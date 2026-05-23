Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie's chemistry off-screen took centre stage in a short behind-the-scenes clip of

The Skeem Saam stars who play Pretty Seakamela and Lehasa had South Africans gushing after the video went viral

Their chemistry off-screen was unmatched, and Mzansi did not hold anything back in their reactions

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‘Skeem Saam’ stars Pretty and Lehasa's chemistry off-screen took centre stage. Image: leratomarabe, cedric_fourie

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam fans were treated to what was dubbed the wedding of the year on Friday, 22 May 2026.

In the episode, Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie's characters, Pretty Seakamela and Lehasa, got married in a lush ceremony.

However, as their romance on-screen topped the trends, fans got some insights into their relationship off-screen. A video of the two actors on set dressed in their wedding attire gained traction. In it, Lerato had her hand placed firmly on Cedric's leg, showcasing their bond beyond the screens.

The X video was shared by a fan with the X handle @ZahMokoena. Watch it below:

"Committed to their character even during breaks. Their chemistry is fire."

This led fans to wonder what their relationship off-screen is like. According to TrueLOVE, Lerato feels comfortable shooting such scenes with Cedric because of his commitment to the craft.

"Cedric is a great colleague. We have built a very respectful working relationship over the years. Off-screen, we keep things professional but easy and comfortable. On set, there's trust, which makes it easier to go into emotional scenes together because you know you're both committed to the story."

‘Skeem Saam’ stars Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie’s characters shone on screen. Image: SkeemSaam1

Source: Instagram

Below are the reactions from online users:

@Malesela_Lee gushed:

"Look at her hand. Can this relationship be real life, please?"

@Sweetskal said:

"I won’t blame her. Cedric is a handsome man. Sometimes I see the girlies at the gym drooling over him."

@Sthe___Zwide exclaimed:

"Marrying an actor must be some crazy business; the amount of chemistry they have with other actors will mess you up!!"

@uncle_sam81 stated:

"Production sets also require behind-the-scenes footage, hence actors will joke around."

@_Spade101 replied:

"I hope she's feeling well. Their feelings can make a man catch a case these days."

@MaboboShabalala reacted:

"Nah, these ones are dating ngeke ungafa."

@Ntozakhe99 shared:

"Isn't this part of their training? I don't have the proper words, but there was someone who mentioned that when they are looking for actors to act as a couple, they also check how well they connect, and then they are encouraged to nurse that connection even during breaks on set."

Hungani steals spotlight at Prehasa's wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hungani Ndlovu was a hot topic after Friday's episode of Skeem Saam. The star who portrays the role of Tbose Maputla on the hit SABC 1 telenovela showed off his famous TikTok dance moves on the show at the wedding reception of Pretty and Lehasa.

Hungani is known for posting a dance video or two every week on his social media platforms, proving his versatility outside of being an actor. He mostly focuses on hip hop moves, amapiano dances or popular TikTok challenges.

Source: Briefly News