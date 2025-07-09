Popular Muvhango character, Teboho, played by Liteboho Molise, will lose her son, Luruli Mukwevho, this July

Luruli's father, played by Sydney Ramakuvela, will ask his brother, Azwindini Mukwevho (Gabriel Temudzani), to assist

SABC has confirmed that the Tshivenda soapie has been cancelled for good after more than 20 years, and will be replaced with Pimville Queens

'Muvhango's Teboho and Mulalo lose Luruli. Images: MuvhangoSA

Fan-favourite characters Mulalo (Sydney Ramakuvela) and Teboho Mukwevho, who star opposite Zonke Mchunu in Muvhango, will bid farewell to their on-screen son, Luruli Mukwevho.

According to reports, actress Liteboho Molise's character and Ramakuvela's character will lose their sick son.

The show reintroduced Luruli's much-older character, now played by Lesedi Mudau, back in January 2024 on its Instagram account.

The TVSA Friday 11 July teasers reveal that Mulalo and Teboho will put their differences aside to save their son from a spiritual attack by the Mukwevho ancestors.

The former couple will ask Azwindini to assist them, but he won't be able to assist them on time.

The teasers also reveal that Teboho and Mulalo will lose their son on Monday, 14 July.

"Teboho is forced to accept that her son is no more," reads the teaser.

The Tuesday, 15 July teaser says that Azwindini will try to convince Teboho that her anger will not bring Luruli back, but she is far from being in a forgiving mood.

South Africans bid farewell to the SABC soapie

@PelisaS said:

"The Muvhango of Catherine & Azwindini's mom fighting over Mashudu's inheritance. When Mukondeleli wanted her son to take the throne. When Thandaza and Doobsie were fighting over Edward. When Aunt Doris came with dubious plans every other day, 'You must never!' It was once great."

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"I hate Muvhango celebrities because they used to campaign for the ANC in rural areas where there's no service delivery."

@HarleysuzieR said:

"Damn, this show was so good. They lost the plot as well as the reason for the show. I mean, I am Venda myself, but I was not enjoying the show anymore to the point where I decided to stop watching it."

@XhosaFact replied:

"For those of us who liked to learn Vhenda and Pedi languages on Muvhango. We shall miss out like we missed out on 'Giyani: Land of Blood'. It's obvious that @SABCPortal is failing its minorities. 7 de Laan gone, now this. Those who can't see how cultural originals are being replaced are dumb."

@ndabenhlesimel1 said:

"What's happening to Duma Ndlovu's TV shows this year? We are only left with Uzalo."

Teboho loses her son Luruli. Images: LitebohoMolise

