Skeem Saam fans are going crazy over the storyline of Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle after a spicy scene outside court

Businessman Lehasa was walking to court for his trial when he let go of his Khwezi's hand and walked hand-in-hand with Pretty

Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela that aired on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Skeem Saam viewers are going crazy of Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi's love triangle. The latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela left viewers excited.

‘Skeem Saam’ are going crazy over Lehasa, Pretty and Khwezi’s juicy scene outside court. Image: @cedric_a_fourie, @leratomarabe, @samukele_mkhize

Source: Instagram

Businessman Lehasa was walking to court for his trial when his two girlfriends walked up to him. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, was walking hand-in-hand with Khwezi (Samukele Mkhize) when Pretty appeared out of nowhere and held his other hand.

Lehasa hilariously let go of Khwezi's hand and continued walking hand-in-hand with Pretty. The fans of the show went cray-cray after the spicy scene. A viewer of the show shared a short clip of the scene on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to the tweep's comment section and reacted to it. Many are here for Pretty and Lehasa's relationship.

@E_Thokozile wrote:

"I was humbled!! HUMBLED!! You see @SkeemSaam3 doesn’t care!! Okay? They don’t care. These two have to get married OFFICIALLY I need Pretty to be within."

@smilesncumisa said:

"Why didn't I see this?"

@DirtyD60 commented:

"Couldn’t stop laughing! Khwezi deserves it."

@kokii982 wrote:

"I’d perish."

@Palesa_P said:

"Not Lehasa wiping his hand after Khwezi tries to hold it."

@emily_teffoME commented:

"Gogo Khwezi should have just stayed home, she loves hurting herself that one."

@BellzSeisa wrote:

"Lehasa doesn't get enough praise. He is killing this role."

@minah_mou added:

"Joh, I’d start blending in with the crowd walking by."

Unathi Nkayi bags doctorate degree

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has finally obtained her doctorate degree. The media personality took to her timeline and introduced herself as Dr Nkayi.

The former Idols SA judge expressed that she now understands why her grandfather named her Fundiswa when she was a child. She hilariously shared that she grew up "hating" the name but she's happy he did because she's today an educated lady.

The former Kaya 959 presenter took to her official Instagram account to share a pic of herself gracefully donning her academic gown. She penned a lengthy post detailing how her parents wanted her and her siblings to be educated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News