenes from the video have since thrust her into top trends.

Amapiano producer and star Kabza De Small will drop his much-awaited album before the end of the month.

Lwah and Mawhoo’s blooming careers

Their recent release has dragged Lwah and Mawhoo’s careers into the picture.

Against the headlines, Briefly News dives into the blooming career that has seen them lauded as the next big stars.

Since their shot at fame, the two have managed to remain relevant.

They have headlined a host of shows worldwide and featured some of the best acts in the industry.

Lwah was featured on Mthandeni SK’s smash hit Paris, and Mawhoo had her fair share of headlines thanks to her appearance on Gucci by Mthandeni.

In recent years, Lwah Ndlunkulu has opened up about her shot to fame and her woes, which included dropping out of school.

Mawhoo’s latest hit makes waves

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mawhoo’s new release strikes gold on YouTube.

The song has been winning big since it was dropped and continues to make waves on streaming platforms.

