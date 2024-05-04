The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fight between a teacher and 2 pupils at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg

The department said the incident, a video that went viral on social media, took place on Thursday

The video shows the two fighting violently in class and damaging school furniture in the process

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has confirmed that an investigation into a fight between a student and a teacher will be investigated. Images: @EducationGP1/Twitter and Getty Images/Rocio Ruz

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has raised concern over a viral video showing a fight between two students and teacher at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg.

Glenvista fight

The video went viral, depicting a violent altercation between an educator and two Grade 9 students in the classroom. The Gauteng education department said the incident reportedly took place on Thursday.

In a statement, the Department of Education announced that it had initiated a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to the altercation.

MEC Chiloane said:

"We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on school premises remains our utmost priority. However, such ill-discipline will not be tolerated.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and will act decisively based on our findings."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by fight

The Glenvista High School incident has worried people about the school's environment. Many think action is needed early to solve discipline problems.

Here are some of the reactions:

@tashaka11 expressed:

"For once fight for the educator.Let the children start respecting educators! They go through a lot!"

@truthsalovesa commented:

"Expell unruly students; it's not the teacher's responsibility to instil manners and respect to a child but those of the parents."

@Jeremy expressed:

"This is an "open and shut" case going through hell with ama2000s."

@@NomsaMqhitsane commented:

"Fighting or the educator defending himself when a pupil attacked him."

@El123V questioned:

"Is your concern about the abuse Teachers go through? Why was that child allowed to punch the Teacher in the face like that."

