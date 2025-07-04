Popular Muvhango character, Imani, played by Zonke Mchunu, will be sentenced to prison this July, while she's pregnant

It is unclear from the teasers if Imani is carrying her ex-husband, now-boyfriend, James Motsamai's baby, or her ex-lover, Ndemedzo

SABC has confirmed that the Tshivenda soapie has been cancelled for good after more than 20 years, and will be replaced with Pimville Queens

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

'Muvhango's Imani is pregnant. Image: MuvhangoSA

Source: Twitter

Actress Zonke Mchunu's character, Imani, who stars opposite Gabisile Tshabalala in Muvhango, will be sentenced to prison.

According to media reports, Mchunu's character will go to prison for assaulting her ex-boyfriend, Ndemedzo (played by Wiseman Zitha) in the SABC2 cancelled soapie.

In the storyline, Imani is on trial for 'sexually assaulting' and stalking her ex-lover, Ndemedzo, who also worked with her at Mukhwevho Milling.

The TVSA Tuesday, 8 July, indicates that Imani's new lover and ex-husband, James Motsamai (Dingaan Mokebe), will reject her surprise.

Wednesday, 9 July teaser reads:

"People rally around Ndemedzo to support him through his trial."

The teasers reveal that Imani will be sentenced to prison on Monday, 14 July, and that she will be rushed to the prison hospital after taking ab*rtion pills.

The Friday, 25 July teaser reveals that Imani will fight one of her inmates, who attempts to kill her baby.

"But she also learns she is changing prisons," reads the teaser.

Imani could be pregnant with James Motsamai's baby, as she was in a relationship with him before she was sentenced to prison.

The popular character could also be carrying her ex-lover Ndemedzo's baby, as she was in a relationship with him before James.

'Muvhango' gets cancelled after 28 years

IOL reported on Tuesday, 27 May, that the SABC has cancelled Muvhango with final episodes airing in July. The popular soapie will air its final episode on Friday, 8 August.

SABC's CEO, Nomsa Chabeli, revealed to the publication that a new telenovela produced by Bakwena Productions titled Pimville Queens is set to premiere in August.

The long-running TV show first premiered on SABC2 in 1997, with 1 episode a week, until it was upgraded to a five-day weekly soapie.

The Tshivenda soapie was the most-watched TV show on SABC2 with 900k viewers.

The show's creator and producer, Duma Ndlovu, shares with News24 in a statement that Muvhango gave an opportunity to an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated languages in South Africa.

'Muvhango's fan-favourite character is jailed. Images: MuvhangoSA

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide July spoiler: Shalate Sekhabi’s character Shoki Zwide dies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that fan-favourite actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi will bid farewell to her popular role as Shoki Zwide when her character dies this July.

According to media reports, siblings Nkosi and Ona Zwide will be heartbroken when Shoki dies in the hospital this July.

Viewers of the e.tv fashion telenovela took to social media on Monday, 30 June, to mourn their fan-favourite character.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News