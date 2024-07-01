Lady Zamar is ready to re-introduce herself in her music career with a stunning cover for Previdar magazine and her latest album, Rainbow

In an interview, she discussed her growth, pain, love, and letting go, describing this new chapter as her most defining yet

Social media users have mixed reactions, with some recalling her past drama with Sjava and others eager for her upcoming plans

Lady Zamar is ready to usher in a new chapter of her career. The singer recently stunned on the cover of Previdar magazine and opened up about her music career.

Lady Zamar talks about her new music in her latest interview

Famous singer Lady Zamar has opened up about her new album and the latest chapter in her career. The star is ready to re-introduce herself to music lovers and unapologetically reclaim her place as one of the best vocalists in Mzansi.

Speaking in a latest interview with Previdar magazine, Lady Zamar said she is re-introducing her career following the release of her highly acclaimed third studio album, Rainbow. MDN News reported that the singer also spoke about growth, pain, love and letting go. Part of the post read:

"Describing this new chapter in her career as her most defining yet, our sit-down cover feature with one of SA’s most decorated modern singers is nothing like we’ve had before."

Mzansi weighs in on Lady Zamar's interview

Social media users seem to have conflicting thoughts about the star's new chapter. Some shared that they haven't forgotten about her drama with Sjava, while others can't wait for what she has planned for her fans.

@Pablo_mzansi said:

"She can introduce herself for the 58th time siwuZulu sithule nje siyabuka."

@PressPlaySA commented:

"They will mess up your life these ones and tell you they starting a new chapter. Never be a chapter in someone’s book "

@VuyisileMavesta said:

"What chapter? Oksalayo, we will never forget what she did."

@TheGeopol commented:

"We Stand with Sjava; Lady Zamar must apologise first; it’s that simple."

Lady Zamar’s new single, Deeper from Rainbow album, gets rave reviews

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar answered her fans' call for new music with the release of Deeper—the soulful single acts as a tantalising preview to her new album, Rainbow.

Lady Zamar showed excitement about dabbling in amapiano, which she infused with her signature sound.

