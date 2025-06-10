Thanks to her huge social media following, singer Lady Zamar often trends whenever she posts or is posted online

The 29-year-old singer is making headlines after dropping a teaser of her new music video, which has gained several comments and reactions

The now-viral post has since seen her failed relationship with Sjava dragged into the picture

After she teased new music, singer Lady Zamar is trending on X, formerly Twitter.

With a career spanning years, the celebrated singer has released a string of hits, including Charlotte.

She has also headlined and collaborated with several big South African music industry stars, including Prince Kaybee.

Lady Zamar’s latest tease sparks talk about Sjava

Lady Zamar set social media abuzz after she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her soon-to-be-dropped new music video, Russian Roulette.

The new music video is set to be dropped on 11 June, but it has gained more attention because of Zamar’s now-viral post.

The steamy photo convinced many that she was marketing her new project just like those before her.

Some were quick to drag her relationship woes and alleged abuse allegations into the picture.

@madikwalla90111 commented:

"Now you're starting to show your body, you want to accuse another man with r*pe?"

@qhwakela50 noted:

"Please don't get drunk and get carried away on that music video, we don't want stories of r*pe again."

Making headlines over her failed relationship

Years later, after Lady Zamar’s dramatic fallout with rapper Sjava, netizens seem to have yet to forgive her for dragging the singer to court.

After her fallout with Sjava, Lady Zamar levelled grave allegations against the star.

The allegations almost saw Sjava being cancelled. In 2018, Lady Zamar opened a case against Sjava.

The celebrated rapper denied the charges and appealed the case to be heard in the high court.

The two's legal battle was dismissed but affected their careers, with Sjava bouncing back stronger.

Lady Zamar opens up about her love life

Since then, Lady Zamar has been a victim of cyberbullying on social media.

Despite the case being dismissed, Lady Zamar has always maintained that Sjava allegedly abused her during their relationship.

Of late, Lady Zamar has been keeping her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess.

Last year the Love is Blind hitmaker opened up about her love life ‘making it known that she was in a relationship.’

She publicly confirmed her relationship during her podcast interview with Zille, Yanda and Seemah.

During the sit-and-tell interview, she was in a relationship and was ‘always open to dating.’

Lady Zamar makes a comeback after setbacks

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported Lady Zamar made a bold decision after several setbacks.

The star, who has been down and out, seems to be paving her new way after her dramatic fallout with rapper Sjava.

